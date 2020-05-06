See More Speed Reads
nevermind?
Edit

Trump says coronavirus task force will actually 'continue on indefinitely'

11:24 a.m.
Donald Trump
Brendan Smialowski / Getty Images

The state of the White House's coronavirus task force just became much more confusing.

After The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the White House was looking to "wind down" the coronavirus task force, Vice President Mike Pence confirmed that this was under consideration potentially for around Memorial Day, sparking criticism that the move was premature.

But President Trump seemed to walk this back on Wednesday morning. After praising the "fantastic job" the task force has done, Trump tweeted that "because of this success, the task force will continue on indefinitely," though with a "focus on SAFETY & OPENING UP OUR COUNTRY AGAIN," as well as vaccines and therapeutics.

Trump also said "we may add or subtract people" from the task force going forward. Previously, Trump said on Tuesday regarding the coronavirus task force, "we're now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening and we'll have a different group probably set up for that."

An official told Axios that the task force will "continue providing input, though the group will not be meeting in person as regularly as the focus changes toward vaccines, therapeutics, testing, and ultimately reopening the economy." The official also insisted this "does NOT mean doctors are being removed from the equation."

Reports that the coronavirus task force would be winding down appeared to come as a surprise even to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who told CBS News on Tuesday, "That's not true. I've been in every task force meeting, and that's not what they are doing." Politico also previously reported that "health officials and other aides inside the White House were not happy about the plans to dissolve the coronavirus task force." Brendan Morrow

She's back
Edit

Listen to Ruth Bader Ginsburg conduct Supreme Court questioning from her hospital room

11:27 a.m.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg has rebounded once again.

The 87-year-old Supreme Court justice was hospitalized Tuesday night with an inflamed gallbladder, just hours after she had participated in the court's livestreamed oral arguments. But by the next morning, she was on the phone again, questioning attorneys in a case regarding birth control coverage and the Affordable Care Act.

The Supreme Court livestreamed its oral arguments for the first time starting Monday as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps even the most longstanding American institutions shut down. On Wednesday, it tackled a case regarding whether employers could use religious or moral reasoning to refuse to provide contraceptives to employees in their health care plans. Listen to Ginsburg below. Kathryn Krawczyk

adjust expectations
Edit

Coronavirus vaccine expectations might be getting unrealistic

10:25 a.m.
Coronavirus vaccine development.
NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images

Some experts think there's been a communication problem when it comes to potential coronavirus vaccines, which has led to unrealistic expectations among the general population, Stat News reports.

That doesn't mean they aren't hopeful, or even optimistic, that one of the many vaccines in development will prove effective. The confusion is more about how widely available doses will be, if and when one is in production. "I don't think we're communicating very well at all with the public, because I keep having to tell these people, you know, even if we had a vaccine that showed some evidence of protection by September, we are so far from having a vaccine in people's arms," said Michael Osterholm, the director of the University of Minnesota's Center for Infectious Diseases Research and Policy.

If something is ready by September, like the vaccines being tested by Pfizer or the University of Oxford, they would likely only be available for emergency use, and health care workers would seemingly get the first batch of doses, Stat reports.

Production capacity will be a major holdup — companies are working rapidly to find a vaccine, and will continue to do so when making doses (which many argue should begin even before a potential vaccine is proven to work), but the sheer number of people who will require a vaccine, there's a long way to go; demand will far outweigh supply for a while. "I don't think that the general population will have a vaccine probably until the second half of 2021," said Robin Robinson, who formerly led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. "And that's if everything goes OK." Read more at Stat News. Tim O'Donnell

inactive listening
Edit

Trump let stay-at-home guidelines expire the same day experts warned him of deadly consequences

10:18 a.m.
President Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump keeps insisting the U.S. has overcome its medical supply shortage. His advisers keep reminding him that's not true.

On May 1, just hours after federal guidelines mandating Americans stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic expired, Trump announced that "we've ensured a ventilator for every patient who needs one," saying "the testing and the masks and all of the things, we've solved every problem." But that same day, Trump hopped on a conference call with medical experts who told him things weren't as rosy, recordings obtained by Politico reveal.

"The numbers of deaths definitely will be high," Daniel Jernigan, director of the Center for Disease Control's influenza division, told Trump on the May 1 call with FEMA and Health and Human Services Department officials, per Politico. Jernigan was describing what would happen if governors were allowed to reopen their states while COVID-19 cases continued to grow. A return to normal business would likely mean an "increase again in ventilator uses" by the second week of May, one official reportedly said. "Which means cases increase, and by early June, we surpass the number of ventilators we currently have," the official continued.

Officials on an April 24 call likewise reminded Trump of a shortage of hospital gowns, with one suggesting they decide on "alternatives that can be used in this period of sparse numbers of gowns," Politico reports. "Our main PPE shortfalls continue to be along the lines of gloves and gowns," an official reportedly reiterated on May 1." That warning was far from apparent in Trump's Wednesday morning tweet where he seemingly falsely insisted "gloves, gowns etc. are now plentiful." Read more at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

U.S. loses 20.2 million private sector jobs in April, ADP says

10:06 a.m.
Unemployment applications are handed in Hialeah, Florida
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A staggering 20.2 million private sector jobs were lost from March to April, the ADP National Employment Report said Wednesday.

This private payrolls loss during the coronavirus pandemic was the worst ADP has recorded in a month since it began tracking in 2002, far surpassing the previous worst report of 834,665 in February 2009, CNBC reports. The report, however, notes that since it's based on data through the 12th of April, it "does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on the overall employment situation." The number of Americans who filed initial unemployment claims recently passed 30 million in six weeks.

"Job losses of this scale are unprecedented," ADP Research Institute co-head Ahu Yildirmaz said, per CNBC. "The total number of job losses for the month of April alone was more than double the total jobs lost during the Great Recession."

This comes ahead of the report to be released Friday from the Labor Department that economists forecast will show an unemployment rate of 16 percent as about 21.5 million jobs were lost, USA Today reports. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, however, said this week the unemployment rate could end up being as high as 20 percent.

"We are looking at probably the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression," he said. Brendan Morrow

hello
Edit

Adele thanks essential workers, shows off weight loss in return to Instagram

8:14 a.m.

It may have been Adele's birthday this week, but she got the rest of us a gift with a stunning return to Instagram.

The "Hello" singer on Wednesday dropped her first Instagram post in almost five months, thanking the world for the well wishes after her birthday on Tuesday and offering a message of support for first responders and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You are truly our angels," she wrote, pretty much summing up how we all feel about the year at this point by adding, "2020 okay bye thanks x."

Adele also showed off her dramatic weight loss, looking almost unrecognizable in the photo. It not only had many, many people comparing her to Sarah Paulson, but also tons of celebrities freaking out in the comments.

"I mean are you kidding me," Chrissy Teigen wrote. "Looking gorgeous!" said Rita Wilson. Even Oprah Magazine chimed in, writing, "Our birthday gift should be an Adele 2020 album, yes?!" Sounds good to us. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

The U.S. has entered the 'death handoff' stage of the COVID-19 outbreak

7:52 a.m.

The U.S. COVID-19 death toll passed 71,000 Wednesday morning and the number of cases, currently marked at 1.2 million, keeps rising steadily. Trump administration and outside models both forecast significant upticks in death as states lift coronavirus mitigation measures — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) unexpectedly announced Tuesday that hair salons and public pools can open Friday, for example.

"For every indication of improvement in controlling the virus, new outbreaks have emerged elsewhere, leaving the nation stuck in a steady, unrelenting march of deaths and infections," The New York Times reports. New York City, the worst-hit area in the U.S., has seen a sizable drop in new cases, but new clusters are appearing in the South, Midwest, and other parts of the country. Taken as a whole, America's coronavirus curve has plateaued, but "the plateau is what I call a death handoff situation," University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told Politico.

"Coronavirus in America now looks like this," the Times summarizes:

More than a month has passed since there was a day with fewer than 1,000 deaths from the virus. Almost every day, at least 25,000 new coronavirus cases are identified, meaning that the total in the United States ... is expanding by between 2 and 4 percent daily. Rural towns that one month ago were unscathed are suddenly hot spots for the virus. It is rampaging through nursing homes, meatpacking plants, and prisons, killing the medically vulnerable and the poor, and new outbreaks keep emerging in grocery stores, Walmarts, or factories, an ominous harbinger of what a full reopening of the economy will bring. [The New York Times]

Trump acknowledged the tradeoff between death and opening businesses in an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, but his cost-benefit analysis tilts toward the economy and he is winding down the coronavirus task force without an apparent strategy to mitigate the risks. While Trump says the U.S. has ample tests to monitor the coronavirus and plenty of personal protective equipment to treat it, CDC and FEMA officials privately discuss shortfalls and fret about reopening too fast, Politico reports. Most Americans share their concerns. Peter Weber

Late night tackles Trump and coronavirus
Edit

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Trevor Noah wryly predict Trump's 'Trans-Mission Accomplished' moment

5:56 a.m.

"Big news from the endangered world of listening to scientists," because President Trump's is winding down his coronavirus task force, Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. "Basically, it looks like Trump's gonna try to declare victory over the coronavirus before the election," he added, suggesting he do it under a "Trans-Mission Accomplished" banner.

"Trump recently took an hour out of his busy schedule during the pandemic to sit down with the New York Post" and trash Seth Meyers and other late night hosts, wondering how they even got their jobs in comedy, Colbert said. "Well, I can't speak for Seth — he's very talented — but I'm an idiot, and the only reason I have this job is I married the daughter of Donald CBS and for some reason, he keeps putting me in charge of everything."

Late Night's Meyers cracked jokes about the Post interview but didn't mention Trump's jabs.

Jimmy Kimmel did, pointing to Trump's Tuesday afternoon tweet about the ratings of "no talent Stephen Colbert, nice guy Jimmy Fallon, and wacko 'last placer' Jimmy Kimmel." He helpfully suggested a more presidential tweet.

"The president took a field trip to day to Phoenix to visit a Honeywell factory where they're manufacturing N95 masks," and "I can think of no better metaphor for this presidency than Donald Trump not wearing a face mask to a face mask factory while the song 'Live and Let Die' blares in the background," Kimmel said. "I love that they didn't turn the volume on the Guns 'N Roses down even one notch for the president."

"Why are so many Americans resistant to wearing a mask in public?" Trevor Noah asked on The Daily Show. No, Trump doesn't wear one, and yes, "wearing a mask can make it a little harder to breathe. But you know what can make it a lot harder to breathe? Coronavirus." Also, "it is really weird to me that so many of these people who refuse to wear masks claim to be proud patriots who would do anything for their country," he added. "Because right now, America is at war with the coronavirus, and if you're going out in public without wearing a mask, well then, you're fighting for the other side."

The Late Show imagined if beachgoers were as nonchalant about sharks as they are about social distancing. Watch below. Peter Weber

