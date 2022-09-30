Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina as Florida begins recovery

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina on Friday as a Category 1 hurricane.

The storm has already caused over 200,000 power outages in the state and is expected to move inland, reaching both eastern South Carolina and northern North Carolina, ABC News reports. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) has declared a state of emergency.

Update: Surface observations indicate that the center of #Hurricane #Ian made landfall on Sep 30 at 205 pm EDT (1805 UTC) near Georgetown, South Carolina with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 km/h) and an estimated minimum central pressure of 977 mb (28.85 inches). pic.twitter.com/TNk43VBHUG — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 30, 2022

The hurricane hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm, and has left the state powerless and flooded. Nearly 2 million people are without power, reports The Associated Press. The Fort Meyers region was especially torn apart, with many homes and businesses left in debris. The state has reported at least 21 deaths.

The U.S. Coast Guard has mobilized in the region and is running recue operations. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement that approximately 700 rescues have occurred, most of them by air. DeSantis, who was previously against federal storm aid, has petitioned President Biden for funds due to the extent of the damage, The New York Times reports. Biden has called the damage "among the worst in the nation's history."

"I just want the people of Florida to know we see what you are going through and we are with you," the president said Friday. "We are going to do everything we can for you."