the coronavirus crisis
Trump reportedly pushed Mnuchin to pressure Fed's Powell on economic stimulus

12:36 a.m.
Steven Mnuchin.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

During a tense meeting Monday in the Oval Office, President Trump pressed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to urge Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to figure out a way to stimulate the economy, three White House officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

With coronavirus fears causing the stock market to plummet, Trump wants Powell to step in and do something to reverse this, the officials said. Mnuchin was a driving force behind Trump's decision to nominate Powell in 2017, but since then, Trump has been vocal about his displeasure with Powell and his reticence to cut interest rates.

Trump declared during the meeting that Powell never should have been appointed to his position, and is not only hurting the country, but also Trump's presidency, the Post reports. He wasn't only pushing Mnuchin to pressure Powell, but also other people in the room, three White House officials said, suggesting they call Powell and talk to him about further interest rate cuts. Mnuchin hasn't publicly commented about the meeting, but has said that throughout the coronavirus epidemic, he has been in daily contact with Powell. Catherine Garcia

End Times
The hour when the U.S. coronavirus outbreak got real, starting with Sarah Palin rapping in a bear suit

12:25 a.m.

"It is hard for many people to intuitively appreciate exponential growth," Yale science professor and physician Nicholas Christakis tweeted Wednesday. "Nothing seems to be happening for a long time, until a lot happens at once." A lot happened on Wednesday night.

In short order, President Trump gave an Oval Office address, since clarified, that included a partial ban on travel to and from Europe, the NBA indefinitely suspended its season, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, and Sen. Maria Cantwelll's (D-Wash.) office said one of its staffers has also tested positive, putting the new virus inside the U.S. Capitol.

But right before any of that happened, former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was unmasked as the bear on The Masked Singer, and she rapped the Sir Mix-A-Lot hit "Baby Got Back."

Maybe that should have been a sign.

"When something dangerous is growing exponentially, everything looks fine until it doesn’t," Megan McArdle writes in The Washington Post. "The crisis in northern Italy is what happens when a fast doubling rate meets a 'threshold effect,' where the character of an event can massively change once its size hits a certain threshold. In this case, the threshold is things such as ICU beds. If the epidemic is small enough, doctors can provide respiratory support to the significant fraction of patients who develop complications, and relatively few will die. But once the number of critical patients exceeds the number of ventilators and ICU beds and other critical-care facilities, mortality rates spike."

In any case, you can watched Palin's masked performance below. Peter Weber

corrections & clarifications
Trump is not suspending trade or all travel with Europe, White House clarifies after Oval Office speech

March 11, 2020

President Trump said a couple of incorrect things in his scripted 11-minute Oval Office speech on the coronavirus epidemic Wednesday night, Trump and the White House clarified afterward. First, Trump surprised the markets by announcing that his restrictions on travel between the U.S. and European Union countries "will not only apply to the tremendous amount of trade and cargo, but various other things as we get approval. Anything coming from Europe to the United States is what we are discussing." The markets did not react well.

The White House said Trump misspoke and the restrictions apply only to people, not goods, and Trump reiterated that in a tweet.

Acting Deputy Homeland Security Secretary Ken Cuccinelli drew the task of correcting the White House and explaining that not everyone is barred from traveling to and from EU countries.

The travel policy, in fact, "does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation," the Homeland Security Department said in a statement. And the health insurance industry had to clarify Trump's statement that insurance companies will waive co-payments on all coronavirus treatment.

It isn't clear how these errors got into Trump's teleprompter. Peter Weber

so says trump
Trump on coronavirus rattling markets: 'This is not a financial crisis'

March 11, 2020
Donald Trump.
Doug Mills/AFP via Getty Images

In an attempt to soothe spooked investors, President Trump on Wednesday night said the coronavirus pandemic has not triggered an economic catastrophe.

"This is not a financial crisis," he said during an address from the Oval Office. "This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world."

The coronavirus has taken a toll on the financial markets; the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Wednesday 20 percent below its February high, The Wall Street Journal reports, ending its longest bull run. In his speech, Trump touted the U.S. economy, calling it the "greatest ... anywhere in the world, by far," and said he is taking "emergency action" to "provide extra support for American workers, families, and businesses."

That includes instructing the Small Business Administration to start giving out billions of dollars worth of low-interest loans and telling the Treasury Department to defer tax payments, without interest or penalties, "for certain individuals and businesses negatively impacted" by coronavirus. Trump also said he is asking Congress to "consider strongly" enacting "immediate payroll tax relief." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Aide to Sen. Maria Cantwell tests positive for coronavirus

March 11, 2020
Sen. Maria Cantwell.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

A member of Sen. Maria Cantwell's (D-Wash.) staff has tested positive for coronavirus.

The staffer works out of Cantwell's Washington, D.C., office. This is the first publicly confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus on Capitol Hill, Politico reports.

Cantwell has asked that additional staffers be tested for coronavirus. Her D.C. office will be closed for the rest of the week, with staffers working remotely.

In Cantwell's home state of Washington, there are 376 confirmed cases of coronavirus. At least 31 people have died there from the virus. In an attempt to slow down the spread of coronavirus in the state, Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Wednesday a ban on gatherings of more than 250 people in three counties. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

March 11, 2020
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, Hanks announced on social media Wednesday night.

Hanks and Wilson are in Australia for pre-production on Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, which will star Hanks as Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Hanks said they both "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," and were tested for coronavirus. The results came back positive, and as such, Hanks and Wilson will be "observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said. "Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Warner Bros. told The Hollywood Reporter production on the Presley film has been halted. Hanks' co-stars include Maggie Gyllenhaal and Rufus Sewell, but Warner Bros. did not say who Hanks has worked with on set. On Sunday, Wilson performed songs from her new album at the Sydney Opera House. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

March 11, 2020
A file photo showing Staples Center.
Elsa/Getty Images

The NBA is suspending its season until further notice, after a member of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Jazz game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed Wednesday night just prior to tipoff. In a statement, the NBA said it will "use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic." Before the season was suspended, the NBA and its owners were discussing whether to still hold games, just without fans in attendance. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Trump announces suspension of travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

March 11, 2020

In an address to the nation Wednesday night from the Oval Office, President Trump said because of the coronavirus pandemic, he is suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days, with the restrictions not applying to the United Kingdom.

The action will go into effect Friday at midnight. Trump did not say why the UK, which has 460 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus, is exempt.

Trump praised the U.S. government's response to the coronavirus epidemic, calling it the "most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history," and criticized the European Union, saying it "failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hotspots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe." There are more than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S., with the death toll rising to 38 on Wednesday. Catherine Garcia

