Solving COVID
Scientists discover 5 FDA-approved drugs are effective at stopping coronavirus spread in the body

10:31 a.m.
Researchers develop coronavirus vaccine.
DOUGLAS MAGNO / AFP) (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images

A massive global collaboration of scientists has discovered several possible ways we could treat COVID-19.

Dozens of researchers have discovered that five existing drugs and a range of other drug compounds are effective at blocking COVID-19 from infecting human cells, they revealed in a study published Thursday in the scientific journal Nature. While the lab study doesn't take into account the drugs' effects on other parts of the body, it "could lead to a therapeutic regimen to treat COVID-19," the study says.

To study how certain drugs affect the coronavirus, the scientists first broke down what human proteins the virus manipulates. They then looked for known drugs and experimental compounds that affect those proteins, and tested 47 of them against the virus. Five existing drugs that are already FDA-approved to treat other diseases proved effective at blocking COVID-19's spread, including the much-discussed malaria drug hydroxychloroquine. Several experimental compounds, most developed as potential cancer treatments, also proved effective.

The paper was sure to note that these tests happened outside of the human body, so no one should try taking the tested drugs unless it's in a controlled study. The University of California, San Francisco led the study, but scientists from around the world made contributions. Find the whole study here and read more about it at the San Francisco Chronicle. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus
As some states reopen, new case data shows the U.S. is far from being out of the woods

10:45 a.m.
A restaurant reopens in Georgia.
Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

At least a dozen states apparently recorded their highest single-day death tolls from COVID-19 this week as governors across the country have moved forward with plans to reopen. Texas, Florida, and Illinois notably recorded their deadliest days of the pandemic within hours of their respective governors announcing intentions to roll back local lockdown restrictions.

Texas, which saw its deadliest day Thursday with 50 new deaths, will allow for the reopening of "restaurants, retailers, malls, and movie theaters" at 25 percent capacity, The Hill reports. Florida, which saw new deaths leap by 83 on Tuesday, is allowing more beaches to reopen as well as certain businesses, beginning Monday, The Miami Herald writes. Illinois saw a record 144 people die in a 24-hour period this week, will go ahead with "state parks, golf courses, retail stores, and garden centers" reopening, CNN reports. Many additional states, including Iowa, which saw its highest death toll Wednesday, are also going forward with plans to energize the economy, with governors telling workers who refuse to go back to their jobs due to health concerns that they'll lose their unemployment benefits.

Overall, new cases of coronavirus are increasing in 18 states as well as in Puerto Rico, according to analysis by The New York Times. Cases have plateaued in 20 states, and are only on the downswing in 13 states plus Guam. Additionally, experts fear that coronavirus cases are being unreported nationwide due to ongoing problems with adequate testing; excess mortality data suggests there are as many as 25,000 additional people who have died due to the pandemic, whether they actually contracted COVID-19 or it impacted their health in other ways.

This week, confirmed U.S. deaths due to COVID-19 exceeded the death toll of the entirety of the 20-year Vietnam War, passing 63,000. The first known death from coronavirus in the U.S. was on Feb. 6. Jeva Lange

'real for Dr. Ford but not for Tara Reade?'
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski grills Joe Biden: 'Are women to be believed unless it pertains to you?'

9:42 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden denied Tara Reade's sexual assault claims against him in an interview for the first time on Friday, facing questions about his past statements on believing assault allegations.

MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski interviewed Biden Friday morning about Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993, confronting the presumptive Democratic nominee with his 2018 statement that when women come forward with assault allegations, "you've got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she's talking about is real." Biden's comments came as then Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had been accused of sexual assault by Christine Blasey Ford.

"As it pertained to Dr. Ford, high level Democrats said she should be believed, that they believed it happened," Brzezinski said. "You said if someone like Dr. Ford were to come out, the essence of what she is saying has to be believed, has to be real. Why is it real for Dr. Ford but not for Tara Reade?"

Biden said that he's "not suggesting" Reade didn't have a right to come forward with her claim, which he "unequivocally" denied during the interview and in a written statement. Brzezinski continued to push Biden, also asking, "Are women to be believed unless it pertains to you?"

Biden responded that women who come forward should "start off with the presumption they're telling the truth," and "then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts. And the facts in this case do not exist. They never happened." Brendan Morrow

Ouch
You may be required to take a blood test before your next flight

9:38 a.m.
What would you do to get on a plane?
iStock

Bad news for needle-phobes: You may soon be required to take a blood test before you're allowed to board a plane.

Airlines have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with passenger traffic down up to 95 percent during the outbreak. As air travel begins to ratchet back up in the coming months, though, the health of passengers is going to be paramount — already a number of airlines are requiring passengers wear masks on board. A new report by Axios suggests measures post-coronavirus could go even further than that, with travelers potentially required "to have your blood tested" via finger-prick "to prove you're in good health before boarding."

It would not be a totally unprecedented move. Emirates has already rolled out an on-site "quick blood test" for travelers passing through Dubai International Airport, which returns results within 10 minutes. The blood test, though, doesn't check for "active coronavirus infections," CNN Travel clarifies, but rather for "proteins in the immune system, known as antibodies … Their presence means a person was exposed to the virus and developed antibodies against it." However, such a test would not catch everyone who's just getting sick because in the early days of an infection, antibodies are not yet being produced at a detectable level.

Still, blood tests may be one of many changes coming to protect travelers as the country begins to slowly reopen. Other possible changes could include requiring passengers to arrive at the airport four hours early to pass through a "disinfection tunnel" prior to entering the airport, a required proof-of-antibodies certificate, or extreme social distancing measures at boarding gates. Read more about what could be coming for air travelers at Axios. Jeva Lange

coronavirus and the economy
Laid-off employees reluctant to return to reopened jobs may lose unemployment benefits

9:02 a.m.
Waitress in Mexico City
Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images

Several states are lifting their COVID-19 mitigation orders Friday, allowing many businesses to reopen, usually with some health precautions in place. In Georgia, for example, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is lifting shelter-in-place orders for most of the state, even with 37 new coronavirus deaths and 227 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. In Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is allowing restaurants, movie theaters, and retail stores to reopen at 25 percent capacity, a record 50 deaths and 1,033 new cases of COVID-19 were registered Thursday.

The businesses that choose to reopen need workers, and the workers being called back to their jobs face some tough choices.

Some states, most with Republican governors, have underscored that laid-off or furloughed employees who refuse to return to work will be aggressively barred from collecting unemployment benefits. "That's a voluntary quit," said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R). "Therefore, they would not be eligible for the unemployment money." In Oklahoma, where the minimum wage is $7.25, state economic officials encouraged employers to report unwilling workers and discussed scrapping the federal $600-a-week unemployment add-on to encourage people to return to work.

"These states are offering people the choice to endanger your life or starve," says the AFL-CIO's Damon Silvers.

Texas announced Thursday it will relax its unemployment rules so people at high risk of dying from COVID-19, workers who live with high-risk people, or those without child care can still collect unemployment benefits. But everyone else faces some hard choices, especially in the food service industry, as ProPublica's Jessica Huseman explains.

Texas businesses are making it easier for some workers. None of the major movie chains are reopening — they have no new movies to show, Texas Monthly notes — and some smaller and independent restaurants are opting to keep their dining rooms closed rather than reopen with 25 percent of seats. "All restaurants are not created equal as far as ability to generate revenue," Emily Williams Knight, head of the Texas Restaurant Association, tells The Texas Tribune. Peter Weber

breaking his silence
Biden denies Tara Reade's sexual assault allegation, asks National Archives to search for her complaint

8:29 a.m.
Joe Biden
Mandel Ngan / Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Friday for the first time denied former staffer Tara Reade's allegation that he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Biden broke his silence on Tara Reade's allegation of sexual assault after his campaign previously denied it, saying in a statement, "This never happened."

"While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated," Biden said. "One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny."

Biden also said he is requesting that the Secretary of the Senate ask the National Archives to identity a record of a complaint Reade says she filed and release it to the press.

Following the release of his statement, Biden addressed the allegation in an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe, reiterating, "It is not true. I'm saying unequivocally, it never, never happened. And it didn't. It never happened."

Regarding Reade's complaint, asked on MSNBC if he's confident there's no complaint, Biden said, "I'm confident there's nothing. ... I'm not worried about it at all." Later, he also said, "I know of no one who's aware that any complaint was made."

Asked what he would say to Reade, Biden said, "I don't know what is motivating her. I don't know what's behind any of it. But it's irrelevant. It never happened." Brendan Morrow

Sick Pence? None the Richer
Pence's office is selectively retaliating against reporters who disclosed its Mayo Clinic mask warning

6:12 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence wore a mask at a ventilator plant in Indiana on Thursday, two days after he was criticized for flouting the Mayo Clinic's rules by declining to wear facial covering. But for some reason, Pence's office seems to want to keep the story alive.

Karen Pence assured Fox News on Thursday that her husband had not been informed of the mandatory mask policy until after the Mayo tour concluded. This contradicted a since-deleted tweet from the Mayo Clinic, and two reporters tweeted after Karen Pence's interview that the vice president's office had informed them a day earlier about the Mayo Clinic's policy.

Steve Herman, who covers the White House for VOA News, said the White House Correspondents' Association informed him Pence's office has banned him from further travel on Air Force Two, The Washington Post reports. Pence's office and VOA later said discussions are still ongoing about any possible punishment. Gordon Lubold, who works for The Wall Street Journal, has not been sanctioned by Pence's office for his tweet.

The ostensible issue is Herman violating confidentiality rules. Monday's planning memo was marked "OFF THE RECORD AND FOR PLANNING PURPOSES ONLY," but that standard requirement is typically for security purposes, the Post reports, and "there's some question about how long the obligation lasts — whether it is permanent or only applies to the period before and during the trip." Herman's tweet was nearly 48 hours after the trip. Pence's office declined to comment. Peter Weber

the coronavirus crisis
Several states are experimenting with reopening Friday as federal coronavirus guidelines expire

5:15 a.m.
Texas is reopening
Paul Ratje/AFP/Getty Image

President Trump let the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's voluntary COVID-19 mitigation guidelines expire Thursday and several states are lifting some or all of their social distancing rules Friday, trying to balance public health against economic activity. Alabama, Georgia, Maine, and Tennessee are allowing their stay-at-home orders to expire, as is Texas, where restaurants, movie theaters, malls and retail stores can open at 25 percent capacity despite the number of coronavirus deaths hitting new highs. Other states, like Florida, are lifting their orders on Monday, while more than 20 states are keeping the social distancing rules in place. Public health officials warn that lifting measures without adequate testing and tracing measures could led to new outbreaks. Peter Weber

