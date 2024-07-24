Nasa's 'strangest find': pure sulphur on Mars

Curiosity rover discovers elemental sulphur rocks, adding to 'growing evidence' of life-sustaining elements on Red Planet

Photo collage of the Mars rover holding up a beaker full of sulphur crystals
Scientists are trying to establish what the presence of sulphur can tell us about the red planet's past
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Nasa's Mars rover has made its "most unexpected" discovery since it landed on the red planet in 2012: rocks made of sulphur.

On 30 May, the Curiosity rover "happened to drive over a rock and crack it open, revealing yellow-ish green crystals", said CNN. Nasa used the robot's instruments to analyse the rock, receiving data that indicated it was pure sulphur. Scientists were "stunned", said Nasa when it revealed the discovery last week. 

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

