There is a 'third state' between life and death

Cells can develop new abilities after their source organism dies

Photo collage of a man&#039;s face and a skull, forming a Venn diagram. The overlapping area is a microscope photo of a cellular structure
Life and death may have a shakier boundary than once thought
Devika Rao, The Week US
The death of an organism does not spell the end for its cells, according to new research. Cells have been shown to continue to function even after the organism they originated from is deceased, oftentimes developing new biological functions. The findings call into question what defines life and death, and open up a new area of medicine.

The cells go marching on

Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

