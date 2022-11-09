Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race

Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the Pennsylvania governor's race, Fox News, NBC News, and CNN are projecting, defeating his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano.

With 77 percent of the vote in, Shapiro, the state's attorney general, has 54.8 percent compared to Mastriano with 43.4 percent.

Shapiro campaigned on protecting reproductive rights and promising to expand early voting. "Opportunity won," he said Tuesday night. "A woman's right to choose won. The right to organize here in Pennsylvania, that won. Your right to vote won. In the face of all the lies and the conspiracies and baseless claims, you also ensured tonight that truth won right here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Mastriano has been a state senator since 2019. He has spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and pushed to get the results overturned, and was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend a pro-Trump rally. During his campaign, Mastriano called abortion "the single most important issue of our lifetime," and said he supports a total ban on the procedure.