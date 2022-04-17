'Marjorie Taylor Greene' wields chocolate AR-15 in new SNL cold open

"It's really me, the Easter Bunny," said a bunny-suit-clad Bowen Yang to kick off the latest Saturday Night Live cold open. "Either that, or you're at Coachella and the shrooms are kicking in." Then, in the "Easter spirit" of "renewal and rebirth," he invited a variety of figures to take the stage and "share their hopes for this Easter season."

First to address the audience was Dr. Anthony Fauci (Kate McKinnon). "I know, yeah, I'm still here … Trust me, I'm not here to give you any more 'COVID guidance.' I'm not stupid enough to think you're actually gonna follow it. All I'll say is that COVID cases are a lot like Jesus — they've risen again!" McKinnon-as-Fauci said.

Next up was GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Cecily Strong), who was, of course, armed with an AR-15. "I've been saying aggressively to all my Jewish and Muslim colleagues, 'Happy Easter!' Don't worry. This rifle's chocolate, but the bullets are real," she said.

Other guests included New York City Mayor Eric Adams (Chris Redd), Elon Musk (Mikey Day) — who offered to buy Easter for 23 billion Peeps — Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman), and Jared Leto (Kyle Mooney) — who initially introduced himself as Jesus Christ.

As the Easter Bunny attempted to wrap up the segment, former President Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson) dropped by to share his own Easter wishes. "I told America COVID would be over by Easter. I just didn't say which one," Johnson-as-Trump said.