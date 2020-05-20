-
Late night hosts are mixed on Nancy Pelosi 'fat-shaming' Trump, agree his hydroxychloroquine use is idiotic6:41 a.m.
-
All 50 states are starting to reopen their economies7:26 a.m.
-
Israel's COVID-19 outbreak was mostly imported from the U.S., genomic study suggests7:25 a.m.
-
2 dams fail in Michigan, forcing 10,000 evacuations, emergency declaration3:20 a.m.
-
Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador2:33 a.m.
-
All-girls robotics team in Afghanistan hopes its ventilator prototype will save lives1:44 a.m.
-
Pier 1 to permanently close all of its U.S. stores12:39 a.m.
-
Trump's press secretary says with any other president, 'the media would take him at his word'12:37 a.m.
Late night hosts are mixed on Nancy Pelosi 'fat-shaming' Trump, agree his hydroxychloroquine use is idiotic
6:41 a.m.
7:26 a.m.
7:25 a.m.
3:20 a.m.
Newly declassified email shows FBI's Comey worried about Flynn's frequent talks with Russia's ambassador
2:33 a.m.
1:44 a.m.
12:39 a.m.
12:37 a.m.