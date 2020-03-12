See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
California says gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled

8:07 a.m.
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

California officials are recommending large gatherings scheduled for the rest of the month be canceled amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health said Wednesday events with 250 people or more, including concerts, conferences, and sports events, should be canceled or postponed "for at least the remainder of the month of March." Additionally, smaller gatherings "held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person," such as those that take place in crowded auditoriums, should also be canceled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a statement said, "Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know. That's the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease."

This guidance comes after Oregon and three Washington counties imposed bans on events with more than 250 people, and after San Francisco imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The latter move prompted the Golden State Warriors to announce it would play an upcoming game without fans, although just hours later, a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, and the entire NBA season was suspended. E3, the popular video game convention that was set to take place in Los Angeles this June, has also been called off. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Nearly 200 Italians died of coronavirus in 24 hours

7:30 a.m.
Paramedics in Italy
Carlo Hermann/AFP/Getty Images

Italy is reporting 12,462 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus — up from just over 300 two weeks ago — plus 827 deaths and 1,045 people who recovered from the virus. To give a sense of how fast Italy's epidemic is moving, nearly a quarter of the total deaths — 196 — occurred from Tuesday to Wednesday, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said Wednesday. And 149 of those deaths were in Lombardy, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak and home to Milan, the country's financial capital. In all, 617 people have died of coronavirus in Lombardy.

Efforts to contain the new coronavirus by locking down entire parts of Northern Italy failed, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the entire country on lockdown this week. On Wednesday, he announced that the only business allowed to stay open are grocery stores, pharmacies, and other shops selling "essential" items. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts game out how America will change in the coronavirus pandemic

6:20 a.m.

Stephen Colbert announced on Wednesday that due to the new coronavirus, The Late Show and all other late-night comedy shows will tape without a studio audience from Monday to the foreseeable future. "There are now over 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and this afternoon the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic," he said. Federal infectious disease experts are warning Americans to prepare for some serious lifestyle disruptions, he added, unhappily. "It's only March, and 2020 has done the impossible: Made me nostalgic for 2019."

Still, "daily life is changing," Colbert said, citing colleges kicking students out of the dorm and scrapped festivals. "The Council on Foreign Relations has canceled a coronavirus conference because of the coronavirus," he added. "In related news, the International Irony Festival is going ahead as planned."

"No Coachella, no South by Southwest, no spring break trips — pretty soon Instagram's just going to be homemade omelettes and the shrugs emoji," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Meanwhile, in the U.K., an amusement park owner filled a claw machine with toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Unfortunately, everyone who touched the same joystick is now been quarantined to inside the claw machine."

"You can survive without toilet paper!" Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Don't forget — you're in a bathroom. 'Oh, how will I clean my butt in this room with a shower?' I feel like people in first world countries don't know what to panic about." Seriously, he said, half of America could get infected, in part because "we're learning that this coronavirus can stay on some surfaces for up to three days — although in New York, it doesn't stay as long because it can't afford the rent."

Partly because of all the disruptions, people have complicated feelings about the coronavirus, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. So he went through "the five stages of coronavirus," from denial to acceptance: "Hey, you know what? If I die, maybe I'll get to meet Prince."

"Public health officials, and even former Trump administration officials, are warning that our health care system is just days or weeks away from being completely overwhelmed," Seth Meyers said on Late Night. Without drastic measures, the U.S. is about 10 days behind Italy's explosion of cases, he said, critiquing President Trump's "negligent" handling of the outbreak and moves "to dole out bailout money to friendly industries." Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus fallout
CDC advises Americans to avoid 'nonessential' Europe trips. State Department urges no foreign travel.

3:51 a.m.
Empty airport in Milan
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its strongest travel warning late Wednesday, urging Americans to avoid all "nonessential travel" to Europe. Shortly before the CDC issued its level 3 warning, President Trump had announced a presidential proclamation barring most foreign nationals who had recently been in Europe from entering the U.S. Like Trump's proclamation, the CDC warning did not cover the United Kingdom or Ireland, both of which also have coronavirus outbreaks. The CDC had previously issued similar warnings for China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

The State Department went a step further Wednesday night, issuing a level 3 (of four) global health advisory urging Americans to "reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Separately, the Pentagon suspended travel to several coronavirus-hit countries for 60 days, affecting all service members, employees, and their families. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
A Seattle-area hospital and Italy show what awaits America's health care system if coronavirus surges

3:13 a.m.
EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Washington
David Ryder/Getty Images

The point of canceling large events and encouraging "social distancing" as the new COVID-19 coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S. isn't to stop the disease, a goal public health experts say isn't attainable in the short run. It's to spread out the infections so the U.S. health care system isn't stretched to the breaking point. Italy, with — as of early Thursday — 12,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 827 deaths, is a stark example of what can happen when the epidemiological tidal wave breaks hard.

When Italy had 322 confirmed COVID-19 cases two weeks ago, "doctors in the country's hospitals could lavish significant attention on each stricken patient," Yascha Mounk reports at The Atlantic. A week later, with 2,502 cases, "doctors in the country's hospitals could still perform the most lifesaving functions by artificially ventilating patients who experienced acute breathing difficulties," but now, with "too many patients for each one of them to receive adequate care," doctors and nurses are being advised to save younger and healthier patients and let older, sicker patients die, like "wartime triage."

Things aren't quite so bleak at EvergreenHealth Medical Center, the small suburban hospital in Kirkland, Washington, that has "faced the brunt of the rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak," with 65 positive cases and 15 deaths, and counting, The New York Times reports. But "while much of the country is just starting to see clusters of cases emerge, the hospital east of Seattle offers a window into the challenges set to cascade through the nation's health care system. ... The past few weeks have seen medical workers operating at the very edges of their capabilities, facing a virus so virulent that some patients were dying within hours of coming down with their first symptoms."

Read more about the toll on medical workers and the logistics of setting up isolation wards and improvising with safety gear at The New York Times. "But if Italy is in an impossible position, the obligation facing the United States is very clear: To arrest the crisis before the impossible becomes necessary," Mounk writes. "This means that our political leaders, the heads of business and private associations, and every one of us need to work together to accomplish two things: Radically expand the capacity of the country's intensive care units. And start engaging in extreme forms of social distancing. Cancel everything. Now." Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Largest-ever effort to save carbon-reducing seagrass underway in Wales

1:50 a.m.
Seagrass.
Boris Horvat/AFP via Getty Images

Because it is able to absorb carbon dioxide up to 35 times faster than tropical rainforests, seagrass has been dubbed the "wonder plant," able to help fight climate change.

"It is incredibly productive and just sucks carbon into the sediments, traps particles that are locked there for millennia," Dr. Richard Unsworth of Swansea University told BBC News. "That means that carbon dioxide is not in the atmosphere."

Seagrass, found in shallow waters, is a habitat for fish like cod and pollock and it helps protect areas from coastal erosion. As important as it is, seagrass has been disappearing at an alarming rate due to population growth around coastal areas; since 1990, it has declined globally at a rate of roughly 7 percent per year, and it's estimated that in the United Kingdom, up to 92 percent of seagrass has vanished over the last 100 years.

That's why Unsworth is undertaking Britain's largest effort to save seagrass. By November, one million seeds will be planted into a seabed off Pembrokeshire in Wales. This will create a new 215,280-square-foot meadow, which should attract young fish and "start to kick into action a recovery for our seas around the UK," Unsworth said. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus fallout
New York canceled its St. Patrick's Day Parade for 1st time in more than a century amid coronavirus outbreak

1:12 a.m.

Boston, Chicago, and even Dublin scrapped their St. Patrick's Day parades this year in the face of the growing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, but New York City's organizers had held out hope. Until Wednesday night.

"Today I had several conversations with the organizers of the St. Patrick's Day Parade to determine whether the parade should move forward in light of the evolving coronavirus situation and increased case count in the New York City area," Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Wednesday night. "Following those conversations, I recommended and the parade's leadership agreed to postpone this year's parade due to the high density and the large volume of marchers and spectators who attend."

The New York Post included this cancellation in its top four signs the coronavirus outbreak has gotten serious.

New York's St. Patrick's Day Parade, celebrating its 259th year, has been held continuously since 1762. While the parade has never been canceled, "there was a closeness one time," parade president Tommy Smyth told the New York Daily News. In 1917, "there was a huge blizzard just before the parade started and at that time the Grand Marshall and his aides all rode on horseback. ... So it went down as a 'Grand Marshall March' and no parade." The organizers said they hope to hold the parade "at a later date," but did not offer any dates. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Trump calls off trip to Colorado and Nevada

1:06 a.m.
Donald Trump.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump will no longer leave on Thursday for a three-day trip out west, the White House announced Wednesday night.

Trump was set to attend fundraisers in Nevada and Colorado, and also deliver a speech to the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas. White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters that "out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak, the president has decided to cancel his upcoming events in Colorado and Nevada."

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh also tweeted on Wednesday night that a "Catholics for Trump" event set for March 19 in Milwaukee has been postponed. Catherine Garcia

