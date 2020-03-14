Apple temporarily shutters its retail outside China, will still pay employees

As part of the worldwide effort to curb the spread of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced in a letter Friday evening that the company is closing all of its retail stores "outside of Greater China" until March 27, reportedly making it the first major retailer in the U.S. to do so.

Cook said the "most effective way to minimize the risk" of transmission is to "reduce density and maximize social distance."

Apple's online store will remain operational, and customers can still go to authorized repaired shops or arrange mail-in services if they require assistance with their products, The Verge reports.

Crucially, employees affected by the store closings will continue to be paid, and Cook said the company will expand its leave policy to accommodate "personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19." Apple will also commit $15 million to help with global recovery from the virus, both physically and economically, while also matching any employee donations two-to-one. Read more at The Verge and CNN. Tim O'Donnell