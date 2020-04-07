See More Speed Reads
New York City's coronavirus death toll has passed 9/11's

12:02 p.m.

New York City has hit a devastating milestone in its COVID-19 fight, but things may finally be turning around.

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) reported that 727 people had died of the new coronavirus in the past day in New York City, bringing the official death toll in the city to 3,202. That's the highest one-day death toll the city has seen yet, and brings the total beyond the number of people who died in New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

New York remains the hardest hit state by the coronavirus, with 138,836 confirmed cases and 5,489 deaths so far, Cuomo announced Tuesday. That death toll could easily be higher seeing as people are dying at home at an unprecedented rate, but cannot be counted in coronavirus death tolls because they hadn't been tested.

Still, Cuomo offered some signs of hope in his Tuesday press conference. ICU admittance numbers are dramatically down across the state, from 395 people admitted on Friday to 89 on Monday.

New hospitalizations were up on Monday, but the average of new hospitalizations over the past three days was also down, suggesting the epicenter state is finally near a plateau, Cuomo said. Kathryn Krawczyk

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have 'reunited during their self-isolation'

12:17 p.m.
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.
Joe Corrigan/Getty Images

The loneliness of social distancing poses obvious challenges for people who really, really shouldn't text their exs (seriously, don't do it!), but Bruce Willis and Demi Moore have taken questionable quarantine arrangements to the next level and "reunited during their self-isolation," sources tell People.

The couple, who were married from 1987 to 2000, were confirmed to be self-isolating together for an indefinite period of time by their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah, who posted a picture of her parents in matching pajamas with the caption "chaotic neutral." Over the years and despite other relationships (Willis married Emma Heming in 2009; Moore was most recently married to Ashton Kutcher from 2005 to 2013), Willis and Moore have stayed close friends.

"We felt more connected than we did before the divorce," Moore wrote in her 2019 memoir. Jeva Lange

Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany reportedly picked as new White House press secretary

11:31 a.m.
Kayleigh McEnany.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Stephanie Grisham is out as White House press secretary, and her replacement has reportedly been selected.

Shortly after it was announced that Grisham is leaving the role, The New York Times reported that Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Trump's 2020 campaign, has been picked to replace her. Before joining the Trump campaign, McEnany served as a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee. She also provided pro-Trump commentary as a contributor to CNN.

Grisham, meanwhile, is set to return to first lady Melania Trump's staff after holding zero press briefings during her tenure as White House press secretary. Axios had previously reported that Meadows was considering bringing on McEnany as White House press secretary. At the time, Grisham said, "Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I've also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press."

The Times reports it's unclear whether McEnany might bring back the daily press briefings, but Trump's new chief of staff, Mark Meadows, reportedly "wants her to focus on defending the president on television." Indeed, the Times writes that McEnany has been a vocal Trump defender on TV, and this is "the main role the president has long believed the press secretary should play." Brendan Morrow

Pandemic expert calls for manufacturing coronavirus vaccines before they're proven to work

11:18 a.m.
vaccine.
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

Teams around the world are racing to develop a vaccine for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the hopes that a successful one will lead the charge in normalizing life. But there are likely to be failures along the way — that's just the nature of vaccine development, Richard Hatchett, the CEO of the Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, told Stat News. Still, Hatchett believes it's important to begin production of some potential vaccines before they're proven to work.

Hatchett said if the hope is to get vaccines out as quickly as possible while also minimizing health safety risks, "we're going to have to take an awful lot of financial risk." That includes "investing in manufacturing capacity for everything" and "even beginning full-scale manufacturing before we know if the vaccine even works." The comments echo those previously made by Bill Gates.

Stocking up on vaccines in the meantime would theoretically speed up the process of administering vaccinations once they have the green light, allowing more people to protect themselves from COVID-19 in a shortened timeframe. But it will take a lot of resources, Hatchett said, meaning governments will need to shell out for it, which he expects will happen. "That's talking tens of billions of dollars if you include the cost of manufacturing hundreds of millions or billions of doses," he said. Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

Coronavirus is disproportionately killing black Americans

10:37 a.m.
Black Americans coronavirus.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Celebrities may be calling COVID-19 a "great equalizer," but statistics from across the U.S. show that's far from the truth. Coronavirus case numbers and death tolls have revealed the virus is disproportionately affecting black Americans in many parts of the country — though statistics from some of the hardest hit areas haven't been revealed yet, The New York Times reports.

Black Americans make up just about a third of Louisiana's population. But according to numbers released Monday by the state government, more than 70 percent of those who've died of COVID-19 were black. Chicago is less than a third black, but 72 percent of those who've died of the new coronavirus were black. And while the county around Milwaukee is about 27 percent black, around twice as many black residents tested positive for COVID-19 as white residents.

There's not enough data to fully explain the overwhelmingly disproportionate numbers, experts tell the Times. But the fact that black Americans are less likely than white Americans to be insured, suffer racial bias in medical testing and treatment, and more often have jobs that haven't let them stay home during the pandemic all certainly contribute.

California, New Jersey, New York and Washington are among the states COVID-19 has hit the hardest, but they haven't yet released statewide information about the race of patients, the Times notes. Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have demanded the federal government track and release this data. Kathryn Krawczyk

UFC President Dana White claims he's 'securing a private island' to continue fights

10:27 a.m.
Dana White.
Zhe Ji/Getty Images

Dana White is fighting to keep holding UFC events even amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The plan, White claims? Move them to a private island.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship president revealed his bizarre idea to TMZ this week, claiming he's "a day or two away from securing a private island," as UFC plans to keep "pumping out fights every week" but "I won't be able to get international fighters, all of them, into the U.S."

UFC 249, scheduled for April 18, couldn't move forward at its New York location amid the coronavirus pandemic, and three UFC shows have been canceled due to the coronavirus. But UFC officials have been looking for a new venue to still put on UFC 249, and ESPN reports the "promotion believes it is very close to securing" one.

After April 18, UFC will be "getting back into our regular schedule," White told ESPN. The UFC boss in this ESPN interview also made the reporter literally laugh out loud when he declared, "I've also secured an island. I've got an island." Asked how fighters will get to this mysterious island location, he revealed they'll be flown in without actually knowing where they're going.

"We're going to get the fighters somewhere, and we're going to bring them to this location," White told ESPN. "They won't know where they're headed to."

TMZ perhaps best summed up the series of revelations from White in its story by writing, "YES, THIS IS REAL!!!" Brendan Morrow

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham reportedly out after 9 months and 0 press briefings

10:10 a.m.
Stephanie Grisham.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving her post, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell CNN. Grisham will reportedly return to the East Wing where she'll become the chief of staff to first lady Melania Trump.

Grisham's departure comes as former Rep. Mark Meadows replaces Mick Mulvaney as President Trump's chief of staff and "shakes up" the White House communications team, CNN says. Trump campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany is reportedly under consideration to replace Grisham, and several other administration staffers could reportedly be headed to the West Wing's communications team in the near future.

Grisham was Melania Trump's deputy chief of staff before she joined the West Wing in July 2019. In her nine months on the job, Grisham never once held a press briefing like the ones that used to be daily in previous administrations. Grisham's predecessor Sarah Huckabee Sanders started out holding regular press briefings, but they soon faded to become a rarity.

Axios reported Friday that Meadows was considering McEnany or Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah to replace Grisham, but Grisham brushed it off. "Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I've also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press," she said. Kathryn Krawczyk

South Korea will run temperature checks at polling stations during next week's parliament elections

10:10 a.m.
South Korea elections.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea has received international praise for its swift and so-far successful response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, so it's not shocking to hear the country is planning to go through with its parliamentary elections next week as scheduled while places like the United States are postponing their own elections for safety reasons.

Life is slowly returning to a new normal in South Korea, but the government is averse to taking any chances, and next Wednesday's voting is going forward with precautions, reports Quartz. The National Election Commission said it will regularly disinfect all 14,330 polling stations and run temperature checks at the door, sending anyone with a temperature above 99.5 degrees to a special voting booth. Voters, who will be asked to stand more than 3 feet away from each other in line, will also receive hand sanitizer and special gloves when they enter booths.

Not everything's been figured out, though. People recovering from less severe cases of COVID-19 in special patient centers will be able to vote from there, but the country is still trying to figure out how 46,000 people who are under a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon re-entering South Korea after April 1 will be able to participate. Cho Jung-hwan, an NEC official, said it will be "difficult" to figure out a solution to that problem, as well as the fact that many Koreans living abroad can't vote at consulates or embassies overseas. "We are still trying to figure out some kind of middle ground in this clash between the right to vote and the right to public health," Cho said. Read more at Quartz. Tim O'Donnell

