At least 15 companies with market values over $100 million got loan money intended for small businesses

2:34 p.m.

Publicly traded companies have reportedly received hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from Congress' relief fund intended to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press on Tuesday reported that at least 75 companies that received aid from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was a part of Congress' recent aid package but has quickly run out of its $349 billion, are publicly traded, and "some had market values well over $100 million." The companies reportedly received a combined $300 million in loans. Additionally, "25 percent of the companies had warned investors months ago — while the economy was humming along — that their ability to remain viable was in question," AP writes.

CNBC similarly writes that research from Morgan Stanley shows at least $243.4 million of the $349 billion was allocated to publicly traded companies, and DMC Global was reportedly among 15 companies with market values above $100 million to receive loans.

At least one large company recently announced it would be returning the money it received amid criticism, as Shake Shack announced Sunday it would return its $10 million loan; executives said they're now aware that "the first phase of the PPP was underfunded and many who need it most haven't gotten any assistance."

Though the Paycheck Protection Program recently ran out of money, Congress reportedly reached a deal on Tuesday for additional funding. Brendan Morrow

Draft of Trump's proposed immigration ban reportedly includes a broad range of exemptions

3:18 p.m.
It isn't quite clear exactly what the practical effect President Trump's proposed immigration ban will be, Bloomberg reports, even after obtaining a draft of the anticipated executive order.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many immigration agencies have stopped processing visas, already preventing people seeking to emigrate to the United States from doing so. Considering the draft of Trump's proposal will reportedly provide exemptions for migrant farm workers "directly helping to protect the supply chain," health care professionals, medical researchers, refugees and asylum seekers, permanent residents, and immediate family members of U.S. citizens, it's difficult to see what else the order could change.

The key in understanding the order might be the fact that Trump reportedly framed the ban through an economic lens — as opposed to one purely based on public health — which mirrors the president's rhetoric about immigration in the days before the pandemic. "I have determined that we cannot jump start the domestic economy if Americans are forced to compete against an artificially enlarged labor pool caused by the introduction of foreign workers," the draft reportedly reads.

Bloomberg did not come across a potential start date for the ban, but if it does eventually get enacted, it would reportedly last for 90 days. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

The growing PPE litter problem

3:16 p.m.
Wearing gloves and masks in public has become commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic — but what do you do with your personal protective equipment when you're done using it?

Public health officials are finding that many people are either littering or recycling it, both wrong choices that can contribute to health hazards for humans and wildlife, CNN reports.

Littering PPE creates grounds for potential contamination for those who come in contact with it, and can also lead to an increase in microplastics in the environment. Mark Benfield, a Louisiana State University professor, is conducting research to learn about the scope of the issue. It's already common enough that public health departments around the country have issued advisories against littering masks and gloves, CNN reports.

"The PPE is intended to help us fight a public health challenge," Adrienne Esposito, executive director of Citizens Campaign for the Environment told CNN, “Not create a plastic pollution problem."

Most PPE is plastic or rubber, CNN reports, and cannot be recycled. When it is, waste management employees have to remove the PPE from the recycling pile, risking contamination.

PPE should be placed in a tight garbage bag and included in regular trash collection. Read more at CNN. Taylor Watson

Comedians pay tribute to the Upright Citizens Brigade as theater permanently shutters NYC locations

2:41 p.m.

The Upright Citizens Brigade might be responsible for creating some of the funniest people in America, but nobody was laughing Tuesday when co-founders Amy Poehler, Matt Besser, Ian Roberts, and Matt Walsh announced the permanent closure of UCB's locations in New York due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is devastating to us, but for some time now, even in a normal, robust economy, we have barely been able to pay the high rents in New York City for the Hell's Kitchen Theater and the Training Center," the creators wrote in an email, as reported by Vulture. "Given the indefinite shutdown of all theaters and schools in both Los Angeles and New York City and the anticipated slow and uncertain return to normal when restrictions are lifted, we cannot afford to continue on in our New York City leases."

Tributes poured out from UCB alumni, including The Tonight Show writer Mike Drucker, who tweeted "UCB NY wasn't perfect, but it did help drive me to try comedy ... Most importantly, it taught me I'm bad at improv and should never do it and for that, I am grateful." Added comedian Jordan Klepper, "I remain hopeful … I'm still looking forward to pulling off something beautiful in the third beat."

Despite terminating its leases, UCB confirmed it would live on in New York in a "pared-down form." Jeva Lange

New study finds Trump-touted hydroxychloroquine does not benefit coronavirus patients

2:12 p.m.
A nationwide study that's been submitted to the New England Journal of Medicine found that hydroxychloroquine — a malaria drug often touted by President Trump has a strong candidate for COVID-19 therapy — does not benefit coronavirus patients, The Associated Press reports.

In fact, the analysis, which tracked 368 patients in U.S. veterans hospitals, shows that patients treated with the drug actually died at a higher rate than those treated with standard care. Hydroxychloroquine reportedly also didn't make a difference when it comes to who needed a breathing machine.

The study was the largest to look at the drug so far, but like its predecessors, it still isn't considered a rigorous experiment and has yet to be peer-reviewed. The National Institutes of Health and other research labs are in the process of conducting large-scale trials that will hopefully paint a clear picture of its efficacy. Still, several scientists have been "underwhelmed" with the drug's performance so far. Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

Lindsey Graham worries Georgia is re-opening 'too fast too soon'

1:37 p.m.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says he respects Georgia's right to handle the coronavirus pandemic how it wants, but he's a little worried about the latest announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp (R).

Georgia is gearing up to re-open some sectors of its economy soon, including gyms, restaurants, and theaters. But Graham thinks Atlanta should slow things down a little bit, pointing out that what happens in Georgia could affect his own state, South Carolina.

Of course, South Carolina is also loosening some restrictions; a variety of retail stores were allowed to re-open Monday afternoon as long as they operated at 20 percent capacity or less. Graham, though, was on board with the idea, praising Gov. Henry McMaster (R). The difference, in Graham's mind, seems to be that South Carolina's guidelines are a bit more specific and focused on maintaining social distancing than their neighbor to the south. Tim O'Donnell

HBO Max to launch next month with Looney Tunes, Elmo, and more — but no Friends reunion

1:17 p.m.
HBO Max will officially make its streaming debut next month, no longer with the Friends reunion special but with one thing no other service offers: an Elmo talk show featuring Batman.

An official launch date of May 27 was announced for the new WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max on Tuesday, with a trailer debuting that highlights its 10,000 hours of content from Friends and Game of Thrones to A Star Is Born and Aquaman. This will be the new streaming home of Friends after it was removed from Netflix.

HBO Max, which will cost $14.99 a month, is also launching with some originals, including new Looney Tunes shorts and the content the world has long demanded: a late-night talk show hosted by Elmo. A trailer for The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo released on Tuesday makes it look exactly like a typical network late-night show but with Elmo as host, and his guests include John Mulaney, Jason Sudeikis, and ... Batman? Sure, why not? There's also trailer for HBO Max's new Looney Tunes cartoons, although seeing Bugs Bunny use a modern smartphone in it is already a little too weird for some.

Love Life, a new comedy series starring Anna Kendrick, and On the Record, a documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Russell Simmons, will also be available at launch. One notable omission from the HBO Max launch slate, though, is the Friends reunion special, which was originally meant to be a major draw to the service at launch but has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HBO Max will be the latest streaming service to launch amid the pandemic after Quibi did so earlier this month and after NBCUniversal's Peacock debuted for some last week, although it won't be available for most until July. Brendan Morrow

GOP-led Senate Intelligence Committee agrees Russia tried to interfere in 2016 election on Trump's behalf

1:10 p.m.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has finally concluded what the rest of the intelligence community did years ago.

On Tuesday, the GOP-led committee released its report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. It confirms Kremlin-led interference in the election was aimed at helping President Trump, in contrast with what Trump has repeatedly brushed off as a "hoax."

The report released Tuesday is heavily redacted, but it's clear that it confirms the U.S. intelligence community's assessment made back in January 2017. It echoes conclusions made in the 2017 report, noting there was "specific intelligence reporting to support the assessment that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and the Russian government demonstrated a preference for candidate Trump." The committee also concluded there was evidence showing Putin had "approved and directed aspects" of that interference.

"The committee found no reason to dispute the intelligence community's conclusions," Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-N.C.) confirmed in a statement. Vice Chair Mark Warner (D-Va.) added that there was "no reason to doubt that the Russians' success in 2016 is leading them to try again in 2020" — something former Special Counsel Robert Mueller and many other intelligence professionals have warned of for years. Kathryn Krawczyk

