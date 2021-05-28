Capitol riot commission vote is perfect example of why the 'filibuster must go,' critics say

A bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection failed 54-35 in the Senate on Friday, with just six Republicans voting in its favor: Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), and Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Democrats were six votes shy of the 60 needed to bypass a GOP-led filibuster, leading many to sharply criticize the filibuster and its role in the democratic process.

The vote right now is 54-35, which is a losing vote in the U.S. Senate. A "No" vote is irrelevant to the outcome. In the U.S. Senate, 59-1 would lose because of the filibuster rule. You must get 60. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) May 28, 2021

There were 54 votes in favor of enacting the January 6 Commission, and 35 opposed, but because our rules are completely bananas that means that the 35 WON THE VOTE. The filibuster must go. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 28, 2021

Voting rights reporter Stephen Wolf noted that the 54 senators in favor of the commission represent over 60 percent of the country.

These 54 senators represent just over 60% of America's population, but because of malapportionment, they don't hold the 60% supermajority of votes needed to overcome the GOP's filibuster. (Also, this isn't the "first" filibuster; the GOP has done it behind the scenes from Day 1) https://t.co/kVQysJyIDd — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) May 28, 2021

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) joined Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) in arguing that ending the filibuster is necessary to "protect our democracy." Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) echoed that.

Let’s be clear about what just happened: the GOP Senate minority used a filibuster to obstruct an independent investigation into a deadly armed attack on the Capitol. If we want to protect our democracy, we must #EndTheFilibuster. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 28, 2021

It's the filibuster or democracy https://t.co/UT8796nKnF — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 28, 2021

Going forward, Friday's vote could now place "further pressure" on lawmakers to reform and weaken the filibuster, "despite Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) repeated affirmation that he supports a 60-vote threshold to pass most legislation," Politico writes.