Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast to become exclusive to Spotify

Soon it will only be Spotify users who partake in the Joe Rogan experience.

Rogan announced on Tuesday that his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, will become an exclusive of Spotify, per The Verge.

The comedian in a video explained he signed a multi-year agreement with the company that begins on September 1. At that point, his show will be available on Spotify in addition to other platforms, but "somewhere around the end of the year," it will only be available on Spotify. The episode will remain free.

The Joe Rogan Experience is among the most popular podcasts around today, ranked second on Apple Podcasts at the moment, Variety notes. Video versions also rack up millions of hits on Rogan's YouTube channel, which has more than eight million subscribers. Rogan said that these full video versions will also become Spotify exclusives, though YouTube will get clips. The deal with Rogan is Spotify's latest big podcasting move after it earlier this year purchased Bill Simmons' The Ringer.

Rogan, who has been the subject of controversy, also promised listeners in his announcement that after the move to Spotify, it's going to be "the exact same show," writing that Spotify "won’t have any creative control." Recode Media's Peter Kafka notes that with Rogan, Spotify will be getting "someone who's a lightning rod." Brendan Morrow