University of Louisville researchers' technology could block the coronavirus from infecting human cells

Researchers at the University of Louisville have joined the coronavirus treatment and prevention fray, announcing Wednesday they believe a technology they developed could block the virus from infecting human cells.

It's based on a piece of synthetic DNA (also known as an aptamer) which targets and binds with a human protein called nucleolin. Early research and experiments, led by researchers Paula Bates, John Trent, and Don Miller, indicate the aptamer may be effective at preventing the coronavirus from "hijacking" nucleolin to replicate inside the body at doses previously shown to be safe in patients. The Louisville team has applied the same aptamer in a variety of ways, and it has reportedly emerged as a potential therapeutic drug for multiple types of cancer.

The university is trying to develop the potential treatment as quickly as possible, including sending an application to the Food and Drug Administration for approval to begin treating patients suffering severe cases of COVID-19.

There are currently no known treatments for COVID-19, though scientists around the world are conducting tests on multiple potential therapies. Tim O'Donnell