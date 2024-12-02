Earth's magnetic North Pole is shifting toward Russia

The pole is on the move

Illustrative collage of the North Pole and an arrow pointing from it to Russia
Earth's magnetic North Pole is moving in an unexpected way
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
published

The planet's magnetic North Pole, where compasses point, has been unexpectedly moving toward Russia. While shifting is not a rare occurrence, the pole is moving both faster and differently than it was before, raising questions about the planet's magnetic field. If the Earth's field is disrupted, it may cause problems in technology and navigation, as well as expose the planet to unwanted radiation.

Moving the poles

