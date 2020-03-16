-
Bill de Blasio goes to the YMCA in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic because it 'keeps him grounded'12:21 p.m.
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms1:15 p.m.
Cuomo says he doesn't believe New York will 'be able to flatten the curve' enough to meet health care system's capacity12:25 p.m.
CNBC analyst says Trump's stock market autograph was his 'mission accomplished' moment11:24 a.m.
House impeachment lawyer with coronavirus says he's 'living proof' that not everyone can get tested11:11 a.m.
Does coronavirus spread through the air? Scientists have doubts.10:56 a.m.
Dow plunges 2,250 points, trading halts almost immediately after opening10:18 a.m.
Trump-supporting states have increased their coronavirus Google searches, but polls show Republicans remain less concerned9:44 a.m.
