House Republicans are reportedly 'skittish' about supporting coronavirus response package without Trump's support

House Republicans are wary of supporting a coronavirus aid package until President Trump gives his stamp of approval, Politico reported Friday.

While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said late Thursday that she and the White House are "near to an agreement" on an aid package to respond to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Republican lawmakers have backed away from initial support of a bipartisan bill, feeling "skittish" about the move until Trump voices support, says Politico.

The package would require businesses to give employees up to 14 days of paid leave if they have to stay home with the new coronavirus, and reimburse companies through tax credits. It also has measures to boost paid family leave, unemployment benefits, and nutrition programs, while providing free coronavirus testing.

Pelosi said she expected a vote on the deal on Friday, but Politico now says it's "stalled." While Democrats, who have the House majority, could pass the bill along party lines, it would likely hit a roadblock in the Senate, where the Republican majority may not bring the bill for a vote if it doesn't have Trump's approval.

Trump publicly suggested a payroll tax cut as a response to the outbreak, but Politico reports "congressional leaders in both parties have been lukewarm to Trump's proposal at best."

Several lawmakers, as well as Mnuchin, have said the package is as good as done, now that Pelosi has hammered out the details, but Trump tweeted on Friday to again push for payroll tax cuts, which are currently not a part of the bill, signaling he could oppose the package and spook Republicans away from an approving vote. Read more at Politico. The Week Staff