the coronavirus crisis
The White House ignored a literal 'pandemic playbook' as it struggled to mount its coronavirus fight

9:55 a.m.
Trump talks coronavirus
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The White House has a color-coded, 69-page instruction manual for fighting pandemics, and had President Trump's staff used it, Politico reports, the "playbook would have been especially useful in helping to drive the administration's response to coronavirus, given that it was intended to guide urgent decisions and coordinate the all-of-government approach that Trump so far has struggled to muster." It would have advised action in mid-January to procure medical supplies, activate relevant agencies, and craft a unified communication strategy.

The National Security Council document, known as "the pandemic playbook," was compiled in 2016 to provide instructions for an expeditious, full-government response to a pandemic, drawn largely from lessons learned during the 2014-15 Ebola pandemic. The Trump administration was briefed on the playbook in 2017, and Trump's former homeland security adviser Tom Bossert "expressed enthusiasm about its potential as part of the administration's broader strategy to fight pandemics," Politico reports.

John Bolton, Trump's national security adviser at the time, ousted Bossert in 2018 and disbanded the NSC's pandemic response directorate, where the playbook resided. "It is not clear if the administration's failure to follow the NSC playbook was the result of an oversight or a deliberate decision to follow a different course," Politico says. A current NSC official told Politico "we are aware of the document" but called it "quite dated" and said "the plan we are executing now is a better fit, more detailed, and applies the relevant lessons learned from the playbook and the most recent Ebola epidemic."

The dismissal of "longtime disaster expert" Bossert is part of a larger pattern of "empty slots and high turnover" that has "left parts of the federal government unprepared and ill equipped for what may be the largest public health crisis in a century," The New York Times reports. Between firings and voluntary exits, Trump "now finds himself with a government riddled with vacancies, acting department chiefs, and, in some cases, leaders whose professional backgrounds do not easily match up to the task of managing a pandemic."

Among the relevant vacancies, Reuters reports, are dozens of U.S. federal "health experts, scientists, and other professionals" pulled from Beijing "who might have been able to help China mount an earlier response to the novel coronavirus, as well as provide the U.S. government with more information about what was coming." Peter Weber

saved by the belle
Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande quietly gift thousands to fans who've lost their jobs

9:46 a.m.
Ariana Grande.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are privately helping out fans who've found themselves in desperate financial straits due to the coronavirus outbreak, E! News and Page Six report.

Holly Turner, a freelance music photographer in New York City, posted on Tumblr about her fears of losing her apartment after her regular income dried up. "I have been working my entire life to be able to live in New York City and I thought that was going to be taken, and [Taylor Swift] saved that for me," Turner, who quietly received $3,000 from the star, told E! News.

Grande has also reportedly been gifting fans between $500 and $1,000, Page Six reports. "She reached out and took care of my salary for the month," one fan said.

Hey, maybe you ought to call her an angel, after all. Jeva Lange

the coronavirus crisis
Jobless claims surge from 282,000 to record high of 3.3 million

9:04 a.m.

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis, unemployment claims have surged to a record high.

The Department of Labor on Thursday reported that a staggering 3.28 million people filed initial jobless claims last week, when businesses around the country were forced to lay off workers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, CNN reports. That's more than four times higher than the previous record high of 695,000 in October 1982, per The Associated Press. The Department of Labor first began to track the data in 1967.

This is also a huge spike from the week prior, when 282,000 initial jobless claims were filed. Already, the spike in unemployment claims from last week's Labor Department report, which was for the week ending on March 14, had represented a bigger one-week jump than during the Great Recession.

In fact, CNBC reports this number "shatters the Great Recession peak of 665,000 in March 2009." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Fed chair says 'we may well be in a recession' already

8:21 a.m.

The United States "may well be in a recession," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says.

The Fed chair appeared Thursday on Today amid the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis and shortly before the Labor Department will release its highly-anticipated report on the number of unemployment claims filed last week.

Powell argued in the interview that the U.S. is not facing "a typical downturn" and that although "you may well see significant rises in unemployment, significant declines in economic activity," there "can also be a good rebound" once the virus is under control.

Asked if the U.S. is already in a recession right now or if a recession is inevitable, Powell concluded "we may well be in a recession" but again argued this is different from a "normal recession" and that "there's nothing fundamentally wrong with our economy."

Savannah Guthrie asked Powell about any additional actions that may be taken by the Federal Reserve after its previous intervention and whether there is "any limit to the amount of money the Fed is willing to put into this economy to keep it afloat" amid the crisis. Powell responded that "essentially, the answer to your question, though, is no" and later said the Fed won't "run out of ammunition." He also told Today the "first order of business" will be to get the novel coronavirus' spread under control and then to "resume economic activity."

Experts are anticipating grim unemployment numbers from the Labor Department report on Thursday morning; Axios reports the figure could be as high as 3.4 million, which would be not only "the highest level in history" but "nearly five times the highest level of claims seen during the Great Recession."

Powell's morning show appearance on Thursday was a rare one, and CNN's Phil Mattingly observed, "feel like a good barometer of how bad things are economically is the Fed chair is doing the Today show." Brendan Morrow

Emoluments
Trump and Kushner can still benefit from the $2.2. trillion coronavirus bill, despite Democratic safeguards

7:57 a.m.

Democrats insisted on, and Republicans agreed to, language in a $2.2 trillion coronavirus financial rescue package that bars participation in a $500 billion loan program by any company controlled by the president, top White House officials, members of Congress, or their spouses, children, or children-in-law. But "even the fine print in a near-final 880-page version of the bill has fine print," The New York Times reports, and that provision, meant to block President Trump from profiting off the massive bill, is no exception.

"It turns out that the provision might not preclude funds from going to companies owned by the family of Mr. Trump's son-in-law and White House adviser, Jared Kushner, while Mr. Trump's companies would not be barred from benefiting from other elements of the bill intended to help broad swaths of American business," the Times reports. Trump hotels, for example, will be eligible for the $350 billion in small-business loans or grants, thanks to lobbying by the hotel industry, and "the Trump Organization could also benefit from the $15 billion change to the tax code won by restaurants and retailers."

As for Kushner, the Times explains:

While the provision expressly bars such funds from going to companies controlled by "the spouse, child, son-in-law, or daughter-in-law" of the president and other officials, in order for the prohibition to kick in, the person in question would have to "directly or indirectly" own or control 20 percent or more of a company. Mr. Kushner rarely owns that much in his family firm's various real estate projects, according to a person familiar with the family's business arrangements. The ownership is usually divided between Mr. Kushner, his three siblings, his two parents and various outside investors. [The New York Times]

The various members of the Trump and Kushner families are presumably too wealthy to qualify for the $1,200 direct payments in the legislation, at least. Read more about the fine print at The New York Times. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
U.S. COVID-19 death toll passes 1,000, nearly a third of them in New York City

7:10 a.m.

The U.S. passed 1,000 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Wednesday, hitting 1,046 deaths by Thursday morning, according to a running count kept by Johns Hopkins University. Nearly a third of those deaths, 280, were in New York City, where "a makeshift morgue was set up outside Bellevue Hospital, and the city’s police, their ranks dwindling as more fall ill, were told to patrol nearly empty streets to enforce social distancing," The Associated Press reports.

The U.S. has about 69,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19, making it No. 3 after China and Italy. Spain overtook China in registered COVID-19 deaths, 3,647, while Italy is reporting 7,503 deaths. Overall, there are more than 480,000 confirmed cases worldwide, 21,600 deaths, and 115,850 patients who recovered. Nearly a third of the world's population is in lockdown to slow the virus' spread. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts pan Trump's 'sociopathic' push to resurrect the U.S. economy by Easter

6:37 a.m.

The Senate passed a $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill with $1,200 checks for Americans and a ban on bailouts for President Trump's businesses, Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Social Distancing Show. "Just take a second to appreciate how strange it is that lawmakers felt that they needed to write in that the president cannot use this money for himself and his family."

Meanwhile, coronavirus is spreading exponentially in the U.S., especially New York, and "while more and more countries around the world are shutting down to stop coronavirus from spreading ... Trump is preparing for a grand opening" by Easter, Noah said. It's a terrible idea to lift restrictions so soon, but urging people to cram into churches during a pandemic "is basically every supervillain's wet dream," he added. "Trump is like the Joker, just with more makeup."

Trump was already "terrible at Easter," Late Night's Seth Meyers said from his living room, but if his "plan to deal with a very contagious disease is to pack as many people as possible into enclosed spaces, have them touch their faces, and drink out of the same cup," that's straight-up "sociopathic governance."

Trump clearly "cares more about the Dow than saving lives," and now he's "being goaded on in this sadistic plan to put profits over lives by CEOs, economic advisers, and fringe characters on the right who are actually suggesting that it might be worth letting some people die in order to save the economy," he said. "Glenn Beck accused Democrats of wanting to pull the plug on Grammy, and now 10 years later he's saying the stock market's down, Grammy's gotta go."

"Trump desperately wants to protect his beautiful stock market, and he keeps calling himself a 'wartime president,'" Jimmy Kimmel agreed. "Maybe if we call the coronavirus Vietnam, Trump would be okay with people staying home for it." Many of the Americans quarantined at home are "watching Friends, because you can't see your real ones," Kimmel said, and so he checked in with Courteney Cox and had her play Monica-based trivia with Kimmel's Friends-obsessed cousin Anthony.

"Earlier this month, before everyone was wearing masks and gloves, I met a people wearing, well, masks and gloves — furries," Amy Hoggart reported on Wednesday's Full Frontal. "We can learn a lot from people who were forced to social-distance before it was cool." Watch her surprisingly topical dispatch below. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
Here's how the U.S. government plans to spend $2.2 trillion to save the economy from coronavirus

3:33 a.m.
Congress reflected off an ambulance
Alex Edelman/AFP/Getty Images

Senate and White House negotiators threw together the largest economic rescue bill in modern U.S. history in less than a week, and the final version of the $2.2 trillion package — passed unanimously in the Senate late Wednesday — has a lot of money for a lot of businesses and institutions. The goal of the legislation is to shore up the U.S. economy and civil society during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Here's where some of that money will go:

Direct cash payments: Most Americans will get checks of up to $1,200 plus $500 per child, at a cost of about $290 billion.

Hospitals: $100 billion is for grants to hospitals and health care providers struggling to purchase critical supplies and losing money from postponed elective surgeries. There's also money for community health centers, Medicare, telehealth, and public health agencies.

Unemployment: The bill sets aside $260 billion to expand unemployment payments to a broader group of workers affected by the pandemic, add 13 weeks of coverage for the unemployed, and boost weekly payments by up to $600.

State and local governments: $150 billion will go to help state and local governments weather the outbreak, including a minimum of $1.5 billion per state and $8 billion for tribal governments. There's another $25 billion in state infrastructure grants.

Small businesses: $377 billion is set aside for zero-interest loans and other payments for businesses with fewer than 500 employees — including nonprofits and individual hotels and restaurants from large chains. The loans will be forgiven if the companies retain their employees and meet other conditions.

Big businesses: The bill has $500 billion for industries hit especially hard by the pandemic. This includes $50 billion for passenger airlines — $25 billion in loans, $25 billion in grants — $8 billion for cargo carriers, and $17 billion for "businesses critical to maintaining national security" (read: Boeing). The other $425 billion is loans allocated through Federal Reserve programs, with some limits on executive compensation and stock buybacks, new oversight mechanisms, and a ban on participation by companies significantly controlled by President Trump, other top administration officials, members of Congress, or their families.

Miscellaneous: The Pentagon receives $10.4 billion, FEMA gets $45 billion, $25 billion goes for food stamps, $25 billion for public transit systems, $31 billion for local schools and colleges, and states get $400 million to prepare for the 2020 elections, including expanding vote-by-mail and polling locations.

Find more details at Politico, The Associated Press, and The Washington Post, and learn more about the fine print at The New York Times. Peter Weber

