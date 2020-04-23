See More Speed Reads
Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Stephen Colbert and Samantha Bee explain why Trump's 'normal tricks' aren't working in the coronavirus crisis

5:26 a.m.

"It is the 50th Earth Day, the big 5-0, and I gotta say, Earth is still looking good — she's just getting hotter every year," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. "And Earth is having kind of a moment right now," with animals roaming and skies clearing as people quarantine. "Turns out the best present for Earth Day is the same as the best present for Mother's Day: Time away from her children."

President Trump marked the occasion by planting trees, though Colbert was skeptical has "always loved" arboricultural manual labor. "Trump also celebrated Earth Day by threatening to blow up chunks of the planet" in an odd tweet about Iran, he added. "You read that right: He's going to shoot down boats."

"Here's the thing: Trump's attempt to change the subject to immigration or to China or Iran or anything is not gonna work," Colbert said. "Trump's normal tricks he uses to change the narrative aren't working, because it's hard to come up with a more gripping narrative than: stay inside or you might die. You can tweet all you want, but it's hard to capture people's hearts and minds when they're worried about their hearts and lungs. You can't have Bill Barr redact the virus or call Ukraine to get dirt on Hunter Virus, or get Mitch McConnell to have 51 Republicans vote that there is no virus. You can't even pay the virus $130,000 to stay quiet! ... So if you want to keep your job, you're gonna have to do the unthinkable: Your job!"

"Social distancing is working," Full Frontal's Samantha Bee said, pointing to the eight states that refused to close, "the countries that have already relaxed restrictions," and the price they are paying. "But the sentient bobblehead dolls at Fox News are acting like containing COVID-19 is somehow un-American," and "of course there's no bigger, louder, or all-capsier proponent of reopening the economy than Trump," Bee said, calling Trump's "American wants to be open" line "the 'she was asking for it' of coronavirus relief measures."

"People have legitimate reasons for wanting to end this lockdown; it's understandable to feel angry and upset," Bee said. "But reopening the economy prematurely could backfire and lead to another shutdown. We're not facing a choice between saving lives or saving the economy — the simple fact is, the economy is people, and dead people don't buy stuff." Watch below. Peter Weber

High Hopes
Trump seems oddly convinced COVID-19 won't return in the fall or winter

3:16 a.m.

The COVID-19 outbreak is still very much alive in the U.S. — nearly 30,000 new cases and 2,100 deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 842,629 cases and 46,784 deaths, according to counts by Johns Hopkins University and the COVID-19 Tracking Project. And there are serious concerns, evidently shared by President Trump, that premature efforts to lift mitigation efforts will keep the coronavirus active for weeks or months to come.

But at Wednesday's coronavirus press briefing, Trump not only spoke of the outbreak as if it were in the past but also repeatedly insisted it may not come back. "What we've just gone through, we will not go through — you could have some embers of corona and you could have a big flu system," but the coronavirus "might not come back at all," Trump said multiple times. "And if it does come back, it's not gonna come back — and I've spoken to 10 different people — not gonna be like it was."

The public health officials at the briefing gently contradicted Trump. "We will have coronavirus in the fall, I am convinced of that," Dr. Anthony Fauci said near the end of the briefing, adding, "we will be much, much better prepared" and "whether or not it's going to be big or small depends on our response." Before that, Trump insisted that Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had been "totally misquoted" when he said the outbreak in the fall and winter could be more difficult. When Redfield took the podium two minutes later, he said he was quoted accurately by The Washington Post, though he and Trump quibbled with the article's headline.

"I didn't say that this was going to be worse," Redfield said. "I said it was going to be more difficult and potentially complicated because we'll have flu and coronavirus circulating at the same time." He urged Americans to get flu vaccines.

It's not clear where Trump got the implausible impression COVID-19 would just die out before the election, though he predicted on Feb. 28 that "one day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear." Maybe he thinks that day will come in August. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Hospitality workers reject Las Vegas mayor's comments on reopening: 'We're not test subjects'

1:42 a.m.
The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman unnerved hotel and casino workers on Wednesday when she pushed for resorts to reopen as soon as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Goodman was asked how these establishments could reopen safely. "That's up to them to figure out, I don't own a casino," she responded. That answer was "one of the worst things I've heard," UNITE Here president D. Taylor told NBC News. Taylor said the 300,000 U.S. hospitality workers represented by his union want to "go back to a safe and secure workplace and not be an experiment in a petri dish."

Nevada has reported 4,081 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths. The Culinary Union, which represents workers on the Las Vegas Strip, says 11 members have died. Hotel and casino employees have said they need to have strict safety measures in place for employees and guests before going back to work. Some suggestions include temperature checks for patrons upon entrance; constant cleaning of dice, cards, and slot machines; social distancing guidelines; and limits to the number of people at bars and in elevators.

Alexander Acosta, a bartender in Las Vegas, told NBC News that Goodman's comments "struck a nerve." He and his colleagues are "not test subjects," Acosta said. "We're people, we are employees. We try to live everyday as we can." For his job, Acosta believes he might need to wear a mask and gloves, but he's worried there won't be enough proper equipment to go around. Catherine Garcia

Pleading ignorance
Trump says he's 'never heard of' official leading U.S. coronavirus vaccine effort until abrupt demotion

1:16 a.m.

Dr. Rick Bright, the career government infectious disease scientist who until Tuesday led a federal effort to create a COVID-19 vaccine, said Wednesday he was demoted and moved to the National Institutes of Health for favoring "science — not politics or cronyism," to combat the virus. "Specifically, and contrary to misguided directives, I limited the broad use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which clearly lack scientific merit," he said. President Trump and his allies spent weeks touting hydroxychloroquine but don't anymore.

Asked about Bright's demotion at Wednesday evening's coronavirus press briefing, Trump pleaded ignorance: "I've never heard of him. Guy says he was pushed out of a job, maybe he was, maybe he wasn't. You'd have to hear the other side. I don't know who he is."

The other side, unidentified current and former Health and Human Services Department (HHS) officials tell Politico and The Washington Post, is that Bright had clashed with his boss, Robert Kadlec, the HHS assistant secretary for preparedness and response, and that Bright's ouster had been under discussion for at least a year.

Some HHS officials and outside observers told Politico they believed Bright was moving too slowly and investing in the wrong things, specifically IL-6 inflammation inhibitors. In his statement, Bright alluded to "clashes with HHS political leadership" over his efforts to "invest early in vaccines and supplies critical to saving American lives." Other officials, including Bright's former boss, praised him as a careful scientist and man of integrity.

Bright, a vaccine expert, learned of his move to NIH, where he has been assigned to work on diagnostic tests, when his name was removed from the website of the agency he led, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), after having been frozen out of his email, Politico reports. Peter Weber

Edit

Florida Aquarium researchers make a discovery that could help save coral reefs

1:00 a.m.

The Florida Aquarium has made history, with its Center for Conservation scientists successfully reproducing ridged cactus coral in human care for the first time ever.

Before researchers began their Project Coral initiative last summer, not much was known about the way ridged cactus coral reproduce. They rescued adult coral colonies from Florida, and began caring for them so they could breed. Earlier this month, the corals began generating spawn, and for the first time ever, researchers were able to photograph and measure the larvae.

Researchers are hoping this new knowledge will help them restore the only reef system in the continental United States, the Florida Reef tract that runs along the Florida Keys. It has been damaged by boats, disease, pollution, and climate change, like reefs all over the world. Scientists say these coral could all become extinct by the end of the century if something isn't done about climate change and overfishing, making this breakthrough even more important. Debborah Luke, the aquarium's senior vice president of conservation, told CBS News on Wednesday that scientists will use their research to "increase the genetic diversity of coral offspring, maximize coral reproduction rates, and advance coral health." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Family of woman who is now 1st known COVID-19 fatality in U.S. says she was healthy and active

April 22, 2020
Two nurses test for coronavirus in California.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Patricia Dowd's family attributed her death on Feb. 6 to a heart attack, but this week, they learned she tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, making her the first such documented fatality in the U.S.

Dowd, 57, lived in San Jose, California, and was a manager at a semiconductor company. Before the Santa Clara County medical examiner determined through an autopsy that Dowd had COVID-19, the first documented coronavirus death in the United States was recorded in Kirkland, Washington, on Feb. 29. Santa Clara County health officials did not name Dowd, but her identity was verified with her family by the Los Angeles Times.

Dowd's family said she exercised, wasn't on any medication, and ate healthy. She experienced flu-like symptoms in the days before her death, but seemed to be recovering and worked from home the morning she died. Dowd's brother-in-law, Jeff Macias, told the Times she liked to travel abroad, and so did her co-workers. "Where did this come from if it wasn't her traveling?" he said. "Patricia may not be the first. It's just the earliest we have found so far. Let's keep looking so we know the extent of it — that's the greater good, for everyone else and my family included."

Santa Clara County health officials also reported two additional newly uncovered COVID-19 deaths, on Feb. 17 and March 6. Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told the Times this is evidence the coronavirus was spreading in the Bay Area earlier than expected, presumably with "some significant level of virus circulating in our community in early February and probably in late March and who knows how much earlier."

Cody also explained that the coronavirus was detected in the deceased so late because of limited testing, and health officials needing to take the time to study the virus, otherwise it "would be difficult to pick out what was influenza and what was COVID-19." Catherine Garcia

the coronavirus crisis
Amid coronavirus outbreak, Tyson Foods closes its largest pork plant

April 22, 2020
A Tyson Foods sign.
AP Photo/April L. Brown, File

Tyson Foods on Wednesday announced that it will close its Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant — the company's largest — due to the coronavirus quickly spreading through its employee ranks.

The plant employs 2,800 workers, and they will continue to receive pay during the closure. There are 374 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County, and local health officials have linked 182 of those cases to the Waterloo plant. Tyson said all employees will get tested for COVID-19 later this week, and that will help them decide when to reopen the plant.

Last week, Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart called on Tyson to shutter the facility, and on Wednesday he told CNN the closure will "prove to be a positive step forward in preparing our community for flattening the curve." Many of the workers are people of color, he added, and do not have the luxury of working from home. "It hurts when it feels like your pleas to people fall on deaf ears," Hart said. "This isn't a political issue. ... It's a humanitarian issue."

The plant shutting down affects people on the outside as well, Steve Stouffer, president of the Tyson Fresh Meats group, said in a statement. The facility is "part of a larger supply chain that includes hundreds of independent farmers, truckers, distributors, and customers, including grocers," he said. "The closure has significant ramifications beyond our company." Catherine Garcia

all eyes on iran
Iran says it launched its 1st military satellite

April 22, 2020
The launch of Noor.
Sepahnews via AP

Iran on Wednesday said it successfully launched its first military satellite into orbit, on the same day President Trump tweeted that he instructed the "United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps said the satellite, called Noor, "orbited the Earth at 264 miles. This action will be a great success and a new development in the field of space for Islamic Iran." The country, which denies that its space program is trying to develop intercontinental ballistic missile technology, launched its first civilian satellite in 2009.

Trump's Wednesday morning tweet was in response to an incident that took place last Wednesday, when 11 Iranian navy boats came within 10 yards of U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf. The United States called these actions "dangerous and provocative," as well as a violation of international law. Catherine Garcia

