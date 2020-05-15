Watch comedian Sarah Cooper perform Trump's comments about the bad optics of COVID-19 testing

President Trump made the case Thursday that when it comes to COVID-19, "if we didn't do any testing, we would have very few cases." Trump wasn't actually saying America's 1.4 million COVID-19 cases wouldn't exist, but he appeared to be arguing that knowing about the cases makes his administration look bad. Jokes were made.

“If we didn’t do any murder investigations, we would have very few murder cases.” pic.twitter.com/YDTnXk0UkA — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) May 15, 2020

But while many comedians repeat Trump's more questionable statements in Trump voices they have perfected, Sarah Cooper just lets Trump do the talking himself while she pantomimes with props — in this case, a whiteboard and a marker (that she casually sniffs at one point).

How to more cases than anybody in the world pic.twitter.com/VA9bPJiQ6i — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 15, 2020

Cooper started filming herself lip-synching Trump's comments for TikTok after he suggested some unorthodox COVID-19 treatments in April. "The thing of trying to put light into your body and inject household cleaner into your veins — it was so visual to me, and I thought, 'I have to make this,'" she told The Guardian on Thursday. The video went viral.

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Cooper told The Guardian she's "not the normal demographic for TikTok, which is full of 11-year-olds — many of whom are sad that I am on it," but her newfound hobby has been therapeutic. "I feel like we've been gaslighted for years, being told it is totally normal for a president to say things like this," she said. "It is a very validating thing to see something remind you that, no, this is actually ridiculous and we can all agree on that." Peter Weber