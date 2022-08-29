Biden administration announces halt of free at-home COVID-19 testing kits

If you need a free at-home COVID-19 test, you may want to get one as soon as possible.

The last day to order free at-home tests is Friday, CNBC reports after the Biden administration announced Sunday that the government's program was ending due to "insufficient congressional funding."

CNBC reports that the nation's "stockpile of the tests is being depleted," adding that officials want to make sure that there are "enough on hand in the event of a fall surge [of COVID-19 cases]." The only way that the shipments can continue is "[i]f Congress provides funding," CNBC's source said.

The Biden administration began allowing Americans to start ordering their free tests back in early January, allowing orders of up to four tests per household, NPR writes.

The tests were mailed to people upon request, and "[b]y last May, the White House said 350 million tests had been given away to 70 million households, more than half of the households in the U.S.," according to NPR.

Tests typically take seven to 12 business days to ship, therefore all upcoming orders need to be made before Sept. 2. You can visit the COVID.gov website to order free tests.

Although officials plan to stop sending out the tests, most people will still be able to take a free test at their local clinic or pharmacy. Visit the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website to find your nearest testing location.