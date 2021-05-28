Subscribe & SaveSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Capitol riot commission vote is perfect example of why the 'filibuster must go,' critics say

byBrigid Kennedy
2:09 PM

A bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection failed 54-35 in the Senate on Friday, with just six Republicans voting in its favor: Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Democrats were six votes shy of the 60 needed to bypass a GOP-led filibuster, leading many to sharply criticize the filibuster and its role in the democratic process.

Voting rights reporter Stephen Wolf noted that the 54 senators in favor of the commission represent over 60 percent of the country.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) in arguing that ending the filibuster is necessary to "protect our democracy." Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed that.

Going forward, Friday's vote could now place "further pressure" on lawmakers to reform and weaken the filibuster, "despite Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) repeated affirmation that he supports a 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation," Politico writes. 