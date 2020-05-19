Sweden has Europe's highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita over last 7 days

-
Sweden has Europe's highest number of coronavirus deaths per capita over last 7 days12:28 p.m.
GOP's Kennedy thinks passing another coronavirus relief bill is unlikely1:45 p.m.
Annie Glenn, widow of John Glenn, dies from COVID-19 complications1:24 p.m.
Global carbon dioxide emissions see historic drop largely due to reduced car traffic12:53 p.m.
GOP Rep. Ratcliffe narrowly advances to full Senate vote on national intelligence director nomination11:53 a.m.
Recovered coronavirus patients who tested positive again weren't infectious, Korean CDC finds11:30 a.m.
Neil Gaiman apologizes for 'stupid' decision to travel to Scotland despite coronavirus lockdown11:06 a.m.
New York's Democratic primary is back on, with both Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang on the ballot10:39 a.m.
