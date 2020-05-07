California governor says state's 1st community spread COVID-19 case happened in a nail salon

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Thursday said the first spread of COVID-19 in the state started in a nail salon.

State health officials consider nail and hair salons and gyms high-risk businesses, and Newsom said because "this whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon," he is "very worried about that."

California has developed a four-phase reopening plan for the state, and is now in phase one. Under phase two, which is set to start Friday, some small businesses, like sporting goods stores and florists, can reopen in order to provide curbside pickup. California will not allow nail salons to reopen until phase three, and Newsom has not given a timeline for when that may happen.

Some states, like Georgia, have allowed nail salons to reopen, but Newsom has repeatedly said his plan is based on science and data, not protests, and will depend on how different parts of the state contain the outbreak. There have been more than 60,600 confirmed coronavirus cases in California, with at least 2,460 deaths, Johns Hopkins University data shows. Catherine Garcia