the coronavirus crisis
The Gates Foundation is funding a project that plans to offer home-testing kits for coronavirus

9:48 a.m.
Bill Gates.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Bill and Melinda Gates to the rescue?

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is funding a project stemming from the Seattle Flu Study which aims to provide people who believe they may have contracted the novel coronavirus with home testing kits, The Seattle Times reports. Upon request, the kits would be delivered within a matter of hours, and the swabs would then be sent in for analysis with results expected back in one or two days. Per the Times, it could be off the ground in the coming weeks.

The Seattle area, where the project is based, is the most affected area in the United States so far, but people have been frustrated by limiting testing, and there are estimates the number of cases is actually much higher than the confirmed number. So home-testing could go a long way toward slowing transmissions and eventually curb the virus' spread. "Although there's a lot to be worked out, this has enormous potential to turn the tide of the epidemic," said Scott Dowell, the Gates Foundation's coronavirus response leader said. Read more at The Seattle Times. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus update
Washington nursing home with coronavirus outbreak reported shocking escalation from 'no symptoms to death'

11:01 a.m.
nuring home.
JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images

The epicenter of Washington state's coronavirus outbreak has a disturbing status update.

Life Care Center of Kirkland, Washington, outside of Seattle, has seen 15 of its residents die after contracting COVID-19 and dozens of its workers fall ill. The center's remaining 55 residents are going to be tested for the virus, and while only six of them are currently sick, that doesn't necessarily mean good news, The New York Times reports.

As the Times put it, Life Care "had seen some residents go from no symptoms to death in just a matter of a few hours." "It was surprising and shocking to us that we have seen that level of escalation from symptoms to death," said Tim Killian, a spokesperson for the nursing home. Efforts to contain the spread from Life Care aren't going well either, seeing as 70 of the center's 180 workers were out sick as of Sunday, but "there weren’t enough test kits yet for them," the Times reports. Three of those workers had been hospitalized, and one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

Washington state has reported 19 confirmed deaths from the new coronavirus, and 16 of them have been attributed to the nursing home. That gives Washington the highest number of both COVID-19 deaths and cases among all U.S. states, with New York's 105 cases but zero deaths close behind. Kathryn Krawczyk

permanent?
Paul Krugman: Market signaling a ‘permanent recession’

11:00 a.m.

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman suggested Monday the bleak outlook of the global economy, exacerbated by fears of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, might be the case for quite a while.

Pointing specifically to yields from U.S. Treasurys, where investors flee to from the stock market during down times, that aren't keeping pace with inflation over fixed terms, Krugman said the market is suggesting a "permanent recession."

Per Axios, this means the U.S. can borrow money now while promising to pay much less than the figures will be worth in the future. But that's apparently preferable for pessimistic investors who, right now, would rather lose some money in treasuries than a major amount in stocks, even over a 30-year time frame.

Of course, this doesn't mean an everlasting recession is a sure thing, only that the market is signaling one at the moment. Tim O'Donnell

taking a dive
S&P 500 sinks 7 percent, triggering pause for 1st time since 2008

10:33 a.m.
dow jones.
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images

New York Stock Exchange trading was paused Monday morning as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both took a dive.

After the S&P 500 fell seven percent on Monday morning, and after the Dow plunged more than 1,800 points, a "circuit breaker" was almost immediately triggered to pause trading for 15 minutes, NBC News reports. This was the first time the breaker had been triggered since December 2008, during the financial crisis, Bloomberg reports. The S&P 500 that day ended down 8.9 percent.

This comes not only amid growing anxiety over the spread of the new coronavirus, but after Saudi Arabia slashed oil export prices by almost 10 percent over the weekend and after crude fell more than 20 percent. Analyst Sebastien Clements said per The Associated Press, "A blend of shocks have sent the markets into a frenzy on what may only be described as 'Black Monday.'"

Trading soon resumed, but if the S&P 500 were to fall 13 percent, per The New York Times, this would trigger another pause. Brendan Morrow

this could be bad
The U.S. doesn't have enough ICU beds or ventilators to deal with even a moderate coronavirus outbreak

9:59 a.m.
coronavirus.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

While the World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have refrained from calling the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic, CNN started referring to it as such on Monday. And although that should not "cause panic," it does mean the U.S. needs to shore up its medical resources before things get worse, CNN's Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta explained in a Monday article.

So far around the world we've seen 100,000 cases and 3,000 deaths from COVID-19, and in Gupta's opinion, that fits the CDC's definition of pandemic as "an epidemic that has spread over several countries or continents, usually affecting a large number of people." And while the government isn't using that word yet, it is admitting that coronavirus spread is a question of not if, but when.

Looking at how COVID-19 affected China can provide a preview of what it'll look like in the U.S. In China, "around 80 percent of those infected with the coronavirus had symptoms of a bad cold and are expected to recover. Another 14 percent became severely ill, and 5 percent became critically ill," Gupta writes. So according to estimates from the Department of Health and Human Services, that translates to about 200,000 people needing intensive care in the case of a moderate outbreak. That could be a big problem, seeing as the U.S. has less than 100,000 ICU beds.

An estimated 64,000 people will also need ventilators in a moderate outbreak, CNN reports, but the U.S. only has about 62,000 of those machines ready to go. It has another 8,900 in its national stockpile, but "given that this is flu season, many of those are already in use," Gupta writes. Read more about the preparedness problem at CNN. Kathryn Krawczyk

R.I.P.
Max von Sydow, The Seventh Seal and The Exorcist star, dies at 90

9:15 a.m.
Max von Sydow
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Max von Sydow, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in films like The Exorcist and The Seventh Seal, has died at 90.

Von Sydow's death was confirmed by Deadline and Variety on Monday morning, though further details were not immediately available.

Born in Lund, Sweden, von Sydow early in his career starred in what remains one of his most well-known films, playing a game of chess with death as Antonius Block in Ingmar Bergman's The Seventh Seal. Von Sydow went on to star in numerous other Bergman films like The Passion of Anna, and Variety notes his "name was virtually synonymous with" Bergman's filmography.

Throughout his decades-long career, the actor's other notable roles included Father Lankester Merrin in The Exorcist, Jesus Christ in The Greatest Story Ever Told, Ming the Merciless in Flash Gordon, and the Three-eyed Raven on Game of Thrones. He also had a small role in the opening scene of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Von Sydow was twice nominated for an Academy Award for his performances in Pelle the Conqueror and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close. The latter Best Supporting Actor nomination came in 2012 when he was 82, making him one of the oldest Oscar nominees ever. He also received an Emmy nomination for his role on Game of Thrones.

Tributes poured in for von Sydow on Monday, with director Edgar Wright tweeting, "such an iconic presence in cinema for seven decades, it seemed like he'd always be with us." Brendan Morrow

Another One
Cory Booker endorses Joe Biden for president

7:59 a.m.
Cory Booker and Joe Biden
Jim Watson / Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked up an endorsement from yet another former Democratic rival.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) on Monday endorsed Biden for president, saying the former vice president "won't only win — he'll show there's more that unites us than divides us." In an email to supporters, Booker also said that "while I'm no longer running for president, I still know that to win, Democrats need a nominee who understands that the way to beat Donald Trump is to bring people together."

Booker joins the growing list of former Democratic candidates for president who have backed Biden after he recently picked up endorsements from Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D).

The New York Times reports Booker and Harris will both appear with Biden at a Monday night rally in Detroit, and Booker will also campaign with Biden in Flint, Michigan. Michigan is one of six states set to hold its primary on Tuesday, a week after Biden dominated on Super Tuesday and became the heavy favorite to win the Democratic nomination. A CNN poll of registered voters on Monday showed Biden leading Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) by 16 points nationally. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Trump only wants to hear good news about the coronavirus outbreak, hindering the response, officials say

7:33 a.m.

When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar met with President Trump in late January, he "was having trouble focusing Trump's full attention on his coronavirus briefing," The Washington Post reports. "Trump instead interjected, badgering the health chief about the administration's messy decision to implement a limited ban on flavored e-cigarettes."

Azar "had concluded that the new coronavirus posed a public health risk and tried to share an urgent message with the president: The potential outbreak could leave tens of thousands of Americans sickened and many dead," Politico adds. "But Trump's aides mocked and belittled Azar as alarmist," and Azar, trying to ingratiate himself with Trump after a bruising fight with CMS chief Seema Verma, wasn't "in the position to deliver the message that the president didn't want to hear," one former official told Politico.

The coronavirus had already proved its ferocity in China by that point, but "the boss has made it clear, he likes to see his people fight, and he wants the news to be good," an adviser to a senior coronavirus team member tells Politico. "This is the world he's made."

Last Monday there were 89 cases in the U.S., Stephen Collinson writes at CNN. But after "a week packed with conflicting messages, misplaced optimism, and obfuscation by the president," the coronavirus "has now spread into 34 states and the District of Columbia, at least 550 cases have been confirmed, and at least 21 people have died," and "the true extent of the crisis was disguised by delays and malfunctions in coronavirus testing that suggest the administration squandered valuable time as the virus ravaged China to properly prepare for its U.S. arrival."

"For a president who lives in the moment, rarely planning too far ahead, the coronavirus has proved to be a leadership challenge he was not prepared for either," Peter Baker writes at The New York Times. Trump "has expressed an astonishing lack of knowledge while at the same time claiming to be a medical savant. He has treated the crisis as a partisan battle. ... He even admitted that he wanted to leave passengers stranded on a cruise ship rather than see statistics for the number of cases on American soil go up because it would look bad." Trump also incorrectly said tests were available for anyone who needs them.

Trump insists his administration has the COVID-19 outbreak under control. Peter Weber

