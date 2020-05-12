-
CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says more COVID-19 cases in the West Wing are 'inevitable'1:57 a.m.
-
New Biden ad claims 'Trump doesn't understand' that his coronavirus missteps 'destroyed' the economy3:01 a.m.
-
Doctors Without Borders sends team to help Navajo Nation battle the coronavirus2:13 a.m.
-
Rare blue bee scientists thought may have become extinct rediscovered in Florida1:28 a.m.
-
Trump aides are apparently aware of the bad optics of daily COVID-19 testing in an infected West Wing12:56 a.m.
-
Trump campaign fundraising slows for 2nd month in a row12:19 a.m.
-
Fauci expected to warn the Senate of 'needless suffering and death' if U.S. opens up too quicklyMay 11, 2020
-
Democrats taking first steps toward letting convention delegates vote remotelyMay 11, 2020
1:57 a.m.
New Biden ad claims 'Trump doesn't understand' that his coronavirus missteps 'destroyed' the economy
3:01 a.m.
2:13 a.m.
1:28 a.m.
Trump aides are apparently aware of the bad optics of daily COVID-19 testing in an infected West Wing
12:56 a.m.
12:19 a.m.
Fauci expected to warn the Senate of 'needless suffering and death' if U.S. opens up too quickly
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020