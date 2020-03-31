See More Speed Reads
watchdog
The $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue package has a new watchdog

7:13 a.m.
Glenn Fine
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The inspectors general of U.S. federal agencies on Monday tapped Glenn Fine, the acting Pentagon inspector general, to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a body of 10 inspectors general who will oversee implementation of the massive $2.2 trillion package designed to shelter the U.S. economy from the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee Fine leads is one of three oversight boards Democrats insisted on including in the legislation, which gives Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin broad discretion over where to direct the huge pots of money.

Fine, who was Justice Department inspector general from 2000 to 2011 and has served as acting Defense Department inspector general for the past four years, has a good reputation in Washington. The other two oversight boards set up in the law are a congressional oversight committee, whose five members will be chosen by the Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress, and a "special inspector general" charged with overseeing a $500 loan program for large businesses, states, and local governments. President Trump will pick that inspector general, though the Senate must confirm his nominee.

When Trump signed the law on Friday, he also issued a signing statement claiming the right to block that inspector general from reporting to Congress if the administration "unreasonably" withholds information on how the $500 billion is being disbursed. Under Trump's interpretation of the law, the inspector general can't inform Congress without "presidential supervision," undermining the new watchdog.

Fine's committee will have the broadest authority over the $2.2 trillion law, though, and has been vested with subpoena power and a mandate to conduct audits of all spending and contracts. Any suspected fraud, chicanery, or other wrongdoing will be investigated by the inspector general of the relevant department. "Glenn Fine has a good reputation as a tough federal prosecutor and former DOJ Inspector General, and must exercise his full oversight authority to ensure that the Trump administration implements the CARES Act as intended," Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts mock Trump's coronavirus ratings fixation, compare him with Tiger King's Joe Exotic

5:52 a.m.

"For a lot of people, like myself, today began our third week of quarantine," Jimmy Kimmel said Monday night. "And this is where your survival skill start to kick in." President Trump, for example, "took time during this deadly national emergency to brag about the ratings for his press conferences," Kimmel said. "Just because people are watching you doesn't mean it's good. Have you heard of The Masked Singer? Right now half of this country is watching a show about a bunch of toothless meth-heads abusing tigers." Kimmel suggested Netflix and Disney+ team up to create a version of Tiger King the whole family can watch, and he showed how it might be done.

Yes, "Tiger King, this new Netflix series that is somehow even more viral than COVID-19," is "the only story that everybody's talking about right now," Trevor Noah said, after a global coronavirus update. Tiger King protagonist "Joe Exotic is not only one of the weirdest people you will ever meet in your life, he could also be president of the United States," Noah said. "He's self-absorbed, he's disorganized, he's obsessed with conspiracies," and "he loves portraying himself as an expert in his field, when the truth is he has no idea what he's talking about." Noah walked through a point-by-point comparison of Joe Exotic and Trump, concluding that Exotic "might be just as crazy as Trump, but at least if he's in the White House, we're gonna see tigers."

Late Night's Seth Meyers checked in on how Fox News is handling Trump's handling of the outbreak, and he found possible alcohol abuse and stony faces. Trump himself is "laser-focused on the crisis," he deadpanned, reading a tweet about Harry and Meghan. "Where are you getting your celebrity news during the pandemic? I know it's not People magazine, because even People magazine is covering the coronavirus." Meyers also rolled his eyes at Trump's ratings brags: "People are not tuning in because they all love you, they're tuning in because they're trapped inside," and "we're only trapped inside watching you because you kept ignoring the crisis and pretending it would go away, until it was too late."

The Late Show's Stephen Colbert asked guest John Oliver his opinion on Trump's handling of the crisis. "I really hope he turns it around," Oliver said. "I genuinely, from the bottom of my heart, hope that he can pull a rabbit out of a hat, and that rabbit being competence. But I don't think it's safe for any of us to bank on that." Peter Weber

Coronavirus Hacks
CDC is weighing advising Americans to wear face masks outdoors

3:03 a.m.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering whether to update its guidelines on the new coronavirus to advise Americans to wear homemade masks outside of the home — not so much to protect the people wearing the mask but as another tool to limit the spread of COVID-19, The Washington Post reports. The new virus can be spread through saliva droplets emitted during a cough, sneeze, or even talking, and having a mask to capture those drops would presumably keep sick, especially asymptomatic, coronavirus carriers from spreading the disease.

The CDC currently recommends keeping six feet apart, among other social distancing practices, and washing hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds. It would not recommend people use surgical or N95 masks, in short supply and great demand for doctors, nurses, and other first responders treating COVID-19 patients. Instead, people would be urged to make their own masks out of old T-shirts, sheets, and paper towels, as Jeremy Howard, a University of San Francisco research scientist and advocate for the DIY approach, explains in the video below.

Many Asian countries recommend citizens wear masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and the homemade masks have some prominent proponents in the U.S., including former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb; Thomas Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security; and former National Institutes of Health director Harold Varmus. Other health experts worry that encouraging mask-wearing would instill a sense of false security and make Americans more reckless, might inadvertently contaminate someone else who handles the mask, and could further deplete the personal protective equipment stockpiles needed for medical professionals. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
The coronavirus is spreading quickly through Israel's ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities

2:07 a.m.
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand on a hill.
Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

In Israel, the coronavirus is spreading in ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities up to eight times faster than anywhere else in the country.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews account for 12 percent of Israel's population, but they make up 40 to 60 percent of coronavirus patients at four of the country's largest hospitals, officials told Israeli media. Health experts said the virus is moving so quickly in these communities because the ultra-Orthodox have large families, don't trust the government, and pay little to no attention to secular media. Many are also still gathering for prayers and funerals, despite all Israelis being ordered to stay home.

Bnei Brak is a suburb of Tel Aviv, and 95 percent of the population is ultra-Orthodox. On Friday, there were 267 confirmed coronavirus cases, and by Monday, that number climbed to 508. Several hundred mourners gathered in Bnei Brak on Saturday night for the funeral of a rabbi, prompting furious secular Israelis to call on the government to place Bnei Brak under curfew. On Monday, a New York Times journalist and photographer were told to leave a synagogue in the suburb where morning services were being held, and they walked past several groups meeting furtively for prayers.

Bnei Brak has just one hospital, and its director general, Dr. Moti Ravid, told the Times he would like authorities to prohibit residents from leaving for at least one week, to slow down the coronavirus' spread. There are lots of small children living in the town, and "if they help to infect others, the result will be that many old people will die," he said. Catherine Garcia

last night on late night
Stephen Colbert cheers America for staying home. Weird Al rewards social-distancers with 1 of his best songs.

1:46 a.m.

Stephen Colbert roped his family into helping him tape Monday's Late Show from their home, and that includes the family dog. "Some positives have come from this. Self-isolation has turned this into a golden age for pets." Antics with the dog, Benny, ensued.

"Now I know a lot of you out there are stressed because we're all in isolation and no one knows how long this is gonna last," Colbert said. "But I have a simple message for all of you: America, you got this. You have been training for this moment your whole lives. Every canceled plan, every 2 a.m. Netflix binge, every GrubHub order from the restaurant across the street — it was for this! We're Americans. There's nothing we do better than not doing things."

On a more serious note, he celebrated the heroism of the doctors putting in inhuman hours in New York City's already-stretched hospitals, marked the arrival of the Navy medical ship Comfort with an idea for a new sitcom, and applauded the world for applauding the doctors and nurses on the front lines of this pandemic: "That is beautiful. I have never been more moved by applause that wasn't for me." There's a darker side to this, too, he noted. "Since the Big Apple's the current epicenter of the COVID-19 epicenter, residents of other states are rallying together to support New Yorkers — and rallying, I mean running them out of town."

Still, "every American is grateful for all of our heroic medical workers, and we want to make sure that they get all the supplies they need," Colbert said. "All of us want that — well, except for this one guy." He showed President Trump accusing medical workers of stealing masks, comparing it to "frisking Mother Theresa on the way out of the orphanage."

The Late Show also highlighted the absurdity of Trump's comments in its open.

At The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon focused on rewarding Americans for sitting in front of their screens, explaining how his musical social-distancing quest led him to rediscover "Weird Al" Yankovic and one of his best songs, "One More Minute." Weird Al, who is at home without his band, turned the song into a one-man homage to social distancing, and you can watch and enjoy below. Peter Weber

it's cookie time
Girl Scout cookies can now be ordered online and delivered to first responders

1:03 a.m.
Thin Mint cookies.
John Moore/Getty Images

Girl Scouts are known for being resourceful, and they have found a safe way to sell their cookies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thin Mints, Trefoils, and Caramel deLites can now be purchased online and shipped to your home or donated to first responders and volunteers fighting coronavirus. Cookie sales help fund programs, training, and scholarships for Scouts.

Troops across the United States have been sending boxes of cookies and homemade masks to hospitals, nursing homes, first responders, and volunteer programs, as well as other organizations that could use a sweet treat; Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama teamed up to send more than a dozen cases of cookies to Feeding the Gulf Coast, which works with over 400 agencies to distribute food in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida. Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Coronavirus lockdowns are working, according to data from digital thermometer app

12:36 a.m.
Health care provider checks thermometer in China
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Three-quarters of Americans have been urged or ordered to stay at home, to the extent possible, to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and those measures appear to be working, The New York Times reports, citing data from internet-connected thermometer company Kinsa. The thermometers and their app upload temperature readings to a centralized database, allowing Kinsa to track fevers across the country. It started mapping fevers to catch flu outbreaks in 2018, and it modified its software to look for "atypical" COVID-19 fevers earlier in March.

Kinsa's million-plus thermometers have been recording up to 162,000 readings from around the U.S. each day since the coronavirus started spreading, the Times reports. Only strict social-distancing measures — closing bars and restaurants, asking people to shelter in place — led to a significant drop in fever readings, while declaring a state of emergency or limiting the size of public gatherings had little effect. Data from New York and Washington State's health departments have buttressed Kinsa's findings, showing drops in hospitalizations a few days after Kinsa spotted the falloff in fevers.

The Kinsa readings certainly look "like a way to prove that social distancing works," Dr. William Schaffner at Vanderbilt University tells the Times. "But it does shows that it takes the most restrictive measures to make a real difference." Kinsa data appears to show that social distancing is also reducing transmission of the seasonal flu.

"People need to know their sacrifices are helping," Kinsa founder Inder Singh tells the Times. "I've had friends text or call and say: 'Inder, this seems overblown. I'm sitting at home by myself, I don't know anyone who's sick, why am I doing this?'" Read more about the fever mapping at The New York Times. Peter Weber

Rest in peace
Strega Nona author Tomie dePaola dies at 85

March 30, 2020
Tomie dePaola.
Jonathan Fickies/Getty Images

Children's author and illustrator Tomie dePaola, the creator of the beloved Strega Nona character, died on Monday in New Hampshire. He was 85.

DePaola's literary agent told The Associated Press he had a serious fall last week, and died of complications following surgery.

During a career that lasted more than 50 years, dePaola worked on 270 books, which were translated into more than 20 languages, and received a lifetime achievement award in 2011 from the American Library Association. At the age of 4, dePaola told his family he wanted to write books, and they supported his passion for writing and drawing; he paid homage to his parents and siblings in some of his autobiographical works.

DePaola was teaching theater at Colby-Sawyer College when he created the character that became Strega Nona, doodling his first image of her during a meeting. He had her live in southern Italy because that's where his grandparents came from, and in 2013, he told AP Strega Nona was popular because "she's like everybody's grandmother. She's cute, she's not pretty, she's kind of funny looking, but she's sweet, she's understanding. And she's a little saucy, she gets a little irritated every once in awhile." Catherine Garcia

