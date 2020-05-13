Republican Mike Garcia wins Democrat Katie Hill's vacant House seat in special election

-
Republican Mike Garcia wins Democrat Katie Hill's vacant House seat in special election5:11 p.m.
Senate Republicans are ready to fire up their Hunter Biden probe5:31 p.m.
Goldman Sachs economists forecast unemployment rate will reach 25 percent4:53 p.m.
Senate rejects amendment limiting warrantless government internet searches4:32 p.m.
Doctors say growing 'toolbox' of coronavirus treatments provide bright spot in pandemic fight3:55 p.m.
DeSantis says 'all' pro sports will be welcome to play in Florida3:48 p.m.
Uber drivers will soon have to take a selfie to verify they're wearing a mask2:32 p.m.
The rapid coronavirus test used by the White House may miss nearly half of positive cases, study finds2:10 p.m.
