Everyone is extremely jealous of Gigi Hadid's unborn child

As you may have heard by now, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly having their first baby together, thereby making a genetic embarrassment out of every other human alive.

But rather than be jealous of the looks of the sure-to-be-gorgeous child of a yet-unknown sex, fans couldn't get over the family that the lucky baby is being born into either. "Imagine your mum being Gigi Hadid your dad being Zayn Malik and your aunts being Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa ... THE POWER," marveled one (Lipa notably is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi's younger brother).

"Literally imagine winning at life and while not even being born yet," tweeted another.

zayn and gigi when their baby turns out to be some kind of otherworldly creature that's come to save the worldpic.twitter.com/a42DCi04h4 — ً (@bhongmin) April 28, 2020

gigi and zayn’s child is going to look like the humanized version of this picture pic.twitter.com/h2XjJSbrXz — RUBY✨ (@17MINUTESX) April 28, 2020

"This Zayn and Gigi news needs to be real," added a third. "2020 can't let me down again." Jeva Lange