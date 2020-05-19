See More Speed Reads
JRE
Joe Rogan's massively popular podcast to become exclusive to Spotify

3:44 p.m.
Joe Rogan
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Soon it will only be Spotify users who partake in the Joe Rogan experience.

Rogan announced on Tuesday that his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, will become an exclusive of Spotify, per The Verge.

The comedian in a video explained he signed a multi-year agreement with the company that begins on September 1. At that point, his show will be available on Spotify in addition to other platforms, but "somewhere around the end of the year," it will only be available on Spotify. The episode will remain free.

The Joe Rogan Experience is among the most popular podcasts around today, ranked second on Apple Podcasts at the moment, Variety notes. Video versions also rack up millions of hits on Rogan's YouTube channel, which has more than eight million subscribers. Rogan said that these full video versions will also become Spotify exclusives, though YouTube will get clips. The deal with Rogan is Spotify's latest big podcasting move after it earlier this year purchased Bill Simmons' The Ringer.

Rogan, who has been the subject of controversy, also promised listeners in his announcement that after the move to Spotify, it's going to be "the exact same show," writing that Spotify "won’t have any creative control." Recode Media's Peter Kafka notes that with Rogan, Spotify will be getting "someone who's a lightning rod." Brendan Morrow

keeping it remote
University of Cambridge nixes in-person lectures for 2020-21 academic year, but may allow smaller classes

4:43 p.m.
University of Cambridge.
SHAUN CURRY/AFP via Getty Images

The University of Cambridge is planning to keep at least some aspects of campus remote for the entire 2020-21 academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit the United Kingdom hard.

The student newspaper Varsity reported Tuesday that an email from the university's head of education services, Alice Brenton, said because "rigid social distancing" will likely still be required throughout the next school year, "there will be no face-to-face lectures." Cambridge, you might have heard, is a fairly old and prestigious university, and the decision to keep lectures remote for an entire year seems like a historic decision.

For now, campus life doesn't sound like it will completely shutdown, however. Lecture halls will instead host "smaller group teaching" with the idea that the larger space will allow for social distancing. That said, the university has warned that it's possible even these classes could remain remote.

In the United States, colleges and universities are still trying to figure out how to handle a potential return to campus. The California State University system has said it will keep classes online for the fall semester, while the University of Notre Dame is planning to re-open with an adapted, accelerated schedule to reduce the risks of students bringing the virus from their homes back to campus. Tim O'Donnell

Wow
Anonymous Roe v. Wade plaintiff says she was paid to change her mind on abortion

4:43 p.m.
Norma McCorvey and Gloria Allred.
GREG GIBSON/AFP via Getty Images

Norma McCorvey, the once-anonymous plaintiff in Roe v. Wade, famously renounced abortion rights her after the case expanded them across the U.S. Except she didn't.

Just a few months before McCorvey died in 2017, she made a "deathbed confession" to interviewers for the forthcoming FX documentary AKA Jane Roe. "It was all an act," McCorvey said of her public anti-abortion stance following the Roe case, the Los Angeles Times reports ahead of the documentary's Friday premiere.

Years after Roe overturned abortion bans nationwide, McCorvey came out against abortion and spent the rest of her life trying to get the decision overturned. But as she says in the documentary, she only did so because antiabortion groups such as Operation Rescue were paying her to do so. "I took their money and they'd put me out in front of the cameras and tell me what to say," McCorvey said. "It was all an act. I did it well too. I am a good actress." McCorvey then revealed those antiabortion groups never seemed to change her mind. "If a young woman wants to have an abortion, that’s no skin off my ass. That’s why they call it choice," McCorvey said.

Rob Schenck, an evangelical minister and former leader of Operation Rescue, is among those who worked with McCorvey, and has also since distanced himself from the antiabortion movement. He often wondered if McCorvey was "playing us," though he "knew damn well we were playing her." "What we did with Norma was highly unethical. The jig is up," he said in the documentary. Read more at the Los Angeles Times. Kathryn Krawczyk

coronavirus fallout
CBO estimates leisure and hospitality sector lost nearly 50 percent of its jobs in March and April

3:09 p.m.

The Congressional Budget Office's updated economic projections for 2020 and 2021 revealed just how brutal the coronavirus pandemic has been for the leisure and hospital sector.

The CBO estimates the industry lost 48.3 percent of its jobs, or 8.6 million total, in March and April.

Looking toward the future, the latest projections are far from rosy, and leisure and hospitality isn't the only sector of the U.S. economy that will deal with the fallout. Real GDP is expected to shrink by 11.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020, before growing by 5 percent in the third. The CBO pegged unemployment to peak at 15.8 percent in the 2020's third quarter before gradually dropping until it settles at 8.6 percent by the end of 2021.

There's clearly no good news in those numbers, but it is actually a slight improvement from the CBO's April projections. Tim O'Donnell

keep your eyes peeled
Trump suggests Virginians need 2nd amendment rights to 'guard your potatoes'

2:43 p.m.

President Trump is very worried about the safety of Virginia's potato crop.

On Tuesday, Trump unveiled a $19 billion coronavirus agricultural aid package that's aimed at covering farmers' price losses of 5 percent or more. And during his announcement ceremony alongside the leaders of major farm groups, Trump went on a gun-rights tangent with a starchy tint.

"We're going after Virginia, with your crazy governor," Trump declared during the ceremony, referring to Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and a package of gun control laws he enacted in April. "They want to take your Second Amendment away. You'll have nobody guarding your potatoes," Trump finished.

There's really no way to decipher what Trump was talking about here. Virginia turns out one of the smallest potato crops of any state each year, and there are no known threats to those spuds that would require a firearm-carrying security detail. Kathryn Krawczyk

setting up shop
Zuckerberg pitches new Facebook Shops feature to businesses hit by coronavirus pandemic

2:40 p.m.
Facebook Shops
Facebook

Facebook is rolling out a new online shopping feature as CEO Mark Zuckerberg touts the importance of online commerce during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zuckerberg on Tuesday unveiled Facebook Shops, a free service that allows businesses to set up online stores to sell products directly within Facebook and Instagram. There will also be support in WhatsApp and Messenger, Zuckerberg said.

While discussing the new product, Zuckerberg said that amid the "economic devastation" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, moving online is one way small businesses are surviving, predicting "this is going to be a big part of the future of commerce anyway" but that it's "more important right now." He argued Shops will be "uniquely valuable for people and small businesses, especially during this period," touting the experience as faster and easier than visiting a separate website and saying this "means more sales" for businesses.

As businesses were forced to close amid the pandemic, a recent report from the Commerce Department showed that retail sales plunged an unprecedented 16.4 percent in April, although online sales were up. NBC News notes Facebook has "struggled to break into e-commerce," having previously rolled out the Marketplace feature that allows users to buy and sell items. But Shops is "Facebook's first step toward creating a competitor" to services like eBay and Amazon, Axios noted.

This is also the latest new product that Facebook is unveiling amid the coronavirus pandemic after rolling out the 50-person video chat service Messenger Rooms in competition with Zoom. Brendan Morrow

coronavirus relief
GOP's Kennedy thinks passing another coronavirus relief bill is unlikely

1:45 p.m.
John Kennedy.
SALWAN GEORGES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) isn't optimistic Congress will pass another coronavirus relief.

"We may not be able to pass another bill," he said during a Senate Banking Committee hearing. "I think it's less than 50 percent chance of passing another bill."

Kennedy believes that whatever deal is brought forth by a negotiating team likely made up of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will likely "receive serious pushback from both Republicans and Democrats in both Houses for a variety of reasons."

Before the last bill was passed, Kennedy said lawmakers would "moan and groan" about the package, but ultimately went along with it given the circumstances. He's not sure either side will be up for making concessions this time around.

The senator has introduced his own legislation that allows state and local governments to use the $150 billion they received from the CARES Act in March for operating expenses unrelated to the coronavirus. Mnuchin said he's open to the bill if it garners bipartisan congressional support. Read more at The Hill. Tim O'Donnell

R.I.P.
Annie Glenn, widow of John Glenn, dies from COVID-19 complications

1:24 p.m.
Annie Glenn
Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Annie Glenn, who was a communication disorders advocate and married to astronaut and Ohio senator John Glenn for over seven decades up to his death in 2016, has died at age 100.

Ohio State University's Glenn College of Public Affairs confirmed on Tuesday that Glenn died at a nursing home from COVID-19 complications, The Associated Press reports.

Defense Secretary William Cohen in 1998 hailed Glenn as "a strong voice for children, speech and communications, and the disabled" upon presenting her with a Medal for Outstanding Public Service, according to AP. She struggled with a stutter and told NBC in 1983 that "every word that I utter, I am working on my speech," per Today. "It's something that I am going to have to do all of my life."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) in a statement to The Columbus Dispatch said "this is a very sad day for all Ohioans," calling Glenn, who was born in Columbus, "certainly our most beloved Ohioan," adding that she "represented all that is good about our country." Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R) also paid his respects, calling her "a true American legend," while the National Air and Space Museum called her "an inspirational voice to many of us over the years" who "become an American hero in her own right." Brendan Morrow

