Americans are still confident the U.S. will limit the coronavirus outbreak within a few weeks, poll shows

2:45 p.m.

There's no doubt Americans are worried about the novel coronavirus pandemic. A new poll from Monmouth University released Monday reveals that 57 percent of those surveyed consider it their biggest concern right now, well ahead of related things like job security and health care costs, indicating that health in and of itself is the top priority. But, at the same time, many people still believe the U.S. can limit the scale of the outbreak before too long.

Of those polled, 25 percent said they were "very confident" the country will achieve some of its goals in the next few weeks, while 37 percent said they were somewhat confident. That means 36 percent are either "not too" confident, or not confident at all. Still, it seems optimism is winning out, as cities and states around the country impose restrictive measures in the hopes of turning the tide, but the numbers are also split along party lines with Republicans predicting a rosier outlook than Democrats.

It looks like a lot of that hope stems from a positive opinion of the country's governors, who have a 72 percent approval rating for how they've dealt with the crisis. Per the poll, though, people are less satisfied with how their peers are handling things — only 38 percent of those surveyed gave a thumbs up to the American public's response.

The Monmouth University poll was conducted via telephone between March 18 to 22, surveying 851 adults in the United States. The margin of error is 3.4 percentage points. See the full results of the poll here. Tim O'Donnell

Senate Democrats block Republicans' coronavirus stimulus bill 2nd time around

2:33 p.m.
Chuck Schumer.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Democrats have yet again blocked Republicans' "phase three" coronavirus economic stimulus bill.

In a 49-46 vote on Monday, Democrats voted almost unanimously against pushing Republicans' $1.8 billion package to a floor vote, putting it far short of the 60 votes it needed to proceed. They said they're still negotiating with the Trump administration over the bill, though Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier Monday he was "hopeful" they'd "reach a deal today."

The Monday vote came after lengthy debate on the floor of the Senate, during which Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), one of the most conservative Democrats in the body, slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for being "worried more about the economy than we are the health care and the wellbeing of the people of America." Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who's up for a tough re-election race this fall, meanwhile switched his vote to side with Republicans, saying he was "embarrassed" by the political gaming over the bill.

Senate Democrats similarly blocked the bill in a 47-47 procedural vote on Sunday. It would provide $1,200 checks to individual Americans and more to families, but also contains industry bailouts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) characterized as a "slush fund" for corporations. Kathryn Krawczyk

Olympics 'postponement has been decided,' top IOC official says

1:58 p.m.
Olympics.
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The 2020 Summer Olympics are looking more and more like they'll be the 2021 Games.

The International Olympic Committee conceded Sunday that it was considering pushing this summer's competition in Tokyo until next year and would announce its decision within four weeks. And in a Monday interview with USA Today, veteran IOC member Dick Pound said "on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided."

Pound has been on the IOC for more than 40 years, and told USA Today he expects an official announcement from the IOC soon. "It will come in stages," Pound said of the IOC's decision-making process moving forward. "We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense," he continued. "The Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know."

After previously ruling out a postponement, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Japanese lawmakers Monday that "if it is difficult to hold (the Games) in a complete way, a decision of postponement would be unavoidable." Canada's Olympic Committee and Paralympic Committee announced Sunday it would not send athletes to the games if they're held this summer and called for a postponement. Australia later joined the pledge. Kathryn Krawczyk

GOP coronavirus bill seemingly excludes some nonprofit health care providers from federal assistance

1:31 p.m.
Mitch McConnell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

There's a new sticking point in Congress' coronavirus stimulus package negotiations.

Democrats aren't pleased with the Senate GOP's bill, as evidenced by the decision to kill a procedural vote Sunday that delayed a Monday vote. One provision in the bill that stands out, The Washington Post reports, would exclude "nonprofits receiving Medicaid expenditures" from receiving federal small business loans.

Some people interpret the language as a way to specifically deny assistance to Planned Parenthood, but many Democratic aides reportedly believe it would extend to a wide range of nonprofit health care providers including those offering services for people with disabilities, nursing homes, mental health centers, and rape crisis centers.

Mara Youdelman, the managing attorney of the the National Health Law Program's Washington, D.C., office, said tens of millions of people rely on such providers, including people in rural areas where health care access can be more difficult. During a pandemic, Youdelman said, there will be a demand in services, and because Medicaid "historically underpays" for them, the providers will need more assistance to stay open. "We should be doing everything possible to keep them in business, both to help manage the pandemic and to keep people needing routine care healthy and out of overwhelmed hospitals," Youdelman said. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

Movie theaters are beginning to reopen in China after coronavirus closings

1:05 p.m.
Chinese movie theaters.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Movie theaters remain closed throughout the United States due to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, but in China, some are beginning to open their doors again.

More than 500 movie theaters have reopened in China as of Monday after the novel coronavirus brought the theatrical business to a halt, Variety reports. That's less than 5 percent of the movie theaters there, but it comes as China has reported a drop in its number of new coronavirus cases.

Still, audiences haven't exactly been headed back to these theaters in droves. According to Variety, "box office takings remain minimal," with less than $2,000 in tickets reportedly being sold on Friday and theaters in Fujian and Guangdong selling no tickets at all.

Deadline reports that "the expectation for China is that theaters will continue to come back online through the end of this month and into April with the overall theatrical re-opening happening in waves." The first wave will involve re-releases of Chinese films like Wolf Warrior 2 and Hollywood films like Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone. This wave is expected to be followed by recent Hollywood movies like Bad Boys For Life and Sonic The Hedgehog, which could hit Chinese theaters in "mid-to-late-April," Deadline says.

Just about every major Hollywood film that was scheduled to be released in the coming weeks has been postponed, though, as theaters close throughout the United States. At least one upcoming movie, Trolls World Tour, is set to keep its release date and head to video-on-demand, but others like No Time to Die will wait for a theatrical release later in the year. Brendan Morrow

How the coronavirus is affecting the Taliban-Afghan government talks

12:44 p.m.

The novel coronavirus pandemic hasn't stopped the Taliban and the Afghan government from trying to launch negotiations with the goal of securing a peace deal in Afghanistan. And they have Skype to thank for that, The New York Times reports.

Before official talks start, the two sides are trying settle a dispute over prisoner exchanges. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has rejected terms agreed upon by the Taliban and the U.S. in prior talks that called for the release of 5,000 Taliban and 1,000 Afghan government prisoners as a prerequisite for negotiations. That prompted some reshuffling, and the U.S. now supports a phased release of prisoners conditioned upon the Taliban stopping their attacks, which the Taliban believes violates the original terms. And the virus, of course, only adds an extra challenge to the already complex peace effort.

Over the weekend, representatives gathered from five separate locations for a video conference via Skype as part of an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus to get the prisoner negotiations going. There's likely a lot more work to be done, but reports are that there were common points of emphasis.

One thing that was also reportedly very clear is that things need to get done swiftly now more than ever. "Everyone understands the coronavirus threat makes prisoner releases that much more urgent," said U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad. Read more at The New York Times. Tim O'Donnell

Minnesota governor to self-quarantine for 2 weeks following coronavirus contact

12:07 p.m.

The governor of Minnesota is headed into self-quarantine.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) announced Monday he'll be working from home for 14 days after a member of his security detail he was "in close proximity to" tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"The most important thing Minnesotans can do to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home," Walz said in a statement. "I'm using this as an opportunity to lead by example."

Walz said he is "feeling healthy" and doesn't have symptoms, but he notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who come into contact with anyone who tests positive for the novel coronavirus self-quarantine for two weeks.

This news comes after Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) both said they would self-quarantine after they were in contact with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who became the first senator to test positive for the coronavirus. Brendan Morrow

'Run them over:' Chinese Americans face growing hate in coronavirus outbreak

11:22 a.m.
Chinese Americans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

As the new coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Chinese Americans — and Asian Americans as a whole — have reported rising verbal and physical attacks suggesting they're responsible for COVID-19's emergence. It's "a sudden spasm of hate that is reminiscent of the kind faced by Muslim-Americans after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001," but this time, the president isn't acting like he's on their side, The New York Times reports.

Yuanyuan Zhu recalled walking to the gym in San Francisco for one of her last workouts before an inevitable quarantine a few weeks ago. Along the way, she noticed a man "yelling an expletive about China," and hearing him shout "run them over" when a bus went by, the Times writes. Zhu tried to stay away, but when she got stuck with the man waiting for a crosswalk, he spit on her.

The possibility of those kinds of attacks have the nearly two dozen Asian Americans interviewed by The New York Times "afraid to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside." Even Dr. Edward Chew, the head of the emergency department at a large Manhattan hospital, says he has noticed people covering their noses and mouths when he walks by.

Still, President Trump insists on calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus" despite medical professionals warning how that could fuel fear of and attacks against an entire group of people. "If they keep using these terms, the kids are going to pick it up," Tony Du, an epidemiologist in Maryland, told the Times. "They are going to call my 8-year-old son a Chinese virus. It's serious." Read more at The New York Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

