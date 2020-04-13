Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson killed in car crash at 36

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson was killed in a car accident in Alabama on Saturday night, a spokesperson for his current employer Tennessee State University confirmed. He was 36.

Jackson played in the NFL from 2006 to 2015, spending most of his 10 years as a backup, though he started 12 games for the Minnesota Vikings in 2007 and 15 for the Seattle Seahawks in 2011. After a one-year stint with the Buffalo Bills, Jackson returned to Seattle for the last three years of his career, where he spelled Russell Wilson. Jackson won a Super Bowl ring in 2015 with the Seahawks, coming in for Wilson in the fourth quarter in a blowout victory over the Denver Broncos.

After his playing days ended, Jackson coached for his alma mater, Alabama State University, before heading north to become the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State.

Wilson sent his condolences to his old teammate. Tim O'Donnell