Cuomo has a higher coronavirus approval rating than Trump among New York Republicans

In New York, state loyalty trumps party loyalty — at least during a pandemic.

In a new poll from Siena College, New York Gov. Andrew (D) garnered a 74 percent approval rating for his response to the coronavirus pandemic among Republicans in his state. That alone isn't surprising since Cuomo's praise has been well-documented and American leaders tend to have high approval ratings across the board during crises. But things get a little more interesting when President Trump is thrown into the picture.

Trump also has a high approval rating among Republicans, but his 72 percent actually trails the Democratic governor, which is a bit of a shocker.

Cuomo coronavirus approval among NY voters = 84% approve/15% disapprove

Trump = 34% approve/65% disapprove

Cuomo even has a higher corona approval rating than Trump w/ NY Republicans and conservatives. That is quite remarkable in this polarized era. Via new @SienaResearch poll: pic.twitter.com/Gu9QanspIj — Nick Gourevitch (@nickgourevitch) April 27, 2020

New York Democrats, on the other hand, did not express as much cross-party support. Only 17 percent think Trump is doing a good job, compared to 93 percent who are pleased with Cuomo's performance.

The Siena College poll was conducted between April 19-23 among 803 New York registered voters over the phone. The margin of error is 3.7 percent.