Sanders, Biden both cancel election-night rallies over coronavirus, will evaluate future events

The novel coronavirus prompted both Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden to cancel their election-night rallies in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday evening. The two candidates are going head-to-head in six states, including Ohio, on Tuesday, but they won't be celebrating any potential victories with their supporters.

There's seemingly nothing Cleveland-specific about the decisions — it appears both candidates would have reached the same decision regardless of location, and instead acted on advice of Ohio officials who cautioned against hosting large public gatherings, especially indoors, as COVID-19 cases rise across the United States.

The Sanders campaign said in a statement they would continue to evaluate future campaign events on a case-by-case basis.

Sanders has canceled his election-night rally in Cleveland tonight out of coronavirus concerns, says “all future events will be evaluated on a case by case basis.” Stmt from @cascamike: pic.twitter.com/MGOjGAyrZS — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) March 10, 2020

Biden's team is taking the same route, and will continue to work with public officials to reach decisions. Tim O'Donnell