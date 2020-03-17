All of Nevada's casinos have been ordered to close because of coronavirus pandemic

-
All of Nevada's casinos have been ordered to close because of coronavirus pandemic10:56 p.m.
-
Biden says Sanders' supporters have 'shifted the fundamental conversation in this country'10:24 p.m.
-
Joe Biden wins Illinois primary9:40 p.m.
-
California governor: Schools likely to be closed for rest of school year9:21 p.m.
-
Sen. Cory Gardner will self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient8:44 p.m.
-
Joe Biden projected winner of Florida primary8:16 p.m.
-
Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with the Buccaneers7:55 p.m.
-
There are now confirmed coronavirus cases in all 50 states7:33 p.m.
10:56 p.m.
10:24 p.m.
9:40 p.m.
9:21 p.m.
8:44 p.m.
8:16 p.m.
7:55 p.m.
7:33 p.m.