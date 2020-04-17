See More Speed Reads
coronavirus research
Huge British coronavirus drug trial could produce results by June

7:36 a.m.
British coronavirus hospital
Jacob King/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Britain has enrolled more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients, or 10 percent of the country's cases, in a clinical trial to test out several drugs to treat the new coronavirus. The Recovery trial, conducted at 165 National Health Service hospitals, is "by far the largest trial in the world," Peter Horby, the Oxford University infectious disease professor leading it, told The Guardian. With such a large number of subjects, "we're guessing some time in June we may get the results," though "if it is really clear that there are benefits, an answer will be available quicker," he added.

The study has randomly split the subjects into groups of 500 to 900 to test different drugs, with 2,000 patients getting placebos in a control group. Among the drugs being tested — first individually, but later perhaps in different combinations — are the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the antibiotic azithromycin, two HIV antiretroviral drugs (lopinavir-ritonavir), and the anti-inflammatory steroid dexamethasone. Horby said his team will include other drugs soon and hopes to obtain a supply of the experimental antiviral drug remdesivir.

"We haven't got anything like a magic bullet," Horby cautioned. "I think we have to temper people's expectations about these drugs. It's possible some might have an effect, but it's likely to be modest. I think what we'll be looking at in terms of making a significant impact will be moving on to combinations once we know of things that work." Read more about the Recovery trial at The Guardian. Peter Weber

Food chain
Beef processors are closing U.S. plants, warn of beef shortages and hoarding

6:27 a.m.

"The American food supply is strong, resilient, and safe," Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue assured Americans on Wednesday, "and in fact our food supply chain has shown tremendous agility in shifting production and logistics so suddenly from restaurant and institutional settings to retail settings" during the COVID-19 pandemic. There may be empty shelves now, he said, but "in the United States, we have plenty of food for all of our citizens."

The new coronavirus is doing more than just creating logistical misalignment, though. Most meat is processed at giant facilities, creating a weak point in the production chain. One of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S., in South Dakota, shut down Sunday as the virus spread through its workforce, and the coronavirus-linked closure of two of the seven biggest U.S. beef processing facilities has reduced beef production by up to 25 percent, The Washington Post reports. Industry officials are warning of hoarding, especially of cheaper cuts of meat.

"The first problem is we don't have enough people to process the animals, and No. 2 is they can't do carcass balance because restaurants are down," says John Bormann at JBS, the U.S. subsidiary of the world's largest fresh beef and pork processor. "What's selling? Freaking hamburger." Restaurants usually buy the expensive cuts, like strips, sirloin, ribs.

The misalignment is affecting all farmers. Dairy Farmers of America says its members are dumping out 3.7 million gallons of milk a day, and the farmers say they can't donate it to food banks because dairy processing plants are closing down due to lack of demand or to protect their workers.

At the same time, the conglomeration of agriculture means a small number of multinationals "have proprietary information about how much food is out there that no one else has," Ben Lilliston at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy tells the Post. "In early March, there were a whole lot of stories about a surplus of meat. If they say it's a shortage, maybe it is, but no one really knows. Peter Weber

Late Night Tackles coronavirus
Late night hosts debate Trump's rush to reopen the economy, and the protesters nudging him along

5:11 a.m.

"Last month alone, 22 million Americans have been laid off — and unfortunately, Donald Trump is not one of them," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. Trump's aspiration to reopen the country by May 1 "might be a tad premature, because all the experts agree there needs to be extensive coronavirus testing before people can return to work."

Trump said last week he doesn't think we need to do testing, but the business leaders he named to economic-revival councils Tuesday — sometimes without informing them beforehand — told him otherwise. And Trump isn't the only one eager to restart the economy, regardless of the costs. Angry "pro-Trump protesters" gathered outside the Ohio statehouse and choked the streets of Michigan's capital this week to demand the governors reopen business, Colbert said. The Michigan event especially "had the feel of a free-floating Trump rally. Protesters carried Trump flags, MAGA signs, even Confederate flags — because nothing says 'never surrender' like a Confederate flag."

"And if you're wondering why, specifically, these people are so angry that they would gather and risk extending this pandemic," Jimmy Kimmel said, it's access to lawn fertilizer and hair salons. "The real problem" with making people shelter at home "is you can't make Americans do anything, we just won't," he said. "If you tell us to do something, we won't do it. We only exist because someone tried to make us pay extra for tea once."

The flip side of that is "you just can't make people go to restaurants or stores because you want them to," Late Night's Seth Meyers pointed out. "You gonna have federal agents knock on people's doors and force them to go to the Olive Garden?" In a Politico poll this week, "more than eight in 10 voters, 81 percent, say that Americans should continue to social-distance for as long as is needed to curb the spread of coronavirus, even if it means continued damage to the economy," he said. So while "Trump seems intent on reopening the economy by the end of the month, even though he doesn't have the power to do that and public health experts have warned against it," he doesn't have the tools to make that happen.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah looks at all the coronavirus conspiracy theories — well, not all of them. Watch below. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
4,600 U.S. coronavirus deaths were recorded Thursday, nearly double Wednesday's record high

3:02 a.m.
A funeral in Maryland
Andrew Caballero-ReynoldS/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. recorded 4,591 deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus in the 24 hours before 8 p.m. Thursday night, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Johns Hopkins data. That is the most U.S. coronavirus deaths registered in one day. The previous record, 2,569 deaths, was Wednesday.

Overall, at least 33,296 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. and 671,425 have become infected as of Friday morning, Johns Hopkins reports. There are 2.16 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide and 145,568 deaths. After the U.S., the countries reporting the highest numbers of fatalities are Italy (22,170), Spain (19,315), and France (17,920). Many countries are believed to be undercounting their cases and deaths, for various reasons.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of the disease's spread in a region. On Thursday, the U.S. government released a list of recommendations for states that believe they are ready to start lifting coronavirus mitigation rules. Peter Weber

coronavirus and the economy
China's economy contracts for 1st time in decades

2:05 a.m.
Market in China
STR/AFP via Getty Images

China's National Bureau of Statistics announced Friday morning that the country's economy dropped 6.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 versus a year earlier, and 9.8 percent from the last three months of 2019. The contraction brings China's decades of uninterrupted economic growth to an halt — it's the first drop in quarterly gross domestic product since China started reporting that metric in 1992, The Wall Street Journal notes, and the first officially acknowledged economic pullback since 1976, The New York Times reports.

The reason for the drop in GDP is, of course, the new coronavirus that started spreading in Wuhan in early January, prompting China to shut down all but critical economic activity for about two months. Beijing has lifted most of those restrictions but imposed others, and economists are watching closely as China moves to restart its $14 trillion economy. But domestic consumption dropped further than forecast last month, and China's export-oriented economy is expected to continue suffering because much of the rest of the world has shut down to grapple with their own outbreaks of the virus. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Nurses suspended after refusing to work in coronavirus ward without proper protection

2:05 a.m.
Personal protective equipment.
Eva Hambach/AFP via Getty Images

Ten nurses at Providence St. John's Medical Center in Santa Monica, California, were suspended after saying they would not work inside the hospital's coronavirus ward without adequate personal protective equipment, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Nurses working with suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients were reportedly told by hospital administrators that a paper surgical mask is safe. Due to shortages of more protective N95 masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has permitted the use of surgical masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, nurses in the coronavirus ward learned that one of their co-workers had tested positive for COVID-19. That day, nurses told administrators they wanted N95 masks, the Times reports, but managers ordered the nurses to go back to their patients, saying they would be reported to the California Board of Registered Nursing for patient abandonment if they didn't do it.

Nurse Jack Cline told the Times his colleagues are willing to "reuse the same mask all day long and cover it up with a surgical mask, just issue us one mask a shift. That's all we're asking for." Cline said that last Friday, several doctors, who all had N95 masks, warned him not to enter the room of a patient suspected of having COVID-19. He refused to go in without an N95 mask, and was suspended. Cline said he thinks the hospital is stockpiling N95 masks in case there is a surge in patients.

Citing patient privacy laws, the hospital would not tell the Times how many nurses have been infected with COVID-19. It did release a statement saying Providence St. John's Medical Center is "grateful for the heroic work our nurses perform each day and will not let the actions of a few diminish the appreciation we have for all our nurses and their commitment to our community." Catherine Garcia

Alternative Theories
Did coronavirus escape from a Chinese lab? Not likely, but Trump is 'hearing the story and we'll see'

1:10 a.m.

Virologists and other experts who have studied the new coronavirus say its genome precludes the possibility it was engineered by humans, as alleged in some conspiracy theories. But top Trump administration officials are at least entertaining the idea that the naturally occurring virus was accidentally spread from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, a lab run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and located about eight miles from the animal market where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated last November or December.

Trump was asked Wednesday about a Fox News report that sources say the Trump administration believes an intern at the lab infected her boyfriend who then spread the virus at the Wuhan market. "More and more, we're hearing the story, and we'll see," Trump said. "We are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation that happened."

Other Trump administration officials are being equally coy, saying they can't prove it didn't leak from the lab. "The mere fact that we don't know the answers — that China hasn't shared the answers — I think is very, very telling," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday on Fox News. Defense Secretary Mark Esper added on Thursday's NBC Today that he doesn't "have much faith that they're even being truthful with us now" in Beijing, though "a majority of the views right now is that it is natural, it was organic."

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said Tuesday that with all the "rumor and speculation," the Pentagon has "taken a keen interest" and "had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," and "at this point it's inconclusive." The Pentagon's chief medical officer, Joint Staff Surgeon Brig. Gen. Paul Freidrichs, was less circumspect when asked about the Wuhan lab theory: "No."

Nathan Grubaugh, who studies the epidemiology of microbial disease at Yale, told The Associated Press the negligent-lab theory was unlikely, though he "would put it on a list of 1,000 different scenarios." It isn't just the U.S., though. Italian populsit Matto Savlini has also spread the Wuhan lab speculation and China has tested out the idea that the U.S. created the virus in a lab, as BBC News notes in this fact-check of coronavirus misinformation from world leaders. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Harlem Globetrotters deliver a virtual surprise to New Jersey kids inspired by their tricks

1:03 a.m.

A group of friends who were supposed to perform a basketball routine inspired by the Harlem Globetrotters were disappointed when their elementary school talent show was canceled last month, but their parents more than made up for it with a special video conference featuring two surprise guests: Globetrotter stars Hammer Harrison and Cheese Chisholm.

The boys, all residents of Haddonfield, New Jersey, thought they were just performing for their families. Donning matching uniforms, they put on their routine Thursday morning, showing off their basketball skills in driveways and living rooms. They learned at the end of their performance that it wasn't actually over — instead, Hammer Harrison joined in from his home in Tampa, followed by Cheese Chisholm at his house in New York City.

The parents contacted the Harlem Globetrotters before the video conference, and were thrilled to find out the players would be able to participate. The Globetrotters put on their own routine, and then helped teach the kids a few tricks. The boys also were able to ask questions about basketball and what it's like to be members of the exhibition team. When it was time to say goodbye, Hammer Harrison told the boys he wanted them to "stay safe, enjoy your time home with your families, and keep practicing your tricks, of course." Catherine Garcia

