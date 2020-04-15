Now even the Tiger King director is embroiled in drama

When he's not busy insinuating that Carol Baskin might have murdered her husband, Tiger King co-director Eric Goode works as an entrepreneur, hotelier, and restaurateur in Manhattan. Unfortunately, he sounds like he's about as good a boss as Joe Exotic is a law-abiding citizen.

Goode laid off his restaurant and hotel staff due to the coronavirus outbreak, but four of his former employees told BuzzFeed News that "unlike other wealthy hospitality leaders who have donated salaries and worked to fundraise for those suddenly out of work, they have heard nothing from Goode as he enjoys Hollywood attention."

A number of Goode's employees are undocumented, and as a result don't have access to unemployment benefits or the stimulus check. "I worked many years [at Goode's bar and grill]," said one former chef. "I would like them to help me economically … not just to throw us in the street like that. That's how I feel. It's something terrible."

Goode, for his part, told The New York Times that he was considering a "career move," noting that with all his businesses closed, "it's an interesting time for me to think about making films." Read more at BuzzFeed News. Jeva Lange