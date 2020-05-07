Tara Reade to offer message for Biden in on-camera interview with Megyn Kelly

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexual assault, is about to speak out in an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Kelly announced Thursday she has filmed an interview with Reade, who has alleged that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993 and has not appeared to discuss her claim in a major TV interview. Biden last week broke his silence on Reade's allegation after his campaign previously denied it, saying, "This never happened."

MK EXCLUSIVE: Former Biden staffer #TaraReade, who accuses FMR VP #JoeBiden of sexually assaulting her in 1993, sits down w/me in her first on-camera interview since Mr. Biden denied her accusations. Her story & some tough Q’s in a riveting exchange. A ton of news coming ... pic.twitter.com/8bvTntUIm8 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) May 7, 2020

"She gets very candid, very emotional, and handles many direct challenges to her account," Kelly told The Hill of the interview. "She also has a message directly for the former vice president."

The interview with Reade is to be released on Kelly's Instagram and YouTube accounts, where the former NBC host has uploaded some interviews since her show was canceled following controversial comments about blackface. Reade reportedly previously canceled a planned interview with Fox News' Chris Wallace, Deadline reports. Last month, The New York Times' Ben Smith reported that Fox News was the only network that invited Reade to appear, although Smith reports she later received invitations from CBS and CNN. CNN's Don Lemon recently said Reade canceled an interview due to "security concerns" following Biden's denial.

Reade has also now hired Douglas Wigdor's law firm to represent her, The New York Times reports. Brendan Morrow