The Gates Foundation is funding a project that plans to offer home-testing kits for coronavirus

The Gates Foundation is funding a project that plans to offer home-testing kits for coronavirus9:48 a.m.
Washington nursing home with coronavirus outbreak reported shocking escalation from 'no symptoms to death'11:01 a.m.
Paul Krugman: Market signaling a ‘permanent recession’11:00 a.m.
S&P 500 sinks 7 percent, triggering pause for 1st time since 200810:33 a.m.
The U.S. doesn't have enough ICU beds or ventilators to deal with even a moderate coronavirus outbreak9:59 a.m.
Max von Sydow, The Seventh Seal and The Exorcist star, dies at 909:15 a.m.
Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president7:59 a.m.
Trump only wants to hear good news about the coronavirus outbreak, hindering the response, officials say7:33 a.m.
