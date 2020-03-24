Greta Thunberg says she's recovering from what she believes was 'very likely' a mild case of COVID-19

-
Greta Thunberg says she's recovering from what she believes was 'very likely' a mild case of COVID-194:37 p.m.
1st ICE detainee tests positive for coronavirus6:39 p.m.
New Oxford study suggests millions of people may have already built up coronavirus immunity6:11 p.m.
Former White House aide who wrote report on Ebola outbreak says U.S. 'didn't follow through' on pandemic preparation investments5:37 p.m.
Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally is now 'the most notable victim' of COVID-193:45 p.m.
Trump says governors 'have to treat us well' if they want assistance during coronavirus pandemic3:45 p.m.
Warner Bros. delays June movies Wonder Woman 1984 and In the Heights3:29 p.m.
Coronavirus task force doctor declines to back up Trump's timeline for easing social distancing guidelines2:50 p.m.
