the coronavirus crisis
Paid sick leave could be a sticking point as Senate considers coronavirus relief bill

9:35 a.m.
Mitch McConnell
Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The Senate is expected this week to pass a coronavirus relief bill that has President Trump's approval, but it could potentially be held up a bit.

The House of Representatives early on Saturday passed an economic relief bill negotiated between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he "fully" supports the bill, which provides free coronavirus testing and requires companies with fewer than 500 employees provide paid sick leave.

The Senate is expected to pass the coronavirus bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled a planned recess. But Bloomberg reports that action could be delayed "up to several days" as the bill is "running into resistance from some Republicans worried about the impact of a temporary paid sick leave provision on small businesses."

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) is one of those senators objecting paid sick leave provision, saying he hopes the Senate passes a "bill that does more good than harm — or, if it won't, pass nothing at all." Bloomberg notes that "Senate rules allow any one senator to delay a final vote for days." Mnuchin said over the weekend said "we'll work with the Senate on whatever minor changes we need."

In addition, Bloomberg reports the House has to "pass technical corrections to the bill, which was drafted on the fly," which "adds another wrinkle that could slow final action in the Senate." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Dow plunges 2,250 points, trading halts almost immediately after opening

10:18 a.m.

Wall Street trading was almost immediately halted on Monday morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 took a dive.

The Dow fell 2,250 points, or almost 10 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 8 percent at the start of trading on Monday morning, and the stock market's circuit breaker leading to a 15 minute pause was once again triggered as a result. This was the third halt in trading in the past six sessions, notes The Wall Street Journal's Michael C. Bender.

In fact, as MSNBC's David Gura points out, the circuit breaker was triggered twice last week after about five minutes of trading, but on Monday, it took less than one minute.

"We literally rang the ball and trading was halted," Yahoo's Ines Ferre said.

This comes after the Federal Reserve on Sunday announced it was slashing interest rates to near zero, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the coronavirus pandemic "presents significant economic challenges."

President Trump on Sunday praised the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, saying he was "very happy" with it after previously touting Friday's rally and sending a signed photo of the Dow's rise to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. But The New York Times' Jim Tankersley noted Monday that "if the S&P drops one more time like it just did at opening, it will have erased all of its gains since Trump's inauguration." Brendan Morrow

google trends
Trump-supporting states have increased their coronavirus Google searches, but polls show Republicans remain less concerned

9:44 a.m.
Google.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Googling coronavirus appears to have become much less partisan, The Washington Post reports.

During the period between Feb. 13 and March 13, there was a noticeable correlation between a state's support for President Trump and the number of Google searches for "coronavirus" among its residents. Blue states were searching the term twice as much as red states, reports the Post.

That seemingly has something to do with Trump's initial response to the pandemic, which was criticized as too casual. As a result, "Republicans have consistently been much less concerned about the coronavirus than Democrats," writes the Post. However, it's worth noting that, political views aside, two of the states with the highest number of searches — Washington and New York — have the largest counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Either way, the Post reports that Trump-supporting states are starting to catch up with their left-leaning counterparts on Google in the last week as the virus has established itself in 49 states, with search rates jumping in both red states and purple states. Blue states remained pretty consistent.

That doesn't necessarily mean everyone's equally concerned, though — an NBC News poll released Sunday shows Republicans still tend to be less worried about the virus than Democrats — nor do Google trends reveal exactly where those searches are leading. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Global airlines likely to be bankrupt by end of May, aviation consultant warns

9:17 a.m.
Empty airport.
Paula Bronstein/Getty Images

Without government intervention, most airlines will go bankrupt by the end of May amid the coronavirus outbreak, an aviation consultant warns.

The warning, published by CAPA Centre for Aviation, based in Sydney, Australia, noted that cancellations outweigh future bookings, and airlines are seeing an unprecedented lack of demand.

Airlines have taken many precautions already — cutting flights and postponing new pilot trainings — amid recommendations to stay home and international travel restrictions.

CAPA notes "national self-interest over cooperation" to be a major threat of airlines throughout the world. The largest airlines in the U.S. and China will likely survive with government or owner assistance, per CAPA.

But intergovernmental coordination is necessary, CAPA says, and without it, "emerging from the crisis will be like entering a brutal battlefield, littered with casualties."

"The last thing the world needs post-coronavirus is a nationalistic aeropolitical confrontation," CAPA stated. Taylor Watson

the coronavirus crisis
About half of France's coronavirus patients in intensive care are under 65, health official says

8:30 a.m.
The Eiffel Tower
Ludovic Marin / Getty Images

A French health official says warnings to stay home in the coronavirus pandemic are in some cases falling on deaf ears while noting that the virus hasn't just been posing a risk to seniors.

French health ministry official Jérôme Salomon said Monday that the situation is "deteriorating very quickly" while providing this statistic: of the between 300 and 400 coronavirus patients in intensive care in France, about half of them are younger than 65, The New York Times reports.

Salomon is looking to "dispel the notion that the virus seriously threatens only the elderly," the Times reports, and Mother Jones observes that even though the novel coronavirus is "understood to be particularly lethal among the elderly," these numbers "underscore the reality that younger generations can still face serious consequences."

Salomon also said Monday that in France, "a lot of people have not understood that they need to stay at home," and as a result, "we are not succeeding in curbing the outbreak of the epidemic," per Reuters. Most nonessential businesses in France were ordered to be closed over the weekend.

France has confirmed more than 5,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, and by Sunday, the number of deaths had risen to 127. Salomon said Monday the number of cases has been doubling "every three days." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Tennessee's attorney general investigating man who bought 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer

2:19 a.m.
Empty shelves at Target.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Matt Colvin zig-zagged his way across Tennessee and Kentucky, picking up every bottle of hand sanitizer and package of disinfectant wipes along the way. The plan was to sell the items online, charging a premium to people desperate for some sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Colvin, a Tennessee resident, shared his story with The New York Times on Saturday, and by Sunday, he had received death threats, was no longer allowed to sell on Amazon or eBay, and was under investigation by the state. "We will not tolerate price gouging in this time of exceptional need, and we will take aggressive action to stop it," Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slaterly III said.

In Tennessee, after a state of emergency has been declared by the governor, a person is forbidden from charging "grossly excessive" prices on food, gas, and medical supplies. Colvin told the Times while he was amassing this collection of wipes and hand sanitizer, he didn't realize the coronavirus was such a problem. "When we did this trip, I had no idea that these stores wouldn't be able to get replenished," Colvin said.

After Colvin's tale of making money off the coronavirus pandemic was published, he began hearing from angry people, who couldn't believe he was able to sell 300 bottles of hand sanitizer at a hefty markup before being stopped. "It was never my intention to keep necessary medical supplies out of the hands of people who needed them," Colvin told the Times on Sunday. Crying, he continued, "That's not who I am as a person." He decided to unload all of his items by donating two-thirds of his stash to a church in Tennessee, and the rest will be delivered to a group in Kentucky. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
California's governor is requesting all senior citizens stay at home amid coronavirus pandemic

1:23 a.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are an estimated 5.3 million senior citizens living in California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wants them to all stay home for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, Newsom asked that Californians age 65 and older isolate from others as a way to protect themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Seniors are at higher risk of contracting the virus, especially those with underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease. "We are prioritizing their safety," Newsom said.

He said the state is still finalizing a plan on how to help those affected, who may worry about how they will get their groceries and other necessities. "We recognize that social isolation for millions of Californians is anxiety inducing," Newsom said, but California needs to "meet this moment head-on and lean in." Everyone in the state must be considerate, and families need to take special care of their elderly relatives. "People should conduct themselves around their grandparents as if they have" coronavirus, Newsom said. There are more than 200 COVID-19 cases in California. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Brazil's president takes selfies with supporters amid coronavirus pandemic

12:14 a.m.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro takes selfies with supporters.
Sergio Lima/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ignored his own warning against attending large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, greeting supporters on Sunday with handshakes and fist bumps and grabbing their phones to take selfies.

Last Thursday, Bolsonaro repeated guidance from health officials, telling Brazilians to avoid events with lots of people. He changed his tune on Sunday, when his fans held demonstrations in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and other cities in support of his political agenda, Reuters reports. While meeting with some outside of the presidential palace, he called their devotion "priceless," and said while he "suggested" a postponement in large gatherings, "I can't order anything because this protest isn't mine. With everything against them — the press, the virus, the recommendation — the people took to the streets."

Bolsonaro recently led an entourage to Florida to meet with President Trump, and at least seven members of his delegation have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Both Bolsonaro and Trump have said they tested negative for the virus, but a Brazilian newspaper reports Bolsonaro's doctors urged him to self-quarantine for several days.

Several Brazilian politicians were outraged by Bolsonaro's behavior on Sunday, with House Speaker Rodrigo Maia calling it "an attack against public health." There are now 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Brazil, and Senate President Davi Alcolumbre said it was "reckless to stimulate gatherings in the streets." Catherine Garcia

