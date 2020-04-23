See More Speed Reads
coronavirus fallout
Edit

Small music venues ask Congress for special consideration in coronavirus aid

6:24 p.m.
theater.
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

In an open letter to Congress sent Wednesday, National Independent Venue Association Board President Dayna Frank requested that independent venues have special consideration in acquiring Paycheck Protection Program loans to cover expenses during the coronavirus pandemic, reports Billboard.

More than 800 U.S. venues are members of the association, including the historic Orpheum Theater in Flagstaff, Arizona, and comedy club The Stand NYC.

The letter asks for the PPP to include industry-specific provisions, like increasing its loan cap to cover multiple venue locations and allowing tax relief for refunded tickets. "Our businesses were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country and, unfortunately, are also likely to be among the last to reopen," the letter reads.

Frank, who owns a music venue in Minneapolis, says the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in ticket refunds for more than 100,000 concerts. She argued the importance of small venue stages not only in local communities but also in the music industry as a whole. "The world could be without the next Lady Gaga, Kenny Chesney, Chance the Rapper, or Bruce Springsteen if we cease to exist," Frank wrote.

Members of the music industry have also turned to other measures to get by. Rather than waiting for federal relief funding, artists like Moksha Sommer have sought aid from nonprofits like MusiCares, which launched March 17 and has already raised more than $10 million, Billboard reports. Sommer is one of 9,000 who received a one-time aid check of $1,000. Sommer said the funding will help her pay bills and plan for the future, but Frank told congressional leaders the industry at large is in dire need of a larger "lifeline." Read more at Billboard. Diana Riojas

whistleblowers
Edit

Scientist removed as director of federal agency working on coronavirus vaccine to file whistleblower complaint

6:50 p.m.
Bottles of hydroxychloroquine.
Yuri Cortez/AFP via Getty Images

Attorneys for Rick Bright, the federal scientist who once led the department leading coronavirus vaccine development, said on Thursday he is filing a whistleblower complaint, alleging that he was ousted because he did not promote a drug treatment touted by President Trump.

Bright was removed on Tuesday as director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and given a job at the National Institutes of Health with fewer responsibilities. Bright's lawyers said they will file formal complaints with the inspector general of the Health and Human Services Department and the federal Office of Special Counsel, which will detail "the retaliatory treatment to which he was subjected by HHS political leadership after raising appropriate science-based concerns about White House pressure on treatment and vaccines related to the COVID-19 pandemic."

The filings will also "make clear that Dr. Bright was sidelined for one reason only — because he resisted efforts to provide unfettered access to potentially dangerous drugs, including chloroquine, a drug promoted by the administration as a panacea, but which is untested and possibly deadly when used improperly. The facts and concerns raised by Dr. Bright are compelling and well-documented and soon they will be public."

Bright released a statement on Wednesday saying he believes he was removed as director after he made it known he felt "the billions of dollars allocated by Congress to address the COVID-19 pandemic" should be put "into safe and scientifically vetted solutions, and not in drugs, vaccines, and other technologies that lack scientific merit." When asked about this by reporters, Trump said he had never heard of Bright. Catherine Garcia

coronavirus money
Edit

Trump mega donor and former EU ambassador Gordon Sondland got a PPP loan

5:14 p.m.
Gordon sondland.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Small business owners have had a lot of trouble securing loans to help them weather the coronavirus crisis. Gordon Sondland's business didn't.

Sondland is the founder of Provenance Hotels, a chain of high-end joints that secured a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program, which will distribute more than $300 billion. But he's probably better known as the former U.S. ambassador to the European Union who played a major role in President Trump's impeachment — and who got his job after making a $1 million donation to Trump's inaugural committee.

Provenance Hotels laid off around 1,000 employees, and said it hopes to use the loan to hire them back. Sondland didn't work for the company for the past few years while in the White House, but he'll become its chair again in May after Provenance's president stepped down amid the financial panic. Sondland's wife Katherine Durant remained Provenance's CEO during the ex-ambassador's time in office.

The funding for small business loans doled out under the federal COVID-19 relief package ran dry within days of its passage. It has since been revealed that huge national chains, including some with valuations over $100 million, managed to secure loans while far smaller businesses never made it through the long lines to apply. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Maxine Waters says on House floor her sister is dying of coronavirus

4:13 p.m.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on the House floor Thursday said her sister is dying after contracting COVID-19.

Waters spoke Thursday in support of Congress' $484 billion coronavirus relief bill, which replenishes the small business loan program and provides funding for hospitals and for coronavirus testing. During the floor debate, Waters revealed her sister is suffering from the disease and dedicated the relief package to her, The Hill reports.

"I'm going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister, who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus," she said.

Waters' dedication to her sister came after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) announced her oldest brother died this week after testing positive for the coronavirus.

"It's hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or to say 'I love you' one more time — and no funeral for those of us who loved him to hold each other close," Warren wrote. "I'll miss you dearly my brother."

The House is expected to pass the coronavirus relief bill, which President Trump has said he will sign. Looking ahead, Waters said she's "already working on additional coronavirus relief legislation" and looks "forward to working with my colleagues on the next relief package." Brendan Morrow

Ouch
Edit

Cuomo rips McConnell's 'blue state bailout' by noting 'your state is living on the money that we generate'

3:03 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) says he doesn't think this is a time for politics. But seeing as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ventured into that territory first, well, Cuomo has some things to say.

McConnell drew bipartisan condemnation on Wednesday when he called federal funding for state and local governments "blue state bailouts," despite senators on both sides of the aisle asking for that funding. Cuomo took McConnell to task in a Thursday press conference, first laying out why he finds state and local government funding to be so important, and then decrying McConnell's "obsessive political bias and anger."

Cuomo then brought up some cold hard numbers. While New York state contributes billions more dollars to the federal government than it gets in return, McConnell's state of Kentucky relies on billions of dollars of federal funding each year, prompting Cuomo to ask, "Sen. McConnell, who's getting bailed out here?" Kathryn Krawczyk

expect the unexpected
Edit

Tom Brady stuns Tampa Bay resident by accidentally trespassing into their house

2:05 p.m.
Tom Brady.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It's not every day that you find Tom Brady wandering around your home, but that's what happened to one Tampa Bay resident earlier this month.

Speaking to TMZ, David Kramer recalled being stunned when the newly-minted Buccaneers quarterback waltzed through his front door without knocking, having mixed up Kramer's home with that of the Buc's offensive coordinator, who lived next door. "I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house," Kramer said. "He didn't even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I'll never forget the look on his face."

Brady instantly understood his mistake when he saw Kramer, and left immediately, apologizing profusely. The former Patriot legend addressed TMZ's report on Twitter on Thursday, joking, "Trespassing in parks, breaking and entering ... Just making myself at home in Tompa Bay!" Jeva Lange

One small step
Edit

Trump adviser suggests reopening economy by putting 'everybody in a space outfit'

1:52 p.m.
Stephen Moore.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

One of President Trump's economic advisers has an admittedly "crazy" idea for how to reopen the country amid the coronavirus pandemic: space outfits.

Stephen Moore, a member of Trump's economic task force, spoke to The New York Times this week about restarting the U.S. economy, saying he's been advising the president about how "we have to really get things opened" as soon as May 1st. But how are states to send people back to work in a safe way that doesn't endanger public health? Moore offered a bit of an ... out of the box ... suggestion.

"I was thinking this morning, and this is just kind of a thought experiment because I was thinking about this — why don't we just put everybody in a space outfit or something like that?" Moore asked. "No. Seriously."

The Times noted to Miller that "well, we'd have to make the space outfits," a fact he acknowledged while continuing to spitball.

"I mean, just thinking out loud, and maybe this is a crazy idea, but instead of just locking down the economy, putting everybody in a kind of — you're right," Moore said. "You have to make 200 million of these, but it wouldn't have cost $3 trillion to do that. ... I mean, I was looking online, and there are all these kinds of suits that they're building now that you're not exposed and you're breath — kind of ventilator."

The Times quickly moved on without nearly as many follow-up questions as expected, with Moore proceeding to claim the U.S. may not be able to "afford to wait" for more testing as experts have called for. Moore did, however, note multiple times in the interview that "I'm not a health expert" and at one point acknowledged while discussing one aspect of the pandemic, "Maybe I've got this wrong." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Antibody tests suggest 2.7 million New Yorkers may have been infected with coronavirus, Cuomo says

1:21 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) on Thursday detailed preliminary findings from the state's first antibody testing study, saying it suggests almost three million residents may have been infected with the coronavirus.

Cuomo in his daily news briefing on Thursday discussed early results after announcing that New York's Department of Health would conduct antibody testing statewide to figure out how much of the population is immune to the novel coronavirus and what the infection rate is. The sample size for the first phase was 3,000 people, who were tested out at stores in 19 counties.

"What we found so far is the statewide number is 13.9 percent tested positive for having the antibodies," Cuomo said. "What does that mean? It means these are people who were infected and who developed the antibodies to fight the infection."

In New York City, Cuomo said, 21.2 percent tested positive for having the antibodies. The governor noted that those who were tested were "by definition" people who were outside of their homes.

But if the state's infection rate is 13.9 percent, Cuomo said, this "changes the theories of what the death rate is," as this would mean about 2.7 million people have been infected statewide, and so based on the current death toll, this would mean the death rate is about 0.5 percent. However, Cuomo noted there are "big caveats" here: that this is preliminary data and that the death toll being used to get that number isn't accurate because deaths at home need to be added.

These numbers come after Oxiris Barbot, New York City's health commissioner, said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city is just "the tip of the iceberg." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2020 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.