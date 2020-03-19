Gov. Gavin Newsom warns more than half of all Californians could become infected with coronavirus

-
Gov. Gavin Newsom warns more than half of all Californians could become infected with coronavirus9:01 p.m.
California governor announces statewide stay-at-home order10:11 p.m.
Senate Intelligence chair unloaded stocks after reassuring public about coronavirus preparedness7:52 p.m.
Trump cancels G7 at Camp David due to coronavirus7:19 p.m.
Senate GOP prioritizes business tax cuts in coronavirus stimulus package5:47 p.m.
Lindsey Graham is reportedly trying to talk Trump out of coronavirus relief checks for Americans4:31 p.m.
Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus, slams 'Chinese virus' label: 'I got it in America'4:29 p.m.
Trump briefing notes show he replaced 'coronavirus' with 'Chinese virus' in Sharpie3:48 p.m.
