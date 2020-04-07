Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany reportedly picked as new White House press secretary

Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary, and her replacement has reportedly been selected.

Shortly after it was announced that Grisham is leaving the role, The New York Times reported that Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Trump's 2020 campaign, has been picked to replace her. Before joining the Trump campaign, McEnany served as a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She also provided pro-Trump commentary as a contributor to CNN.

Grisham, meanwhile, is set to return to first lady Melania Trump's staff after holding zero press briefings during her tenure as White House press secretary. Axios had previously reported that Meadows was considering bringing on McEnany as White House press secretary. At the time, Grisham said, "Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I've also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press."

The Times reports it's unclear whether McEnany might bring back the daily press briefings, but Trump's new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reportedly "wants her to focus on defending the president on television." Indeed, the Times writes that McEnany has been a vocal Trump defender on TV, and this is "the main role the president has long believed the press secretary should play." Brendan Morrow