winning the genetic lottery
Everyone is extremely jealous of Gigi Hadid's unborn child

10:26 a.m.

As you may have heard by now, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are reportedly having their first baby together, thereby making a genetic embarrassment out of every other human alive.

But rather than be jealous of the looks of the sure-to-be-gorgeous child of a yet-unknown sex, fans couldn't get over the family that the lucky baby is being born into either. "Imagine your mum being Gigi Hadid your dad being Zayn Malik and your aunts being Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa ... THE POWER," marveled one (Lipa notably is dating Anwar Hadid, Gigi's younger brother).

"Literally imagine winning at life and while not even being born yet," tweeted another.

"This Zayn and Gigi news needs to be real," added a third. "2020 can't let me down again." Jeva Lange

Solving COVID
Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donates $13.6 million to coronavirus antibody testing in San Francisco

11:22 a.m.

Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan's charitable organization is dedicating $13.6 million to figure out how COVID-19 is spreading around San Francisco and when it'll be safe to reopen.

The Facebook founder and his wife, a pediatrician, set up the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative in 2015, dedicating the company to curing, preventing, and managing disease worldwide. The initiative established the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, and it, along with Stanford University and the University of California, San Francisco, will conduct two antibody studies using the new funding, Zuckerberg announced Wednesday.

The first of the two studies will enroll 4,000 Bay Area residents into a program where they'll be tested monthly for both COVID-19 and antibodies that indicate they've had the disease in the past. It'll run from April to December and examine where new coronavirus cases are coming from, and ultimately aims to inform a safe reopening of the area.

The second study will enroll 3,500 frontline health care workers in a weekly antibody testing program to determine how quickly nurses and doctors get infected. It'll also look to see if the antibodies workers develop after recovery keep them from contracting the disease again, and if so, for how long.

Both studies are meant to learn more about how the virus is traveling in the Bay Area, but they could have worldwide implications by figuring out just how the virus spreads and if its antibodies can protect people from further infection. Kathryn Krawczyk

a closer look
Navy secretary announces 'deeper review' into USS Theodore Roosevelt after ousted captain's firing

10:53 a.m.
Capt. Brett Crozier
U.S. Navy via Getty Images

The Navy recently recommended that the captain who was ousted after warning about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship be reinstated, but that decision has now been put off while a "deeper review" takes place.

Adm. Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, last week recommended that Capt. Brett Crozier be reinstated after he was relieved of command over a letter he wrote warning about a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

On Wednesday, however, Acting Navy Secretary James McPherson said that after speaking to Gilday about his recommendation, he has "unanswered questions" from the initial inquiry that "can only be answered by a deeper review." McPherson said he's ordering Gilday "to conduct a follow-on command investigation" to "provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt."

Then-Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly had criticized Crozier for sending his letter, which leaked to the press, to a "broad array of people." Modly later resigned after describing Crozier as "too naive or too stupid" to run the ship.

News of the review came after Politico reported that Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Milley recommended to Defense Secretary Mark Esper that a decision on Crozier's reinstatement be deferred while a fuller investigation is opened. McPherson reportedly agreed with Gilday at first about reinstating Crozier but changed his mind based on Milley's recommendation. According to Politico, Milley thought "that a larger investigation should be conducted" but he "was not against Crozier being reinstated." The Associated Press reports the new investigation is intended to not last more than 30 days. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Gilead says clinical trials show coronavirus patients responding to antiviral drug

10:42 a.m.
Gilead Sciences.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Gilead Sciences on Wednesday revealed some promising news about remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment.

The company said its own trial, as well one overseen by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, met their goals, with coronavirus patients reportedly responding well to the drug, reports CNBC. The data from the NIAID is still under wraps, though it's expected to be released at an upcoming briefing.

As for Gilead's trial, which involved 397 patients with severe COVID-19 cases, at least 50 percent of patients treated with a 5-day dosage of remdesivir improved and more than half were discharged from the hospital within two weeks. The overall mortality rate of the study was 7 percent, and relatively few patients developed bad side effects from the drug.

There are caveats, of course. The trial wasn't evaluated against a control group of patients who didn't receive the drug. It's also unclear if the high survival and improvement rates may have been natural recoveries from less severe cases. Still, the news is considered encouraging, albeit far from a "home run," as former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said after seeing the results. He also reiterated that even if remdesivir is effective, it's a treatment, not a cure.

The NIAID study is considered the most important test, Stat News reports, so the results will be watched closely. Read more at Stat News and CNBC. Tim O'Donnell

road trip anyone?
This visualization shows how droplets from a single cough can infect an entire airplane

9:55 a.m.

The coronavirus pandemic has likely turned people off from air travel for a bit, and this visualization produced by Purdue University probably won't change their minds.

The motion graphic shows the aftermath of just a single cough on an airplane, with tiny invisible droplets dispersing widely throughout the cabin, potentially infecting a large number of fellow travelers. That's not a pleasant thought, even in non-pandemic times.

(Qingyan Chen, Purdue University School of Mechanical Engineering)

It's not exactly news that airplanes pose a risk for getting sick since folks are in close quarters for hours at a time, and developments to combat the spread of viruses are well underway. That might not be comforting right now, but researchers believe breakthroughs are possible, The Washington Post reports. One solution may be ultraviolet lights that can destroy viruses and not harm humans — they're being tested by Columbia University. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

economic consequences
The health-care industry took a shockingly big hit in Q1

9:40 a.m.

The health-care industry is surprisingly suffering in the middle of a pandemic.

The U.S. GDP shrunk 4.8 percent in the first three months of the year, Commerce Department numbers released Wednesday reveal. That's the biggest economic contraction since the Great Recession, and health care accounts for half of that downfall at a 2.25 percent loss, economist Justin Wolfers noted.

It may seem ironic that health care is shrinking even as hospitals hit capacity with COVID-19 patients. But elective surgeries have been halted across the country, cutting hospitals' revenue streams by billions of dollars in just the past few months and putting around 100,000 health care workers out of jobs. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus research
Coronavirus is much deadlier than the flu, whichever data you use

9:30 a.m.
A funeral in Illinois
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Researchers are still learning a lot about the COVID-19 coronavirus: what it does to the body, what other animals it infects — dogs, for example — how to treat the disease, and, of course, how contagious and lethal the new virus is for humans. Antibody tests, designed to determine how many people have been infected with the coronavirus, suggest the coronavirus is less fatal for the average individual, and far more contagious, than originally believed.

Some people, largely conservative opinion journalists, cite the serology data to argue the coronavirus outbreak is no more deadly than the seasonal flu and the U.S. has overreacted. Infectious disease experts come to the opposite conclusion. "I think it is the worst pandemic since 1918," Cecile Viboud, an epidemiologist at the National Institutes of Health's Fogarty International Center, tells The Washington Post.

There are two fatality rates: the case fatality rate, measuring symptomatic COVID-19 patients who die, and the infection fatality rate, which covers everyone infected with the coronavirus. The case fatality rates "have been about 6 percent globally as well as in the United States," the Post reports, while the infection fatality rate is now believed — based on antibody tests — to be anywhere from 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent. You may have read that the seasonal flu has a fatality rate of 0.1 percent, but that's the case fatality rate. So even if the coronavirus infection fatality rate is 0.2 percent, as a controversial study of California's Santa Clara County suggested, "it would still be deadlier than the flu," the Post notes.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.S. has reported more than a million COVID-19 infections and 58,355 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. But that's almost certainly undercounting both numbers. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data analyzed by The New York Times show that total deaths in seven states were 50 percent higher than usual from March 8 to April 11.

The CDC will eventually count and sort these thousands of "excess deaths," the Times reports, but "right now, they are the most useful tool, several epidemiologists said, for measuring the impact of coronavirus in the United States" and around the world — and the deaths are clearly "far more than during a typical bad flu season." Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
The U.S. economy just experienced the biggest contraction since the Great Recession

9:29 a.m.
A sign alerts customers that a business in Queens is closed
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has dealt the U.S. economy its biggest quarterly contraction since the Great Recession.

The Commerce Department on Wednesday said that the economy contracted 4.8 percent during the first quarter of 2020, the worst decline in a quarter since 2008, The Washington Post reports. In the fourth quarter of 2008, the economy contracted 8.4 percent. This was the first quarterly drop in gross domestic product in six years, The Associated Press also notes.

The 4.8 percent number was worse than the 3.5 percent that economists were expecting, but experts warn the second quarter will be far more bleak, as the Post notes a decline of more than 30 percent is expected. Businesses in the United States began to close their doors near the end of the first quarter of 2020, and CNBC notes the latest Commerce Department numbers only factor in a few weeks of this shutdown.

These numbers come after data from the Labor Department showed that more than 26 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims over the past five weeks, meaning all of the job gains since the Great Recession have been wiped out. Brendan Morrow

