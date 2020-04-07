New York City's coronavirus death toll has passed 9/11's

-
New York City's coronavirus death toll has passed 9/11's12:02 p.m.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have 'reunited during their self-isolation'12:17 p.m.
Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany reportedly picked as new White House press secretary11:31 a.m.
Pandemic expert calls for manufacturing coronavirus vaccines before they're proven to work11:18 a.m.
Coronavirus is disproportionately killing black Americans10:37 a.m.
UFC President Dana White claims he's 'securing a private island' to continue fights10:27 a.m.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly out after 9 months and 0 press briefings10:10 a.m.
South Korea will run temperature checks at polling stations during next week's parliament elections10:10 a.m.
