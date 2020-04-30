See More Speed Reads
coronavirus and religion
The Justice Department is apparently working with conservative Christian groups to fight COVID-19 policies

12:50 a.m.
Trump and William Barr
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Some churches and conservative Christian organizations are suing state and local governments for special exemptions to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, arguing that banning large gatherings violates their First Amendment rights. "They have been emboldened in recent days by increasing signs of support from a powerful ally: The Justice Department," The New York Times reports.

Attorney General William Barr assigned to top Justice Department lawyers Monday to monitor state and local policies "and, if necessary, take action to correct" those that "could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens." Justice Department officials and Trump Cabinet members have also participated in private and conference calls with leaders of conservatives organizations challenging measures implemented to slow the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, the Times reports.

The Justice Department has intervened formally in just one case so far, but conservative lawyers and activists hope the specter of DOJ involvement will be enough to persuade local leaders to create special carve-outs for churches. Tony Perkins, head of the Christian conservative Family Research Council, said he has pressed his case in calls with President Trump, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf. "At the end of this month, we'll be at 45 days since the president first issued his guidelines," Perkins said. "God only kept Moses on the mountain for 40 days."

Conservative groups are suing not just Democratic governors like Michigan's Gretchen Whitmer but also Republicans like Greg Abbott of Texas, who exempted religious services from his executive order, saying they would follow social distancing guidelines voluntarily. "I'm unaware of a church that would want its constituents, its parishioners, to be exposed to COVID-19," Abbott explained March 31.

The American Civil Liberties Union is also challenging some state and local COVID-19 mitigation measures, but not for churches protesting what the group sees as necessary and constitutional bans, ACLU chief Anthony Romero told the Times. "If DOJ challenges legitimate state orders on the COVID pandemic, Attorney General Barr will never be able to say that he believes in states' rights with a straight face." Read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber

It wasn't all bad
Tree-planting program in Pakistan benefits out-of-work laborers and the environment

12:57 a.m.
A 2018 photo shows trees in Pakistan.
Farooq Naeem/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of laborers in Pakistan who were out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic are being hired by the government to plant millions of trees across the country.

To slow down the spread of COVID-19, the country went on lockdown late last month. Two years ago, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami program, with the goal of planting that many trees over the course of five years in order to counter extreme weather linked to climate change. The program was briefly put on pause when the lockdown began, but Khan started it back up again, creating more than 63,600 jobs, Reuters reports.

There is a focus on hiring women and young people. Workers are all maintaining social distancing and wearing masks as they plant saplings, serve as forest firefighters, and set up nurseries. The goal is to plant 50 million trees this year on state-owned forest land, making this program beneficial for the laborers and the environment. "All of us now have a way of earning daily wages again to feed our families," construction worker Abdul Rahman told Reuters. Catherine Garcia

trump vs china
Trump claims China doesn't want him to be re-elected

April 29, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said Chinese officials will "do anything they can" to ensure he is not re-elected in November, telling Reuters that the way Beijing has handled the coronavirus pandemic is proof of this.

In the United States, there are more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and at least 60,000 people have died from the virus. Trump pushed back at critics who say he didn't act fast enough in the early days of the pandemic, when he declared coronavirus was "going to disappear" like "a miracle." China should have been more forthcoming with information on the virus, Trump told Reuters, and the country's officials are "constantly using public relations to try to make it like they're innocent parties."

Trump believes China "will do anything they can to have me lose" the presidential election because he has been tough on trade. When asked if he would consider imposing more tariffs against China, Trump responded, "There are many things I can do. We're looking for what happened." Catherine Garcia

Yikes
New York paid man who tweeted at Trump $69 million for ventilators he never delivered

April 29, 2020
A ventilator.
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

In late March, New York state paid an electrical engineer in Silicon Valley $69.1 million for 1,450 ventilators that were never delivered, BuzzFeed News reports.

A state official told BuzzFeed News the engineer, Yaron Oren-Pines, "was recommended to us by the White House coronavirus task force because they were doing business with him as well. I think everyone was genuinely trying to help each other out and get supplies."

On March 27, three days after New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said he needed 30,000 ventilators, President Trump tweeted that General Motors and Ford needed to "GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!" Oren-Pines responded to Trump, saying, "We can supply ICU Ventilators, invasive and noninvasive. Have someone call me URGENT." Oren-Pines works in the mobile phone technology industry, BuzzFeed news reports, and does not appear to have any experience with medical devices or government contracting.

In early March, Cuomo signed an executive order to streamline getting much-needed medical equipment, allowing some payments for ventilators and personal protective equipment to go out before the orders were fulfilled. New York paid Oren-Pines $69.1 million on March 30, with Oren-Pines charging $47,656 for each ventilator — at least triple the price of top-of-the-line devices. This was the largest payment the New York Department of Health has made during the coronavirus pandemic.

With no ventilators ever delivered, the state's contract with Oren-Pines has been terminated, and a spokesperson for the New York Office of General Services told BuzzFeed News "a bulk of the money was returned to the state." Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to Cuomo, told BuzzFeed News that New York had "no choice but to overturn every rock to find ventilators and other needed equipment. States were forced to fend for themselves to purchase lifesaving supplies to combat a global pandemic and with all modeling showing a more severe spread of this virus with more hospitalizations and more fatalities." Catherine Garcia

trump travels
Trump expected to visit Arizona next week, wants to go to Ohio 'very soon'

April 29, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump on Wednesday said he plans on going to Arizona next week, and hopes to visit Ohio "very soon."

Arizona and Ohio are both battleground states. Trump hasn't left Washington, D.C., since March 28, when he went to Norfolk, Virginia, to send off the USNS Comfort. Senior administration officials told USA Today that Trump will likely visit an Arizona manufacturing plant that makes masks. Over the last few weeks, Vice President Mike Pence has visited some manufacturing and health care facilities, and is set to travel to Kokomo, Indiana, on Thursday to tour a GM ventilator plant.

Because of the pandemic, it's "too soon for the big everybody-get-together-and-stand-next-to-each-other crowds," Trump said, but he hopes that in the "not-too-distant future, we'll have some massive rallies and people will be sitting next to each other. I can't imagine a rally where you have every fourth seat full — every sixth seat's empty for every one that you have full. That wouldn't look too good. I hope we're going to be able to do some good, old-fashioned 25,000-person rallies where everyone is going wild because they love our country." Catherine Garcia

reports
Report: Trump incensed by internal polling that shows him losing to Biden

April 29, 2020
Donald Trump.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

In an attempt to get President Trump to stop holding daily coronavirus briefings, several advisers shared with him last week internal polling showing him lagging behind former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, in key swing states, three people with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post.

Trump's poll numbers have been dropping over the last several weeks, and with the coronavirus death toll rising and the economy spiraling, advisers wanted to encourage him to hold fewer briefings and to stop taking questions from reporters. In a call last Wednesday with campaign manager Brad Parscale and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump was informed of two polls — one from his campaign, the other from the RNC — that showed him behind Biden.

Aides say Trump does not trust data that isn't good for him, and rebuffed the idea of not holding coronavirus briefings, saying people "loved" them and think he is "fighting for them," one person told the Post. During a briefing the next day, Trump suggested injecting bleach as a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The polling data put Trump in a horrible mood for the rest of the week, aides told the Post, and at one point he called Parscale to yell at him. He cursed throughout the phone call, they added, and said, "I'm not losing to Joe Biden." One aide told the Post that Trump said he might sue Parscale, but was joking. After the call, Parscale told others that Trump was just venting. On Tuesday, Parscale visited the Oval Office to deliver poll numbers that weren't so grim, aides said, lifting Trump's spirits. Read more at The Washington Post. Catherine Garcia

because someday this will end
Michigan governor introduces a GI Bill for frontline workers

April 29, 2020
Gretchen Whitmer.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Michigan wants to thank its frontline workers by helping them prepare for their future careers.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) on Wednesday unveiled what she's calling "Futures for Frontliners." It'll provide a tuition-free college education or technical certification to essential workers who stayed on during the COVID-19 pandemic, much like what the GI Bill does for military members, veterans, and their dependents.

Workers "staffing our hospitals and nursing homes, stocking the shelves at grocery stores, providing child care to critical infrastructure workers, manufacturing PPE, protecting public safety, picking up trash or delivering supplies" are among those who'd be eligible for the program, Whitmer said in a Wednesday statement. It'll "ensure tuition-free college opportunities and give these dedicated Michiganders an opportunity to earn a technical certificate, associate degree or even a bachelor’s degree," she continued.

Whitmer didn't release many details about the program, including when it'll take effect or how workers will apply, the Detroit Free Press noted. Federal grant money will be used to cover the program's costs, she said. Whitmer also indicated support for Sen. Gary Peters' (D-Mich.) proposal to extend hazard pay of an additional $13 an hour to essential workers. Kathryn Krawczyk

wait til next year
Baseball Hall of Fame postpones 2020 induction ceremony to 2021

April 29, 2020
Larry Walker and Derek Jeter.
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

MLB legends Derek Jeter and Larry Walker will have to wait another year to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The museum's board of directors came to the unsurprising decision to postpone the induction ceremony scheduled for this summer until July 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Jeter and Walker, the late Marvin Miller (an executive) and Ted Simmons will also be enshrined in Cooperstown next year.

There's a chance they'll be joined on stage by a few others when the time comes, although there are no surefire candidates making their ballot debut this year, while the three most likely existing candidates — Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Jeter's former Yankees teammate Roger Clemens — are all controversial.

Walker, Simmons, and Jeter all signaled their support of the decision, with Simmons calling it "the wisest and smartest thing to do." Read the full statement here. Tim O'Donnell

