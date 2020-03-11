See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Gaming expo E3 canceled over coronavirus concerns

1:02 p.m.
E3 convention.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

E3 2020 is officially off.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo that was set for June is the latest event to be canceled because of concerns about the new COVID-19 coronavirus.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners — we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020," the Entertainment Software Association said on Wednesday, per Variety. "Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation."

E3 is generally considered to be the most important video game event of the year, during which upcoming titles are previewed. The Entertainment Software Association said Wednesday it hopes to "coordinate an online experience to showcase industry announcements" in June.

The cancellation of E3, which was scheduled to begin on June 9 in Los Angeles, comes after South by Southwest was called off for 2020 and Coachella was moved to October. The number of cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States has passed 1,000, and on Wednesday, the World Health Organization described it as a pandemic. Brendan Morrow

staying alive
Edit

Sanders says he's staying in the 2020 race and 'very much' looks forward to debating Biden

1:42 p.m.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is admitting he didn't have a good night following Tuesday's primary contests, but he's not throwing in the towel.

Sanders spoke at a press conference on Wednesday after suffering another series of primary losses to former Vice President Joe Biden, including in the crucial state of Michigan that the Vermont senator won in 2016. Sanders did, however, win North Dakota, and Washington remains too close to call at this time.

"Last night, obviously, was not a good night for our campaign from a delegate point of view," Sanders said.

But Sanders went on to argue that his campaign has "won the ideological debate" even as he conceded that he's "losing the debate over electability" to Biden. His campaign, he said, has heard from many people who say they agree with him but will vote for Biden because he's the best candidate to defeat President Trump.

"Needless to say, I strongly disagree with that assertion," Sanders said.

Now, Sanders said he "very much" looks forward to next Democratic debate, previewing a series of questions he wants to ask Biden in this one-on-one match-up concerning issues including Medicare-for-all, climate change, and criminal justice reform. This Democratic debate is set for March 15. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The coronavirus outbreak is now officially a pandemic

1:20 p.m.

The World Health Organization officially declared the new COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak a pandemic Wednesday.

After holding off on the label for some time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization is "deeply concerned" by the virus' rapid spread, as well as by the lack of action being taken to confront it across the globe.

Gebreyesus also said it was the first time a coronavirus ever led to a pandemic. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu, Trump's task force immunologist says

12:25 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told lawmakers during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday that COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus — is probably about 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu.

President Trump has often compared COVID-19 to the flu, which affects tens of thousands of Americans each year, in an effort to calm people down, but Fauci clearly wasn't trying to downplay the seriousness of the virus' spread. Fauci is a member of the White House's coronavirus task force.

At the same time, he did clarify that 10 times figure actually brings the new coronavirus' fatality rate lower than official estimates, which hover around 3 percent. The flu has a mortality rate of about 0.1 percent, so, when considering the likelihood that there are many asymptomatic or very mild cases that have gone undiagnosed, Fauci places the new coronavirus' lethality rate at somewhere around 1 percent. While that's a good deal lower than the current data suggests, it still would lead to significant numbers of fatalities, and makes the flu comparisons seem pretty questionable. Tim O'Donnell

'courage and strength'
Edit

Time's Up CEO hopes Weinstein's sentencing brings 'some measure of peace' to his victims

12:10 p.m.
Tina Tchen.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for MAKERS

The CEO of the Time's Up Foundation is hailing the women who testified against Harvey Weinstein as he heads to prison for more than 20 years.

Weinstein was sentenced on Wednesday to 23 years behind bars after being convicted on two charges of sexual assault and rape last month. He received 20 years for the charge of criminal sexual act and three years for third-degree rape.

Time's Up Foundation CEO Tina Tchen in a statement on Wednesday praised the "courage and strength" of the six women who "bravely" testified against Weinstein during the trial, per The Hollywood Reporter. She went on to say that "the trauma of sexual assault and harassment is lifelong — we can only hope that today’s sentence brings all of the survivors of Harvey Weinstein some measure of peace."

The Silence Breakers, 24 Weinstein accusers who include Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, said in a statement that Weinstein's "legacy will always be that he's a convicted rapist" but that "no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused."

On Twitter, Mira Sorvino, who has accused Weinstein of sexual harassment, also hailed the sentencing on Wednesday, writing, "I literally cried tears of amazement, gratitude that the justice system has worked on behalf of all of his victims today." Brendan Morrow

is it time?
Edit

Former Sanders strategist says it'd be 'irrational' to 'keep this thing going'

11:27 a.m.
Bernie Sanders.
Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) former chief strategist thinks it might be time to hang up the campaign boots after former Vice President Joe Biden had another strong night, including winning the coveted Michigan primary Tuesday, The Atlantic reports.

Tad Devine, who is unaffiliated with the Sanders campaign this year, but served as a senior strategist for the senator's 2016 bid, said "there is no path to victory," especially considering Biden's base is turning out at higher rates. "It's just that simple," Devine said.

Sanders continued his ultimately unsuccessful run against Hillary Clinton in 2016 until June, but Devine believes sticking around that long again would be bad news for Democrats and Biden, who he says probably needs "the spring and the summer without Bernie." But Devine thinks the "smart" and "reasonable" Sanders will recognize that it's "irrational" to keep the campaign going precisely for that reason.

Sanders' chances are certainly dwindling, The Atlantic reports, but some folks do want him to stick around for the next debate against Biden on Sunday, where he may still have an opportunity to prove he's better suited to take on President Trump head-to-head. "The stampede toward Biden was remarkably fast," said Robert Reich, a liberal economist and former labor secretary under President Bill Clinton. "That shows that his support is not absolutely steadfast, so it's at least possible that if his debate performance is very bad on Sunday, Bernie Sanders could have a renaissance." Read more at The Atlantic. Tim O'Donnell

the Weinstein sentencing
Edit

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

11:15 a.m.
Harvey Weinstein.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to more than two decades behind bars.

The disgraced movie producer received his sentence on Wednesday after being convicted on two counts in his New York rape trial. A jury found Weinstein guilty of sexually assaulting Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann in 2013, though he was acquitted on charges of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein, who faced a wave of more than 80 sexual assault or harassment allegations in 2017 that helped ignite the #MeToo movement, could have received anywhere between five and 29 years in prison on the two counts. His defense had asked for five years due to his age and health, saying he "may not even outlive" the minimum sentence, while prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence or "near the maximum."

Weinstein spoke at the sentencing, Variety reports, claiming that there are "thousands of men and women who are losing due process" and saying he is "totally confused" and "worried about this country."

Haleyi and Mann also delivered statements, per Variety. Haleyi said that being sexually assaulted by Weinstein "scarred me deeply, mentally and emotionally," while Mann said, "I don't know how to explain the horrors of being raped by someone who has power." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Up to 70 percent of Germans may get the coronavirus, Angela Merkel says

10:33 a.m.
Angela Merkel.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is warning that a majority of the country's population may become infected with the novel coronavirus.

Merkel said Wednesday that "we have to understand that many people will be infected" by the new COVID-19 coronavirus and that "the consensus among experts is that 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected," The New York Times reports. More than 1,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Germany.

Meanwhile, as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States passes 1,000, The Daily Beast reports that a former White House public-health official who works in the pharmaceutical industry recently told Republican members of Congress that most Americans will likely be eventually exposed to the coronavirus, although the Beast notes that not everyone exposed to it will become infected, and this view is in dispute. One member of Congress, though, described the assessment as "sobering."

On Wednesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to lawmakers at a House Oversight Committee hearing, and when asked if the worst is yet to come in the coronavirus outbreak responded, "yes," per CNN's Jim Acosta.

"Bottom line," he said, "it's going to get worse." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.