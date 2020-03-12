See More Speed Reads
Late Night Tackles 2020 Democrats
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel, and Bernie Sanders preview the future of Bernie vs. Biden

8:50 a.m.

"Last night was a pivotal moment for Democrats: Who would they choose to return America to stability, steadiness, and calm?" Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "The overwhelming answer: The old man who threatened to slap an autoworker." Joe Biden "had another huge night, winning Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, and Michigan," he said. "That's a huge blow for Bernie." Sanders even lost voters he won in 2016, Colbert noted. "Apparently in 2016, a lot of white voters were less committed to Bernie than they were committed to not voting for a woman. And you can read all about that in Elizabeth Warren's new book, You Don't Say!"

"There have already been calls for Bernie Sanders to step aside and let the slightly younger generation take over," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. But "if you think a little turbulence is going to shake Bernie Sanders out of the race, you need to think again." Instead of seeking to "burn the party to the ground," though, "it seems like Bernie wants to push Biden toward a more progressive platform," Noah said, but "I think Joe Biden is ready for the fight — and I say that because yesterday, a video came out of Biden going toe-to-tow with a factory worker in Michigan, and he was fired up." Lots of Democrats were aghast, he added, but "I'm hoping that this straight-talking, 'You're full of s--t' Biden becomes his new thing."

"Many are giving credit for Biden's victory to his new campaign strategy of grabbing voters by the arm and shouting: 'Look here, Jack, you're a jerk who can go to hell!'" Jimmy Kimmel joked on Kimmel Live. "You remember when that guy Nik Wallenda walked on a tightrope across that active volcano? That's what it's going to feel like watching Joe Biden open his mouth every day between now and November."

Sanders told The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon he "could feel better" about Tuesday's results, but "people today think that Joe is more electable than I am." "Do you think Biden can beat Trump?" Fallon asked. "I do," Sanders said. "I think even, you know, Republicans and moderates are gonna say, 'You know what, we can't have four more years of this guy.' So do I think Joe can beat him? I do — I mean, between you and me, don't tell anybody. We're the stronger campaign to do that." Peter Weber

market turmoil
Edit

Markets plunge 7 percent, triggering second trade pause this week

9:52 a.m.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 1,700 points on Thursday following President Trump's announcement that travel from Europe will be suspended amid the global coronavirus outbreak.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also sank 7 percent, triggering a "circuit breaker" to pause all trade at the New York Stock Exchange. The pause was also triggered on Monday for the first time since 2008 during the financial crisis.

"On Wednesday, the Dow ended its historic 11-year bull market run by closing in bear-market territory," writes CNBC, noting that Trump's later announcement was apparently "not specific enough" to reassure investors there is sufficient action to curb the economic effects of COVID-19.

Read more at CNBC. The Week Staff

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

European Union slams Trump's travel ban 'taken unilaterally and without consultation'

9:11 a.m.
Donald Trump
Doug Mills / Getty Images

The European Union's governing body isn't happy with President Trump's new travel ban.

The European Commission in a statement on Thursday condemned Trump's decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States for 30 days due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"The coronavirus is a global crisis, not limited to any continent and it requires cooperation rather than unilateral action," the European Commission said in a statement, per The New York Times.

The European Union, the statement goes on to say, "disapproves of the fact that the U.S. decision to impose a travel ban was taken unilaterally and without consultation."

Trump announced the ban, which exempts the United Kingdom and only applies to foreign nationals, in an Oval Office speech, and it will go into effect Friday at midnight. But European officials "were scrambling to play catch-up Thursday to understand the reasoning behind the ban," The Washington Post reports, also writing that details about it "confounded many European leaders and policymakers, underscoring the view that the decision was largely political."

It wasn't just European officials who were confused, but also Trump's own former Homeland Security adviser, Tom Bossert, who tweeted Thursday that there's "little value to European travel restrictions" because "we have nearly as much disease here in the U.S. as the countries in Europe." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

California says gatherings of more than 250 people should be canceled

8:07 a.m.
Gavin Newsom
Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

California officials are recommending large gatherings scheduled for the rest of the month be canceled amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The California Department of Public Health said Wednesday events with 250 people or more, including concerts, conferences, and sports events, should be canceled or postponed "for at least the remainder of the month of March." Additionally, smaller gatherings "held in venues that do not allow social distancing of six feet per person," such as those that take place in crowded auditoriums, should also be canceled.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in a statement said, "Changing our actions for a short period of time will save the life of one or more people you know. That's the choice before us. Each of us has extraordinary power to slow the spread of this disease."

This guidance comes after Oregon and three Washington counties imposed bans on events with more than 250 people, and after San Francisco imposed a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The latter move prompted the Golden State Warriors to announce it would play an upcoming game without fans, although just hours later, a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus, and the entire NBA season was suspended. E3, the popular video game convention that was set to take place in Los Angeles this June, has also been called off. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Nearly 200 Italians died of coronavirus in 24 hours

7:30 a.m.
Paramedics in Italy
Carlo Hermann/AFP/Getty Images

Italy is reporting 12,462 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus — up from just over 300 two weeks ago — plus 827 deaths and 1,045 people who recovered from the virus. To give a sense of how fast Italy's epidemic is moving, nearly a quarter of the total deaths — 196 — occurred from Tuesday to Wednesday, Italy's Civil Protection Agency said Wednesday. And 149 of those deaths were in Lombardy, the epicenter of Italy's outbreak and home to Milan, the country's financial capital. In all, 617 people have died of coronavirus in Lombardy.

Efforts to contain the new coronavirus by locking down entire parts of Northern Italy failed, and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte put the entire country on lockdown this week. On Wednesday, he announced that the only business allowed to stay open are grocery stores, pharmacies, and other shops selling "essential" items. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Edit

Late night hosts game out how America will change in the coronavirus pandemic

6:20 a.m.

Stephen Colbert announced on Wednesday that due to the new coronavirus, The Late Show and all other late-night comedy shows will tape without a studio audience from Monday to the foreseeable future. "There are now over 1,000 cases of the coronavirus in the United States, and this afternoon the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a pandemic," he said. Federal infectious disease experts are warning Americans to prepare for some serious lifestyle disruptions, he added, unhappily. "It's only March, and 2020 has done the impossible: Made me nostalgic for 2019."

Still, "daily life is changing," Colbert said, citing colleges kicking students out of the dorm and scrapped festivals. "The Council on Foreign Relations has canceled a coronavirus conference because of the coronavirus," he added. "In related news, the International Irony Festival is going ahead as planned."

"No Coachella, no South by Southwest, no spring break trips — pretty soon Instagram's just going to be homemade omelettes and the shrugs emoji," Jimmy Fallon said at The Tonight Show. "Meanwhile, in the U.K., an amusement park owner filled a claw machine with toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Unfortunately, everyone who touched the same joystick is now been quarantined to inside the claw machine."

"You can survive without toilet paper!" Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Don't forget — you're in a bathroom. 'Oh, how will I clean my butt in this room with a shower?' I feel like people in first world countries don't know what to panic about." Seriously, he said, half of America could get infected, in part because "we're learning that this coronavirus can stay on some surfaces for up to three days — although in New York, it doesn't stay as long because it can't afford the rent."

Partly because of all the disruptions, people have complicated feelings about the coronavirus, Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. So he went through "the five stages of coronavirus," from denial to acceptance: "Hey, you know what? If I die, maybe I'll get to meet Prince."

"Public health officials, and even former Trump administration officials, are warning that our health care system is just days or weeks away from being completely overwhelmed," Seth Meyers said on Late Night. Without drastic measures, the U.S. is about 10 days behind Italy's explosion of cases, he said, critiquing President Trump's "negligent" handling of the outbreak and moves "to dole out bailout money to friendly industries." Watch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus fallout
Edit

CDC advises Americans to avoid 'nonessential' Europe trips. State Department urges no foreign travel.

3:51 a.m.
Empty airport in Milan
Miguel Medina/AFP/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued its strongest travel warning late Wednesday, urging Americans to avoid all "nonessential travel" to Europe. Shortly before the CDC issued its level 3 warning, President Trump had announced a presidential proclamation barring most foreign nationals who had recently been in Europe from entering the U.S. Like Trump's proclamation, the CDC warning did not cover the United Kingdom or Ireland, both of which also have coronavirus outbreaks. The CDC had previously issued similar warnings for China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

The State Department went a step further Wednesday night, issuing a level 3 (of four) global health advisory urging Americans to "reconsider travel abroad due to the global impact" of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Separately, the Pentagon suspended travel to several coronavirus-hit countries for 60 days, affecting all service members, employees, and their families. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

A Seattle-area hospital and Italy show what awaits America's health care system if coronavirus surges

3:13 a.m.
EvergreenHealth in Kirkland, Washington
David Ryder/Getty Images

The point of canceling large events and encouraging "social distancing" as the new COVID-19 coronavirus spreads throughout the U.S. isn't to stop the disease, a goal public health experts say isn't attainable in the short run. It's to spread out the infections so the U.S. health care system isn't stretched to the breaking point. Italy, with — as of early Thursday — 12,462 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 827 deaths, is a stark example of what can happen when the epidemiological tidal wave breaks hard.

When Italy had 322 confirmed COVID-19 cases two weeks ago, "doctors in the country's hospitals could lavish significant attention on each stricken patient," Yascha Mounk reports at The Atlantic. A week later, with 2,502 cases, "doctors in the country's hospitals could still perform the most lifesaving functions by artificially ventilating patients who experienced acute breathing difficulties," but now, with "too many patients for each one of them to receive adequate care," doctors and nurses are being advised to save younger and healthier patients and let older, sicker patients die, like "wartime triage."

Things aren't quite so bleak at EvergreenHealth Medical Center, the small suburban hospital in Kirkland, Washington, that has "faced the brunt of the rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak," with 65 positive cases and 15 deaths, and counting, The New York Times reports. But "while much of the country is just starting to see clusters of cases emerge, the hospital east of Seattle offers a window into the challenges set to cascade through the nation's health care system. ... The past few weeks have seen medical workers operating at the very edges of their capabilities, facing a virus so virulent that some patients were dying within hours of coming down with their first symptoms."

Read more about the toll on medical workers and the logistics of setting up isolation wards and improvising with safety gear at The New York Times. "But if Italy is in an impossible position, the obligation facing the United States is very clear: To arrest the crisis before the impossible becomes necessary," Mounk writes. "This means that our political leaders, the heads of business and private associations, and every one of us need to work together to accomplish two things: Radically expand the capacity of the country's intensive care units. And start engaging in extreme forms of social distancing. Cancel everything. Now." Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.