Irish public health officials are reportedly advising that recovered coronavirus patients have short-term immunity

12:57 p.m.

Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team reportedly advised the country's Health Service Executive last week that recovered coronavirus patients have at least short-term immunity to COVID-19, RTE reports.

The actual guidance remains uncertain and is not yet public, so it's not clear how and why the NPHET reportedly settled on its stance. It's also unknown what happens after the suggested time frame of potential immunity expires. But Dr. Tony Holohan, the chief medical officer for the Irish Department of Health, said during a recent press conference that the department has accepted advice that people who have had lab confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the last three months could be regarded as "having an immunity, such that they could return to work," adding that experts will continually assess the situation.

There's been a lot of confusion about potential immunity to the coronavirus, so it's worth keeping an eye on what Ireland reveals about its findings going forward. Tim O'Donnell

Former Buttigieg staffers keep suggesting Joe Biden hold a Fortnite takeover

12:50 p.m.
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden is getting dangerously close to accepting the Democratic nomination on Zoom — but not if former staffers for Pete Buttigieg have anything to say about it.

Stefan Smith, who headed online engagement for Buttigieg's campaign, told Yahoo News late last week he'd like to see the 77-year-old Biden get way too online for comfort. This year's Democratic convention could "hop from digital events on Instagram Live to Facebook to Twitch to Twitter," Smith said. And for the DNC's keynote event, Biden could turn to Fortnite, just like rapper Travis Scott did for his incredibly popular virtual concert last month. "Give America a giant avatar of President Obama introducing another avatar of Joe Biden while they stand amidst a digital rendering of America through the ages," Smith suggested. "Give America Joe Biden accepting his nomination from a national monument like the Grand Canyon while the sun sets behind him."

Lis Smith, Buttigieg's communications director who has recently started proposing Biden get online, brought up the idea again in a conversation with Politico on Monday. "Travis Scott's takeover of Fortnite … if we could do that with Joe Biden," she said before conceding "that might be a little ambitious." If Biden's track record of glitchy virtual town halls and events continues, she's probably right. Kathryn Krawczyk

Ryan Murphy teases American Horror Story spinoff with screenshot of Zoom call with classic AHS actors

12:32 p.m.

American Horror Story: Quarantine? American Horror Story: Pandemic? American Horror Story: Zoom Call? There's time to workshop it, because series creator Ryan Murphy has announced a planned offshoot of his popular anthology series called American Horror Stories (plural!), which will consist of "one-hour contained episodes" rather than a season-long arc.

Murphy had revealed last week that the 10th season of AHS could be pushed back a full year because it was "weather-dependent," telling The Wrap "I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one." On Monday, Murphy tweeted a screenshot of a Zoom call with many core AHS actors including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Angela Bassett, confirming the spinoff is in the works and teasing "other stuff I cannot print."

While it's unclear what Murphy is referencing specifically, the star-studded Zoom call had one word on fan's minds: Reunion?! Check out the post below. Jeva Lange

40 percent of Americans say they personally know someone who has had coronavirus

12:25 p.m.
A sticker of the statue of Liberty wearing a mask is seen on May 10, 2020 in the Manhattan
Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

The percentage of Americans who personally know someone who has had COVID-19 has jumped 14 points since last month, a new poll has found.

In a Monmouth University survey released on Monday, 40 percent of Americans said they personally know someone who has gotten the coronavirus, up from 26 percent who said as much in a Monmouth poll released on April 13. Of those who do know someone who contracted COVID-19, 22 percent said this person was a friend, neighbor, or social acquaintance, while 14 percent said a family member contracted it and seven percent said a co-worker contracted it. Two percent of respondents also said they've had the virus themselves. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States has passed 1.3 million.

Although more Americans know someone who has had the virus, Monmouth notes fewer now describe themselves concerned that a family member will become seriously ill than did last month. In April, 50 percent of respondents described themselves as very concerned about that possibility, but in the new poll, 42 percent said as much. Twenty-eight percent of respondents also said they are "somewhat" concerned about a family member becoming ill, down from 33 percent last month.

"Concern about COVID seems to have returned to where it was in the early days of the public response to the pandemic in this country," Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, said.

Monmouth's poll was conducted by speaking to a random national sample of 808 U.S. adults over the phone from April 30 to May 4. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read the full results at Monmouth. Brendan Morrow

Trump claims coronavirus numbers 'are going down almost everywhere.' That's not the case.

11:16 a.m.

As the United States nears 80,000 COVID-19 deaths, President Trump enthusiastically claimed Monday that things are looking "much better" in terms of the coronavirus pandemic, with "numbers" — presumably new infections, deaths, and hospitalizations — improving across the board.

In reality, that's not the case. While the U.S. has made some progress overall, and increases in confirmed infections can be attributed in part to an increase in testing, there are many places across the country that are actually on an upward trajectory. California, for example, has seen cases and deaths rise, and researchers are now concerned the virus' toll in the Golden State will be worse than originally predicted.

When the New York area, the U.S. epicenter which has shown sustained improvement, is removed from the equation, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise nationally.

And, of course, the virus has infected people who work at the White House, though Trump doesn't seem perturbed by the development. Tim O'Donnell

Biden slams Trump for not giving Americans the 'same necessary protections he has gotten for himself'

11:09 a.m.
Joe Biden
JoeBiden.com via Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden has penned an op-ed calling for ramped up coronavirus testing and condemning the White House as those around President Trump are tested for COVID-19 daily.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post published on Monday, Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, argues Trump "isn't up to the task" of providing states with "the tools, resources and guidance they need from the federal government to reopen safely and sustainably," saying "we need widespread testing" to do so.

Biden noted that that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and White House officials are now receiving COVID-19 tests every day, writing, "They knew exactly how to make the Oval Office safe and operational, and they put in the work to do it. They just haven't put in that same work for the rest of us." He says Trump "should be working to get Americans the same necessary protections he has gotten for himself."

Several people in Trump's orbit have tested positive for COVID-19, including Katie Miller, a spokesperson for Pence. After Miller tested positive, Trump claimed, "this is why the whole concept of tests aren't necessarily great. The tests are perfect, but something can happen between a test, where it's good, and then something happens."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of Trump's task force, said late last month that everybody who needs a test for COVID-19 should hopefully be able to get one by the end of May or beginning of June. Trump previously asserted in early March that "anybody that wants a test can get a test" already, which Biden slams as a "a baldfaced lie when he said it, and it still isn't remotely true." Trump is set to hold a press briefing focused on coronavirus testing on Monday afternoon. Brendan Morrow

How a glass shortage could slow coronavirus vaccine development and distribution

10:21 a.m.
Vaccine.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

There's more than science standing between a coronavirus vaccine and the American people.

The U.S. Heath and Human Services Department has moved to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine development, albeit separately from the rest of the world's efforts. But its eventual distribution will be hampered by an unprepared supply chain that has never had to deal with crisis of this scale before, Politico reports.

The U.S. is embarking on "Project Warp Speed" to produce a vaccine, rejecting a collaboration with the World Health Organization that could've let the U.S. access research from around the world. Taking shortcuts to speed up development is problematic in its own right, with the U.S. government giving developers permission to skip certain animal and human trials and perhaps eventually allowing the vaccine's emergency use before it's fully reviewed, Politico notes.

After development comes the process of packaging and distributing the vaccine — and a whole host of other problems. Vaccines are packaged inside specialized glass vials, and the industry that produces that medical glass has been facing a sand shortage since before COVID-19 hit, Politico reports. Dr. Rick Bright, who was leading coronavirus vaccine development until his alleged ouster, says in his whistleblower complaint he warned of a shortage of borosilicate tubing that's needed to make vials, but his concerns were ignored.

The industries making stoppers and needles needed to contain vaccines are also ripe for shortages. Read more about the vaccine's looming supply chain problem at Politico. Kathryn Krawczyk

Wuhan reports 1st cluster of coronavirus cases since lockdown ended

9:55 a.m.
People wait at a bus station in Wuhan on May 11, 2020
STR/AFP via Getty Images

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began, has reported its first cluster of COVID-19 cases since ending its lockdown last month.

On Monday, Wuhan reported five new COVID-19 cases after on Sunday reporting its first confirmed case since early April, BBC News reports. The cases are from the same residential compound, officials said, and one of the cases confirmed on Monday was the wife of the man whose case was confirmed the day before. The cases, BBC notes, were previously asymptomatic, which China doesn't count as part of its official count even though the coronavirus can be spread by people without symptoms.

This comes after 11 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Shulan over the weekend, prompting the Chinese city to go into lockdown and be classified as high risk.

After 76 days, Wuhan in early April lifted its lockdown that was imposed in January, allowing travel out of or into the city for those who are healthy and have been designated as such with a green QR code on their phones. CNN notes that although the new cases in China are "a far cry from the figures at the beginning of the crisis ... the apparent ability of the virus to continue spreading undetected — especially in a city as intensely surveilled and restricted as Wuhan — will lead to concerns about the viability of reopening." Brendan Morrow

