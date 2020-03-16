See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Bill de Blasio goes to the YMCA in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because it 'keeps him grounded'

12:21 p.m.

The global coronavirus pandemic apparently didn't dissuade New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio from hitting the YMCA on the very same day all gyms in the state are set to close.

De Blasio on Monday was spotted at a YMCA in Brooklyn, per CNN's Andrew Kaczynski, the morning New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told reporters that gyms would close in the evening. This is the latest step the state is taking in response to the new virus as the number of cases in New York climbs past 900.

New Yorkers walking by, according to Kaczynski, appeared stunned to see their own mayor at the gym in the middle of this pandemic, during which they've been urged by health experts to stay home, with one person commenting, "What an idiot."

Although de Blasio reportedly ignored Kaczynski's questions about his YMCA visit, his spokesperson put out a statement defending it, saying, "The YMCA has been a huge part of his and his family's life, like it has been for a lot of New Yorkers. It's clear that's about to change and before that, the mayor wanted to visit a place that keeps him grounded one last time."

Over the weekend, de Blasio was widely criticized for telling New Yorkers, despite the repeated warnings from experts to avoid crowds and not go to bars, that "if you love your neighborhood bar, go there now." Writer Matt O'Brien tweeted in response, "This is one of the worst things De Blasio could tell people. Unbelievably stupid and reckless." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms

1:15 p.m.

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is feeling "fine" after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus — but that, he says, is the "scariest part."

Mitchell last week became the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Rudy Gobert, and Mitchell spoke out in a Good Morning America interview on Monday while in isolation, explaining he has "no symptoms" at all.

"I could walk down the street — if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it," he said. "I think that's the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home too."

Mitchell noted this is a "unique situation," though, adding he's "really blessed."

Since testing positive for the coronavirus, Mitchell's teammate Gobert issued an apology for his "careless" behavior; at a press conference prior to his diagnosis, he joked around and purposely touched all the recording devices in front of him. Mitchell told GMA it "took a while" for him to "cool off" about Gobert's behavior, but he's "really happy" more players didn't end up testing positive.

"I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible," he said. Brendan Morrow

flattening the curve
Cuomo says he doesn't believe New York will 'be able to flatten the curve' enough to meet health care system's capacity

12:25 p.m.

Much has been made about efforts to "flatten the curve" during the coronavirus pandemic. That is, making sure the number of infected patients doesn't surpass the health care system's capacity.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Monday he doesn't believe his state will be able to do that. To counter, he's asking the federal government to do more and is reportedly working with the National Guard to identify facilities like dorm rooms and old nursing homes that could be retrofitted as hospitals.

Despite the striking statement by Cuomo, who oversees a state with one of the worst outbreaks in the country, former Food and Drug Administration commission Scott Gottlieb, who has called from swift action in the crisis' early stages, is impressed with the steps taken by states in recent days to mitigate the spread, arguing there's "cause for optimism." While he said there will undoubtedly be hard times in the next few weeks, he claimed the U.S. is ahead of China at a comparable point during the epidemic.

Gottlieb added the priority now should be to focus on hospital capacity, and prepare for a potential surge in patients in cities like New York and Seattle. Tim O'Donnell

history rhymes
CNBC analyst says Trump's stock market autograph was his 'mission accomplished' moment

11:24 a.m.

Back in 2003, then-President George W. Bush stood on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and delivered the now-infamous "Mission Accomplished" speech, in which he announced the U.S. was at the end of major combat operations in Iraq.

Bush himself never actually said the words "mission accomplished," but a banner behind him projected the statement. Still, the point is that the prediction was wrong and the U.S. has remained in some form of combat in Iraq ever since.

Well, CNBC contributor Josh Brown thinks Trump may have had his own "mission accomplished" moment last Friday when he autographed a chart showing the stock market's major rally amid the coronavirus pandemic. Brown thinks it's "pretty much the same thing" as Bush's speech, suggesting the U.S. — and the stock market (which plunged again) — are far from out of the woods, despite the president's optimism. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
House impeachment lawyer with coronavirus says he's 'living proof' that not everyone can get tested

11:11 a.m.

Daniel Goldman, who recently played a key role in President Trump's impeachment trial, is opening up about the "difficult" and "frustrating" process he experienced before testing positive for the new coronavirus.

Goldman, who served as counsel for House Democrats during the Trump impeachment trial, recently announced that he tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus and spoke Monday with MSNBC's Morning Joe, explaining that he first was turned down for a test in New York.

"I was told by the New York Presbyterian Hospital that I had to go home and self-quarantine because my symptoms were not bad enough to be admitted into the hospital, and unless you're admitted, you don't get a test," Goldman said.

What was "crazy," Goldman said, is that he was told that because he had no known contact with anyone who had tested positive, he had to self-quarantine but that the rest of his family didn't need to. He added that the professionals he encountered at the hospital were "incredibly frustrated that they did not have the number of tests that they would use, they had to ration them in this way."

Eventually, Goldman said, he "wouldn't take no for an answer" and drove to Connecticut to get tested at a clinic that had enough tests for him to get one, and he was found to have the virus.

"Donald Trump can keep saying that anybody who wants a test can get it," Goldman said. "I am living proof right here that that is not the case. And that is the biggest problem we have." Brendan Morrow

possible but rare
Does coronavirus spread through the air? Scientists have doubts.

10:56 a.m.
coronavirus.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There isn't yet clarity regarding whether the coronavirus can survive and spread through the air. The short answer among scientists seems to be, yes, but only rarely, Stat News reports.

One study conducted by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tested out the hypothesis in a controlled lab setting replicating the ideal conditions for the virus, thus creating a worst-case situation for humans. It showed the virus could survive in the air for multiple hours, but that's reportedly likely an overestimate because it's not a representation of real-world conditions.

In actuality, scientists tentatively think the virus can only last under very limited conditions for a few seconds in the air at best. That, of course, leaves some room for aerosol transmissions, but "you have to distinguish between what's possible and what's actually happening," microbiologist and physician Stanley Perlman of the University of Iowa told Stat News. And what's happening still indicates the disease primarily spreads through droplets.

"If it could easily exist as an aerosol, we would be seeing much greater levels of transmission," said epidemiologist Michael LeVasseur of Drexel University. "And we would be seeing a different pattern in who's getting infected."

Indeed, the symptomatic infection rate, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is only 0.45 percent among patients' close contacts who are not household members, among whom it's reportedly 10.5 percent. Other research has found no coronavirus particles in the air in the hospital rooms of COVID-19 patients. All of that further suggests it's very rare for the virus to exist in the air. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

the coronavirus crisis
Dow plunges 2,250 points, trading halts almost immediately after opening

10:18 a.m.
Dow Jones.
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Wall Street trading was almost immediately halted on Monday morning as the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 took a dive.

The Dow fell 2,250 points, or almost 10 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 8 percent at the start of trading on Monday morning, triggering the stock market's circuit breaker and leading to a 15 minute trading pause once again. This was the third halt in trading in the past six sessions, notes The Wall Street Journal's Michael C. Bender.

In fact, as MSNBC's David Gura points out, the circuit breaker was triggered twice last week after about five minutes of trading, but on Monday, it took less than one minute.

"We literally rang the bell and trading was halted," Yahoo's Ines Ferre said.

This comes after the Federal Reserve on Sunday announced it was slashing interest rates to near zero, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying the coronavirus pandemic "presents significant economic challenges."

President Trump on Sunday praised the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut, saying he was "very happy" with it after previously touting Friday's rally and sending a signed photo of the Dow's rise to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs. But The New York Times' Jim Tankersley noted Monday that "if the S&P drops one more time like it just did at opening, it will have erased all of its gains since Trump's inauguration." Brendan Morrow

google trends
Trump-supporting states have increased their coronavirus Google searches, but polls show Republicans remain less concerned

9:44 a.m.
Google.
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Googling coronavirus appears to have become much less partisan, The Washington Post reports.

During the period between Feb. 13 and March 13, there was a noticeable correlation between a state's support for President Trump and the number of Google searches for "coronavirus" among its residents. Blue states were searching the term twice as much as red states, reports the Post.

That seemingly has something to do with Trump's initial response to the pandemic, which was criticized as too casual. As a result, "Republicans have consistently been much less concerned about the coronavirus than Democrats," writes the Post. However, it's worth noting that, political views aside, two of the states with the highest number of searches — Washington and New York — have the largest counts of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Either way, the Post reports that Trump-supporting states are starting to catch up with their left-leaning counterparts on Google in the last week as the virus has established itself in 49 states, with search rates jumping in both red states and purple states. Blue states remained pretty consistent.

That doesn't necessarily mean everyone's equally concerned, though — an NBC News poll released Sunday shows Republicans still tend to be less worried about the virus than Democrats — nor do Google trends reveal exactly where those searches are leading. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

