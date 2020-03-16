Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says 'scariest part' of having coronavirus is that he has no symptoms

NBA star Donovan Mitchell is feeling "fine" after testing positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus — but that, he says, is the "scariest part."

Mitchell last week became the second Utah Jazz player to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Rudy Gobert, and Mitchell spoke out in a Good Morning America interview on Monday while in isolation, explaining he has "no symptoms" at all.

"I could walk down the street — if it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it," he said. "I think that's the scariest part about this virus is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they're going home too."

Mitchell noted this is a "unique situation," though, adding he's "really blessed."

Since testing positive for the coronavirus, Mitchell's teammate Gobert issued an apology for his "careless" behavior; at a press conference prior to his diagnosis, he joked around and purposely touched all the recording devices in front of him. Mitchell told GMA it "took a while" for him to "cool off" about Gobert's behavior, but he's "really happy" more players didn't end up testing positive.

"I'm glad we were able to contain it as much as possible," he said.