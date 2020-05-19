See More Speed Reads
strategy in question
Sweden has Europe's highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita over last 7 days

12:28 p.m.
Stocholm, Sweden.
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

Data compiled by Our World in Data shows Sweden had the highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita in Europe over the last seven days, Reuters reports, calling the country's more relaxed pandemic strategy into question.

Sweden, where COVID-19 deaths are declining overall, opted to rely mostly on voluntary social distancing and hygiene measures during the global health crisis, keeping most restaurants, schools, and businesses open. It's unclear how much that choice contributed to Sweden's deaths per capita, which averaged 6.25 per million inhabitants between May 12 and May 19, but it's possible the policy has played a significant role.

That said, Sweden has fewer deaths per capita during the full length of the pandemic than its fellow European countries like the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Belgium, and France, which instituted stricter lockdowns, though there's an argument that Sweden is better suited for a more relaxed lockdown because of its demographics. Meanwhile, Sweden's neighbors Denmark, Norway, and Finland, all of whom implemented more intense measures, have had far fewer deaths per capita. Read more at Reuters. Tim O'Donnell

coronavirus relief
GOP's Kennedy thinks passing another coronavirus relief bill is unlikely

1:45 p.m.
John Kennedy.
SALWAN GEORGES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) isn't optimistic Congress will pass another coronavirus relief.

"We may not be able to pass another bill," he said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. "I think it's less than 50 percent chance of passing another bill."

Kennedy believes that whatever deal is brought forth by a negotiating team likely made up of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely "receive serious pushback from both Republicans and Democrats in both Houses for a variety of reasons."

Before the last bill was passed, Kennedy said lawmakers would "moan and groan" about the package, but ultimately went along with it given the circumstances. He's not sure either side will be up for making concessions this time around.

The senator has introduced his own legislation that allows state and local governments to use the $150 billion they received from the CARES Act in March for operating expenses unrelated to the coronavirus. Mnuchin said he's open to the bill if it garners bipartisan congressional support. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Annie Glenn, widow of John Glenn, dies from COVID-19 complications

1:24 p.m.
Annie Glenn
Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Annie Glenn, who was married to astronaut and Ohio senator John Glenn for over seven decades up to his death in 2016, has died at 100.

Ohio State University's Glenn College of Public Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that Glenn died at a nursing home from COVID-19 complications, The Associated Press reports.

Glenn was a communication disorders advocate, and Defense Secretary William Cohen in 1998 hailed her as "a strong voice for children, speech and communications, and the disabled" upon presenting her with a Medal for Outstanding Public Service, according to the AP. She struggled with a stutter and told NBC in 1983 that "every word that I utter, I am working on my speech," per Today. "It's something that I am going to have to do all of my life."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) in a statement to The Columbus Dispatch said "this is a very sad day for all Ohioans," calling Glenn, who was born in Columbus, "certainly our most beloved Ohioan," adding that she "represented all that is good about our country." Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) also paid his respects, calling her "a true American legend," while The National Air and Space Museum called her "an inspirational voice to many of us over the years" who "become an American hero in her own right." Brendan Morrow

climate crisis
Global carbon dioxide emissions see historic drop largely due to reduced car traffic

12:53 p.m.
A view of morning traffic on FDR Drive is seen on March 24, 2020 in New York City.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The worldwide drop in carbon emissions due to coronavirus shutdowns could be the largest in recorded history, scientists say.

As of early April, daily global carbon dioxide emissions decreased by 17 percent compared to last year's levels, corresponding with emission levels of 2006, according to a study published Tuesday in Nature Climate Change. Scientists estimate an annual decrease of 4 to 7 percent, depending on when pre-pandemic activities resume.

Researchers analyzed 69 countries, representing 97 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions, and found 43 percent of the decrease stemmed from reduced surface transportation, including cars, trucks, and buses. All sectors examined had a decrease in emissions, except the residential sector, which saw a growth of 2.8 percent, likely from people staying home.

The decline isn't likely to be a huge step toward combating climate change, though, as carbon dioxide remains in the atmosphere for a long time, said Zeke Hausfather, a climate scientist at the University of California, Berkeley, reports NBC News. What matters is long-term systemic changes rather than single-year emissions. To make a meaningful difference, "We would have to have the same speed of reduction that's happening in 2020 every year for the next decade," Hausfather said.

But shutdown measures aren't the way to tackle climate change, said Corinne Le Quéré, professor of climate change science at the University of East Anglia in the U.K., and the study's lead author, per NBC News. "It's about governments having vision and being forward thinking. What society do we need to build tomorrow to reduce the risks of more disasters?" Taylor Watson

intelligence matters
GOP Rep. Ratcliffe narrowly advances to full Senate vote on national intelligence director nomination

11:53 a.m.
Rep. John Ratcliffe testifies for the Senate.
Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's nominee to be the next director of national intelligence has made it to a full Senate vote.

The Senate Intelligence Committee voted Tuesday to advance Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) to a full chamber vote. The vote was 8-7, along party lines, even though some Republicans had expressed reservations about Ratcliffe taking on the role when he was nominated for the first time last year.

Ratcliffe faced bipartisan criticism over his apparent lack of experience and his propensity toward right-wing conspiracies when nominated to be DNI last year, and Trump eventually withdrew his nomination. Ratcliffe was more dismissive of so-called "deep state" conspiracies during his nomination hearing this time around, and got all eight Republicans on the committee to vote in his favor on Tuesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said he'd bring Ratcliffe's nomination for a full Senate vote as soon as possible.

Tuesday's vote was one of Sen. Marco Rubio's (R-Fla.) first actions as head of the intelligence committee. Rubio temporarily took over for Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) while the FBI investigates his suspicious stock sales amid the coronavirus crisis. Kathryn Krawczyk

Solving COVID
Recovered coronavirus patients who tested positive again weren't infectious, Korean CDC finds

11:30 a.m.
Coronavirus tests.
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released findings late Monday after studying 285 COVID-19 survivors who tested positive for the coronavirus again after presumably recovering the illness. The virus samples collected from the patients couldn't be grown in culture, suggesting that the patients had indeed recovered and were actually shedding non-infectious or dead virus particles, rather than suffering from a lingering infection, Bloomberg reports.

While there will likely be more work done in this area, it's encouraging news, and South Korean health authorities — who have received praise for setting a global standard during the pandemic — will no longer consider people infectious after they recover from their illness and won't require additional tests after patients are discharged from their isolation period. That means those patients won't have to test negative before returning to work or school.

Another positive sign from the findings is that almost all of the cases for which blood cases were taken had antibodies against the virus, which lends credence to the theory that people who were previously infected have built up some form of protection. Read more at Bloomberg. Tim O'Donnell

my bad
Neil Gaiman apologizes for 'stupid' decision to travel to Scotland despite coronavirus lockdown

11:06 a.m.
Neil Gaiman
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Starz

Neil Gaiman has issued an apology after coming under fire for traveling to Scotland from New Zealand amid the coronavirus pandemic, a decision he now admits was "stupid."

The American Gods author recently disclosed that he traveled 11,000 miles from New Zealand to his home on Skye in Scotland during the pandemic, defying lockdown measures and prompting a visit from the police.

After days of criticism over this trip, Gaiman apologized on his blog, writing, "I did something stupid. I'm really sorry." The writer said that he "was panicked" and acted based on a UK government website mentioning that those traveling abroad should return home.

But Gaiman said the police since informed him that "I should have stayed where I was safe in New Zealand," and he acknowledged that "I should" have done so, recommending others not make the same mistake he did. Police Scotland inspector Lynda Allan says authorities during their visit gave Gaiman "suitable advice about essential travel and reminded about the current guidelines in Scotland," Deadline reports.

"I'm sure I've done sillier things in my life," Gaiman wrote, "but this is the most foolish thing I've done in quite a while." Brendan Morrow

the vote is on
New York's Democratic primary is back on, with both Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang on the ballot

10:39 a.m.
Democratic presidential candidates.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York state's Democratic presidential primary is a go.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that New York's Board of Elections can't call off the primary scheduled for June 23. In agreeing with a lower court's decision, the Tuesday ruling will put former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and several other Democrats back on the ballot even though all but Biden have suspended their campaigns.

The board decided in late April to cancel the Democratic primary, which had already been pushed from April to June over coronavirus concerns, because it determined Biden was the only candidate left on the ballot. Sanders protested the decision, but it was entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang who led a lawsuit to get the primary reinstated. A district court agreed with Yang's suit earlier this month and declared calling off the primary was a violation of 10 Democratic presidential candidates' First and 14th Amendment rights. The Second Circuit upheld that decision on Tuesday.

While Sanders had suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, he encouraged supporters to keep voting for him so his progressive ideas could gain influence in the Democratic party. He, Yang, and any other Democrat who had filed to be on the primary ballot will be on the June ballot even if they'd since dropped out. Kathryn Krawczyk

