Pharma CEO says U.S. manufacturing capacity is 'limited' in event of coronavirus vaccine, treatment

Dr. Leonard Schleifer, the CEO of pharmaceutical company Regeneron, which is developing a coronavirus treatment, is optimistic that there will eventually be a breakthrough when it comes to combating the disease, whether that come in the form of a drug or a vaccine. But there will still be obstacles, he told CNN's Jack Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union.

If and when a vaccine or treatment hits the market, there's still the question of how people will be able to access it, considering pretty much everyone will want it. Schleifer isn't too concerned about distribution — he thinks whatever is available will be available at pharmacies and doctors' offices. Instead, he's more concerned about the United States' manufacturing capacity, which he described as "limited."

Schleifer thinks the one thing that's become clear throughout the pandemic is that the country needs more manufacturing capacity in place, generally speaking, so that if another novel virus rolls around in the future, the U.S. is in a better position to help everyone. Tim O'Donnell