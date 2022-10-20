The case of the vanishing snow crabs

On Sunday, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced it was canceling this year's Bering Sea snow crab season due to a dramatic collapse of the tasty crustaceans' population. On the heels of the 2021 season, which saw the agency slash total catch by almost 90 percent, is this the end for the state's crab industry? Here's everything you need to know about the snow crab apocalypse:

Where have all the snow crabs gone?

The term "snow crab," like "Chilean sea bass," is a marketing creation used to refer to a genus of crabs fished off the coast of Alaska in the Bering Sea in the winter, as well as off the coast of Newfoundland in the summer. Less well-known and sought after than its fellow Alaskan delicacy, the king crab, snow crabs are nevertheless a major coastal industry for Alaska as well as a dietary staple of seafood lovers — one that once came at a significantly lower price point. Unlike king crabs, the shells of snow crabs can mostly be broken by hand, yielding long sheaths of sweet, delicious meat for those so inclined. Crab lovers probably noticed a change last winter, when the price of grocery store snow crab clusters increased dramatically due to lower populations and catch limits. And while scientists harbored hope that the 2021 collapse was temporary, or a case of migration, this week's news makes it clear that something more tragic is happening. News reports suggest that as many as 7 billion crabs have disappeared since 2018, a mass mortality event that portends poorly for the future of global fisheries.

Climate change is the most commonly cited culprit for the demise of the snow crab industry. The warming of the oceans has been particularly problematic for snow crab populations, which depend on a so-called "cold pool" of water on the floor of the Bering Sea to feed and mature, as well as to remain safe from predators like cod. The retreat of sea ice may also have enabled fishing vessels to sweep up crab as "bycatch" during seafloor trawling operations, further diminishing populations. Canceling this year's Pacific snow crab season might or might not lead to a recovery of the creature's populations. After all, king crab populations crashed in the 1980s and have never returned to their pre-collapse levels. Meanwhile, the Canadian snow crab harvest increased year-over-year from 2021, suggesting that overfishing might be a significant factor.

What does it mean for Alaska?

Alaska features the harshest winter climate of any U.S. state, and living there requires a hardiness that most individuals probably can't muster. In a remote region that is difficult to access for months of the year, it is all the more disruptive when some crucial piece of the local economy vanishes virtually overnight. That's the situation that Alaska's crab industry finds itself in now. "These are truly unprecedented and troubling times for Alaska's iconic crab fisheries and for the hard-working fishermen and communities that depend on them," said Jamie Goen on the Facebook page of the Alaska Bering Sea Crabbers.