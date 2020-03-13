House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support

-
House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support1:51 p.m.
Louisiana is now the 1st state to postpone its primary due to the coronavirus1:50 p.m.
Miami mayor tests positive for coronavirus after attending event with Bolsonaro aide12:56 p.m.
Trump reportedly set to declare coronavirus a national emergency11:59 a.m.
Fox & Friends' Ainsley Earhardt claims now is 'the safest time to fly' despite coronavirus pandemic10:22 a.m.
Coronavirus task force immunologist expects 'real acceleration of testing' in the next week9:31 a.m.
Trump reportedly rejected aggressive coronavirus testing in hopes it would help his re-election8:18 a.m.
Trump attacks Obama, Biden over swine flu after calling for unity in coronavirus pandemic8:10 a.m.
