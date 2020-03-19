See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Gov. Gavin Newsom warns more than half of all Californians could become infected with coronavirus

9:01 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In a letter to President Trump, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) gave a stark warning: he expects that over an eight-week period, 25.5 million Californians — more than half of all residents — will become infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

As of Thursday evening, 958 Californians have tested positive for the virus, and 19 have died. In preparation for an influx of hospital patients, Newsom also asked Trump to deploy the USNS Mercy Hospital Ship to the port of Los Angeles through Sept. 1.

In a separate letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Newsom asked for $1 billion in federal funds to help the state purchase ventilators, deploy mobile hospitals, subsidize childcare, and support small businesses through zero-interest loans and cash assistance.

"The economic disruption caused by this public health crisis will have immediate and devastating effects on our entire country, including too many families in California," Newsom wrote. "The magnitude of this crisis is extraordinary and federal-state-local government coordination will be more critical than ever before." Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

California governor announces statewide stay-at-home order

10:11 p.m.
Gavin Newsom.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday night issued a statewide stay-at-home order, effective at midnight, in an attempt to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

California is home to 40 million people. As of Thursday evening, 958 people have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state, with 19 deaths.

"This is a moment where we need some straight talk and we need to tell people the truth," Newsom said. "We need to bend the curve in the state of California. In order to do that we need to recognize reality."

People will still be allowed to go to the grocery store, pick up to-go food orders, and take walks outside, as long as they practice social-distancing and stay at least six feet away from one another, Newsom said.

The coronavirus pandemic "requires us to adjust our thinking and adjust our activities," Newsom added, and he is "confident that the people of the state of California will abide by it to do the right thing. They'll meet this moment, they'll step up as they have over the course of the last number of weeks to protect their families and to protect the broader community." He urged people to use their "common sense," and said if the state is "going to be criticized, let's be criticized for doing the right thing." Catherine Garcia

Wow
Edit

Senate Intelligence chair unloaded stocks after reassuring public about coronavirus preparedness

7:52 p.m.
Richard Burr.
Al Drago/Getty Images

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, sold between $582,029 and $1.56 million of his stocks on Feb. 13, during a time when he received daily classified briefings on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, ProPublica reports. Since Burr's sales, the stock market has taken a dive, dropping about 30 percent.

On Feb. 7, Burr co-wrote an op-ed saying the United States is "better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus." He privately shared a more dire opinion on Feb. 27; in a recording obtained by NPR, Burr told members of a social club in North Carolina that the new coronavirus was "much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history" and is "probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic."

Burr also warned it was likely people would be told to change their travel plans and stay in isolation at home, and the military would possibly have to step in if the coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals.

By law, members of Congress must disclose their securities transactions, and during a review of Burr's records, ProPublica found he sold stocks in companies that would get hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — he dumped up to $150,000 worth of shares of Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and up to $100,000 in shares of the hospitality chain Extended Stay America. The tourism industry has taken a beating during the pandemic, with people canceling reservations in order to stay in isolation at home. Read more at ProPublica. Catherine Garcia

Breaking news
Edit

Trump cancels G7 at Camp David due to coronavirus

7:19 p.m.
Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau at the G7 meeting in 2018.
Leon Neal/Getty Images

President Trump has decided to cancel the in-person meeting of G7 leaders scheduled for June at Camp David, and will instead hold a video conference, the White House announced Thursday.

The Camp David meeting was canceled "in order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges" of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said. He added that the leaders have been notified of the change of plans, and will hold video teleconferences in April and May. Catherine Garcia

Coronavirus and Congress
Edit

Senate GOP prioritizes business tax cuts in coronavirus stimulus package

5:47 p.m.

Senate Republicans released their "phase three" coronavirus economic stimulus package on Thursday in a follow-up to Wednesday's package.

The Senate passed an initial package on Wednesday, which originated in the Democrat-led House and included paid sick leave, unemployment benefits, free COVID-19 testing, and other food and medical aid. But Thursday's proposal walks back some of those actions by putting stricter limits on who can use that paid leave. It also includes loans for small businesses of up to $10 million, a lift on excise taxes for airlines, and a variety of tax cuts and adjustments for businesses.

The bill promises up to $1,200 in "recovery rebates" to individual Americans who made no more than $75,000 and $2,400 to joint filers who made no more than $150,000 as of their 2018 tax return. For every $100 a person makes over those limits, $5 will be deducted from that amount. GOP negotiators, including Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), had held firm on the $75,000 threshold as of Thursday.

Democrats will still have a chance to negotiate to modify the deal, but it'll likely have President Trump's support. By the end of Thursday, the U.S. had reported 11,200 cases of coronavirus and at least 166 deaths, ABC News reports. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus reversal
Edit

Lindsey Graham is reportedly trying to talk Trump out of coronavirus relief checks for Americans

4:31 p.m.
Lindsey Graham.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The freedom dividend's resurgence may be over before it even began.

During a Senate GOP lunch on Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told his colleagues he was trying to talk President Trump out of supporting individual coronavirus relief checks for Americans, Politico reports. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was also trying to get Trump on Graham's side, per Politico.

Mandatory quarantines in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak have already left many Americans without jobs, at least until the businesses they work for reopen. And the economic effects of the new coronavirus' spread may leave some people more permanently unemployed. That's led to bipartisan lawmakers proposing issuing individual checks to all Americans; some proposals have limited them by income bracket, but others are universal. Even Trump has said he'd support individual payments, but Graham has publicly come out against issuing them to every American indiscriminately.

Still, just after the meeting, Graham tweeted a clip of his Thursday appearance on Fox News, during which he said the phase three package would provide people "income to get through this." He'd support supplementing traditional unemployment payments by providing "75 percent of people's income up to $80,000."

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was among the first congressmembers to propose issuing $1,000 checks to every American to support them during the COVID-19-induced economic turmoil — an idea that looked an awful lot like former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang's signature policy proposal. Kathryn Krawczyk

'the name-calling gets us nowhere'
Edit

Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus, slams 'Chinese virus' label: 'I got it in America'

4:29 p.m.

Daniel Dae Kim is calling out anti-Asian discrimination amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic after revealing he has tested positive.

The Hawaii Five-0 and Lost star in an Instagram post on Thursday said he tested positive for the new coronavirus after he began to feel scratchiness in his throat. Since then, though, he said he's been much better and is "pretty close" to "100 percent."

Kim went on to rebuke discrimination and violence against Asian people amid reports of racist and xenophobic attacks in the United States.

"Please stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people," Kim said. "Randomly beating elderly, sometimes homeless Asian-Americans is cowardly, heartbreaking, and it's inexcusable."

He also called out those, including President Trump, who continue to insist on labeling the coronavirus a "Chinese virus" because it originated in Wuhan.

"Yes, I'm Asian," Kim said. "And yes, I have coronavirus. But I did not get it from China. I got it in America, in New York City. And despite what certain political leaders want to call it, I don't consider the place where it's from as important as the people who are sick and dying. ... The name-calling gets us nowhere."

Kim in his Instagram video additionally warned young people "who think this is not serious, please know that it is, and if you treat this without care, you are potentially endangering the lives of millions of people, including your loved ones." Brendan Morrow

find and replace
Edit

Trump briefing notes show he replaced 'coronavirus' with 'Chinese virus' in Sharpie

3:48 p.m.

President Trump won't budge on labeling the COVID-19 coronavirus the "Chinese virus," apparently even to the point of altering his own White House notes.

After Trump's White House briefing on Thursday, during which he called the novel coronavirus "the Chinese virus" within 45 seconds of taking the podium, The Washington Post's Jabin Botsford shared a photo showing that the notes Trump was reading from in one section included "corona virus" crossed out to be replaced with "Chinese virus," presumably by Trump himself.

Trump has repeatedly doubled down on labeling of the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" because it originated in Wuhan, even as the World Health Organization has urged against attaching "locations or ethnicity to the disease," saying that "this is not a 'Wuhan Virus,' 'Chinese Virus' or 'Asian Virus'" and "the official name for the disease was deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatization."

New York Magazine's Josh Barro argued Thursday the photo of Trump's notes showed that "they're using the term 'the coronavirus' internally like everyone else and are throwing this up publicly because they would rather have an argument about political correctness than discuss the response itself." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.